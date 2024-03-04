Understand the Important Aspects of IVF Treatment in India with Ortil Healthcare

With the increasing problems of infertility worldwide, many assisted reproductive technologies are used to treat the condition. One of the most widely used reproductive technologies is in vitro fertilisation (IVF). IVF is a widely used treatment for infertility problems. In India, where the demand for IVF is rising progressively, it is essential for patients to understand the treatment process of IVF, the components of the IVF procedure, its associated costs, and success factors.

Let’s discuss these in detail:

IVF Cost in India:

IVF costs in India usually range between ₹ 90,000 to ₹ 375,000. However, costs can differ if additional procedures are involved in the individualised treatment plan. So, every patient has a unique cost of IVF treatment in India. The total cost of IVF treatment can also vary according to some factors, such as the woman's age, the cause of infertility, the medical history of the patient, and the number of cycles required for each patient. It is notable that India offers comparatively lower IVF costs than Western countries, which makes it an attractive place for medical tourism in the field of reproductive assistance.



Factors Influencing IVF Treatment Costs:

Several factors can affect the overall cost of IVF treatment. Some of these factors are as follows:

1. Female Age and Number of IVF Cycles: The age of a woman plays an essential role in the success of IVF treatment. Women less than 35 years of age usually have greater chances of success. As age increases, the chances of successful IVF decreases. In advanced-age women, multiple treatment cycles are required, which can affect the overall cost.

2. Additional Procedures: Donating an embryo and Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI) are additional procedures that can increase the cost of IVF treatment. These procedures are not used in every patient, but the need for these can affect the cost for some patients.

3. Frozen Embryo Transfer: Couples may choose to freeze embryos for future use, incurring additional costs for storage and transfer during subsequent cycles.



IVF Success Rate in India:

The IVF success rate in India is an essential concern for couples looking for treatments like assistive reproductive technology. In India, advancements in medical technology contribute to an increase in IVF success rates, currently averaging between 55% and 75%. However, success rates can vary according to several factors. The most important factor in determining the success rate of IVF is the age of the woman.

Age and Success Rate: The success of IVF procedures is inversely proportional to the age of the woman. As the age increases, the chances of success decrease. For women under 35, the success rate can range between 55 to 65%.

Key Factors Influencing IVF Success: Several factors affect the success of IVF treatment, including:

● Woman's Age: Younger women typically have higher success rates due to high-quality eggs and reproductive health.

● History of Successful Pregnancy: The history of successful pregnancies may show a sign of higher chances of IVF success.

● Type of Fertility Issues: Certain fertility issues may affect the efficacy of IVF treatment, which requires an individualised approach.

● Quality of Eggs and Embryos: The quality of eggs and embryos plays an essential role in IVF success, affected by various factors such as age and lifestyle.

● Sperm Quality: Male fertility issues can also affect embryo development and overall IVF success, which highlights the importance of high-quality sperm used in IVF procedures.

● Compliance with Medication: Adherence to prescribed medications and treatment protocols is essential to determine IVF’s chances of success.

● Uterine Readiness: A receptive uterine environment is essential for successful embryo implantation and pregnancy.

● Lifestyle Factors: Maintaining a healthy lifestyle, including proper nutrition and avoiding harmful habits like smoking and excessive alcohol consumption, can increase the chances of IVF success.



IVF Hospitals in India:

IVF hospitals in India have remarkably high success rates because fertility specialists and teams are highly skilled in performing the IVF procedure with great accuracy. Hospitals in India are known for their work all around the world, and for this reason, India has become a popular destination for medical tourism.

Conclusion:

In conclusion, IVF treatment in India offers hope to couples struggling with infertility, with affordable costs and improving success rates. Ortil healthcare helps couples to make informed decisions during assisted reproductive therapy and provides an understanding of the factors affecting IVF treatment costs and success. It is now possible to achieve pregnancy even in advanced-age women with the help of advanced medical technology and individualised care.