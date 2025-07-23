ETV Bharat / advertorial

Understanding SIPs vs. Mutual Funds: Which is Right for You?

Investments follow procedures with different instruments, pushing them to meet the various goals and preferences each investor has. There are many investment tools, of which mutual funds and Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) are prominent. It is essential to understand the SIP vs. mutual fund difference to make the right investment decision.

What Is a Mutual Fund?

A mutual fund is one of the types of investment vehicles that collect money from many investors to allocate it into a diversified group of securities for the fund. The types of securities it could include are equity, fixed income, money market instruments, or any combination thereof, depending on the fund's objective. The mutual fund is managed by a professional fund manager, making investment decisions in order to achieve the stipulated goal.

What is an SIP?

SIP is simply another method for investing in mutual funds. Investors can invest in SIPs, a small, fixed amount at a time rather than all at once, like in mutual funds, with SIP generally meaning monthly, quarterly, or at least periodic contributions instead of investing a lump-sum amount all at once. With SIPs, the entire investing process is automated: people just put in some amount without having to wait for the right time to do so.

SIP vs. Mutual Fund: Key Differences

Although we always hear of SIPs and mutual funds in the same breath, one goes beyond the other as an investment method. SIP is simply the method or the avenue through which one invests in a mutual fund product. This product encapsulates the category it fits into; SIP just denotes a representation of the method in this type of investment.

The following factors are major differences between SIP and lump-sum mutual Funds. SIPs require investments of fixed amounts at regular intervals, while lump-sum investments require one whole sum for investment at once. SIPs promote a continuous subscription, which isn't dependent on the timing of the market; in contrast, lump-sum investments are based on the investor's idea of when to buy.

For budgeting, SIP sets up structured budgeting around a commitment to doing regular payments, while lump-sum investments allow flexibility according to the availability of funds. A typical characteristic of rupee cost averaging would be that fixed contributions buy units at different NAVs over time, while a single lump-sum investment buys at a specific period-in-time NAV, reflecting market conditions at the time of investment.

How to Calculate Returns on Mutual Funds?

Realizing how mutual fund returns are calculated really helps in understanding performance. The activity of investing could take many forms for calculating actual returns in mutual funds.

1. Absolute Returns

Adequate for investment periods of less than one year, to compute it, use its formula: Absolute Return (%) = [(Ending NAV – Beginning NAV) / Beginning NAV] x 100.