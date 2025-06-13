ETV Bharat / advertorial

What is CIBIL Score and How Can You Check It Using Your PAN Card?

The score is calculated based on the information in your CIBIL Report, which details all your borrowing and repayment activities.

Think of it as a financial health report card:

Your CIBIL Score is a three-digit number that summarises your credit history. It is provided by TransUnion CIBIL, one of India's leading credit information companies. This score ranges from 300 to 900.

Usually, your Permanent Account Number (PAN) card is the key to accessing this vital information. Let's look at what your CIBIL Score is and understand on how to check CIBIL Score using a pan card.

A CIBIL Score is a term you will often encounter when dealing with your personal finances. It is a crucial number that significantly impacts your access to loans and credit cards. Understanding what this score means and knowing how to check it key to managing your personal finances.

Knowing and maintaining a healthy your CIBIL Score is important for several reasons:

Loan and Credit Card Approvals: Lenders check your CIBIL Score when you apply for any form of credit, be it a personal loan, home loan, car loan, or credit card. A good score increases your chances of approval.

Interest Rates: Individuals with high scores are often offered lower interest rates on loans, saving you a significant amount over the repayment tenure.

Loan Terms: A strong score can give you better negotiating power on loan terms, such as getting a higher loan amount or longer repayment period.

Financial Insight: Regularly checking your CIBIL Score gives you insight into your financial behaviour and helps you identify areas for improvement.

Essentially, your CIBIL Score is a key factor in how lenders perceive you as a borrower.

The Essential Role of Your PAN Card

Your PAN card is more than just a tax identification number; it is a primary link to your financial identity in India.

Unique Identifier: The 10-digit alphanumeric code on your PAN card is unique to you.

Linking Financial Data: All your bank accounts, loan accounts, and credit card accounts are linked to your PAN.

Data Consolidation: Credit bureaus use your PAN to collect and consolidate all your credit-related information from various lenders.

Mandatory for Checking: When you check your CIBIL Score using your pan card, you use this unique number to pull up your specific credit profile.

Without your PAN, it would be challenging for credit bureaus to accurately compile all your credit information in one place and generate your CIBIL Score.

How to Check CIBIL Score Using a PAN Card?

Checking your CIBIL Score using your PAN card is a straightforward online process. You have options to do this through the official CIBIL website or various authorised platforms. Note that as per RBI mandate, you are entitled to one free full credit report from each credit bureau annually.

Here's a typical process:

Choose a Platform: Decide whether to check directly on the CIBIL website or through a trusted financial platform or bank portal that offers this service. Many platforms allow you to check your CIBIL Score for free. Provide Details: Navigate to the credit score check section. You will need to enter your basic personal details. These typically include your full name, date of birth, gender, and mobile number. Enter Your PAN: Crucially, you will be required to enter your PAN Card number in the designated field. This is how the system identifies your credit profile. Verify Your Identity: The platform will verify your identity. This might involve answering questions related to your credit history or completing an OTP verification sent to your registered mobile number or email address. Access Your Score and Report: Once your identity is successfully verified, you will be able to view your CIBIL Score. You can also access a summary or the full detailed credit report depending on the service chosen.

The process is designed for quick and secure access to your credit information. Online financial marketplaces like Bajaj Markets are among the platforms where you can check your CIBIL Score using your PAN card for free. Here, you can also explore and compare credit options and other financial products based on your credit score, as required.

Things to Do After Checking Your CIBIL Score

Once you have checked your CIBIL Score, it is wise to:

Review Your Report: Go through the detailed report carefully. Check for any errors, unfamiliar accounts, or incorrect payment statuses.

Understand Influencing Factors: Note the factors highlighted in your report that are affecting your score. These usually relate to your payment history, credit utilisation, the age of your credit accounts, and recent credit applications.

Note the factors highlighted in your report that are affecting your score. These usually relate to your payment history, credit utilisation, the age of your credit accounts, and recent credit applications. Take Steps to Improve: If your score is not as high as you would like, make a plan to improve it.

Key actions include paying loan EMIs and credit card bills on time, keeping credit utilisation low (ideally below 30%), and avoiding applying for multiple loans or credit cards simultaneously.

Conclusion

Your CIBIL Score is a key indicator of your creditworthiness, influencing your eligibility for financial products like loans and credit cards. Understanding this three-digit number is the first step towards managing your credit effectively. Thanks to financial websites and loan apps, you can now quickly check your CIBIL Score using your pan card.

Regularly check your CIBIL Score to monitor and stay on top of your credit health. Ensure your report is always accurate and take necessary steps to build or maintain a strong credit profile for a secure financial future.