New Delhi [India] : A CIBIL score is determined by financial behaviour, such as loan repayments and credit usage. A higher score may improve the chances of loan approval, while a lower score could indicate higher credit risk.

When you check your CIBIL score by PAN card online, providing your PAN is mandatory. The PAN acts as a unique identifier, ensuring the correct credit report is retrieved. Understanding why a PAN card is required helps in knowing its role in accessing and maintaining accurate credit records.

What Is a CIBIL Score and Why Is It Important

Your CIBIL score is a three-digit number calculated by TransUnion CIBIL, one of India’s credit bureaus. It helps lenders assess your repayment ability based on your past financial activities.

Loan Approvals

Banks and NBFCs (Non-banking Financial Companies) consider the CIBIL score before approving loan applications. A higher score may improve approval chances.

Interest Rates

If you have a high CIBIL score, lenders may offer you lower interest rates, whereas a lower score could lead to higher borrowing costs.

Credit Card Eligibility

A good CIBIL score may increase approval chances for credit cards. It may also result in a higher credit limit.

Financial Planning

Checking your CIBIL score regularly helps track financial health. It allows better management of loans and repayments.

Why Is a PAN Card Required to Check Your CIBIL Score Online

Your PAN is a government-issued identification number used for financial transactions. It plays a crucial role in retrieving your CIBIL score online, ensuring accuracy and security in credit reporting.

Acts as a Unique Identifier

Your PAN card is linked to all major financial activities, including loans and credit cards. Since no one else can have the same PAN, it helps credit bureaus retrieve your correct CIBIL score and credit report.

Avoids Duplicate Records

Many people may share the same name, leading to confusion in financial databases. The PAN ensures correct identity verification, preventing errors in retrieving credit reports.

Mandatory for Financial Transactions

Banks and NBFCs report all loan and credit card transactions to credit bureaus using PAN. Without it, retrieving a complete and accurate CIBIL score may not be possible.

Ensures Data Security

Credit bureaus use PAN for authentication, preventing unauthorised access to credit reports. This helps protect personal financial data from fraud and identity theft.

How to Check Your CIBIL Score by PAN Card

Checking your CIBIL score using a PAN card is a simple process. Follow these steps to access your credit report:

Visit the official CIBIL website or any RBI-authorised credit bureau Locate the option to check your CIBIL score Enter your PAN card number to verify your identity Provide additional details like name, date of birth, mobile number, and email address Accept the terms and conditions to proceed Submit the form and authenticate using the OTP sent to your registered mobile number Once verified, your CIBIL score and credit report will be displayed

Importance of a PAN in a Credit Report

Your credit report is a detailed record of your credit history, including loans, credit card usage, and repayment behaviour. Credit bureaus prepare this report, and lenders use it to assess your financial reliability. Since all financial institutions report credit-related transactions using your PAN card, it plays a crucial role in maintaining the accuracy and consistency of your credit report. When you check your CIBIL score by PAN card, it ensures that your credit data is correctly retrieved. Here’s how your PAN card helps in credit reports:

Links All Credit Activities

A PAN card serves as a unique identifier for all credit-related transactions. Since financial institutions report loans and credit card details using PAN, it helps maintain a complete and accurate credit history.

Prevents Errors and Duplicate Records

Many people may share similar names, making it challenging for credit bureaus to distinguish their financial data. Your PAN card ensures that your credit information is accurately linked to you, preventing duplicate or incorrect credit reports.

Needed for Credit Score Calculation

Since your CIBIL score is based on your credit history, accurately tracking your financial behaviour is crucial. Your PAN card helps consolidate your credit data, enabling bureaus to calculate your correct score.

Key Information in a Credit Report

A credit report provides a detailed overview of an your financial history, including:

Loan Accounts (Active and Closed)

Details of past and present loans, including home loans, personal loans, and auto loans.

Credit Card Usage

Information on credit card limits, balances, and spending patterns.

Repayment History

Records of on-time and missed payments for loans and credit cards.

Credit Inquiries

Details of past applications for credit cards and loans made by financial institutions.

Defaults and Settlements

Information on unpaid loans, overdue accounts, and any loan settlements made with lenders.

Does Changing Your PAN Affect Your CIBIL Score

Changing a PAN card may not affect your CIBIL score if the same PAN number is retained. However, certain scenarios may impact the credit report:

When Changing PAN Does Not Affect CIBIL Score:

If a duplicate PAN is surrendered: If you mistakenly have two PANs and surrender one, it does not affect your score

If you mistakenly have two PANs and surrender one, it does not affect your score If the PAN remains the same: If you get a reissued PAN with the same number due to loss or damage, there is no impact

When Changing PAN May Affect CIBIL Score:

If a new PAN is issued: If a new PAN is issued due to errors or changes in personal details, credit bureaus may face difficulty linking past credit history.

If a new PAN is issued due to errors or changes in personal details, credit bureaus may face difficulty linking past credit history. If financial institutions are not updated: If banks and NBFCs are not informed of the PAN change, your credit records may get misreported.

Factors That Affect Your CIBIL Score

Your CIBIL score depends on multiple factors:

Factors Impact on CIBIL Score Weightage Repayment History Timely payments can help improve this score, while defaulting or late payments can lower it 35% Credit Utilisation Ratio High credit usage in proportion to the available credit limit can have a negative impact on the score 30% Credit Mix A healthy balance between secured loans (home loans/auto loans) and unsecured loans (credit cards, personal loans) can help improve the score 15% Credit Enquiries Multiple credit applications in a short period of time can lower this score 10% Credit History A long credit history with responsible repayment behaviour can help improve the score 10%

Benefits of Checking Your CIBIL Score Regularly

Monitoring your CIBIL score regularly helps maintain a strong credit profile and avoid financial surprises. When you check your CIBIL score by PAN card, you ensure accurate tracking of your credit health. Here are the key advantages of keeping track of your score:

Identifies Errors

Reviewing your CIBIL score helps in detecting incorrect or outdated information in your credit report, preventing issues that may impact loan approvals.

Detects Fraudulent Activity

Frequently monitoring your CIBIL score will help you spot unauthorised credit applications, allowing you to take swift action against identity theft or fraudulent financial activity.

Improves Loan Eligibility

Knowing your CIBIL score before applying for a loan allows you to improve credit habits, increasing the chances of approval on better terms.

Keeps Financial Health in Check

Tracking your CIBIL score helps in understanding spending habits, ensuring better financial discipline and responsible credit usage.

How to Improve Your CIBIL Score

A low CIBIL score can affect loan approvals and credit card eligibility, but it can be improved with disciplined financial habits. Here’s how:

Pay EMIs and Credit Card Bills on Time

Making timely payments on loans and credit cards helps build a positive credit history and may prevent a drop in your CIBIL score.

Maintain a Low Credit Utilisation Ratio

Using less than 30% of your available credit limit indicates responsible credit usage and may contribute to a higher CIBIL score.

Limit Loan Applications

Applying for multiple loans in a short period may lower your CIBIL score, as frequent credit inquiries signal a higher credit risk.

Maintain a Healthy Credit Mix

Holding a balance of secured (home, auto loans) and unsecured credit (credit cards, personal loans) may improve your credit profile and boost your score.

Check Your Credit Report for Errors

Regularly reviewing your credit report helps identify mistakes, ensuring that incorrect information does not negatively affect your CIBIL score.

Conclusion

A PAN card is essential for checking your CIBIL score online, as it helps in retrieving accurate credit data. Since banks and NBFCs report financial activities using PAN, it ensures that the correct credit report is accessed. Checking your CIBIL score regularly may help in maintaining financial discipline and improving creditworthiness.