Top 5 Stock Market Trainers in 2025

New Delhi [India] : The Indian stock market has become a hotspot for young professionals, entrepreneurs, and students looking to build wealth or create an additional income stream. But with endless online courses, YouTube channels, and Telegram groups, finding the right mentor can be overwhelming.

Thankfully, some trainers have stood out in 2025 by consistently offering valuable insights, teaching market fundamentals, and mentoring thousands of aspiring traders and investors. Whether you're a complete beginner or an experienced trader looking for advanced strategies, learning from a trusted expert can make all the difference.

Arun Singh Tanwar & Sooraj Singh Gurjar

Arun Singh Tanwar and Sooraj Singh Gurjar have established themselves as leading mentors in stock market education, each bringing a unique approach to trading.

Arun and Sooraj specialize in price action trading, making complex chart patterns and trading psychology easy to grasp for beginners. Their no-indicator approach focuses on pure demand and supply zones, technical analysis, discipline, and risk management. Trading in the Zone technical analysis course - Hindi / English has been a game-changer for Indian audiences, making stock market concepts more accessible. Their training goes beyond strategies they help traders develop the right mindset, a crucial factor in long-term success.

In 2025, their mentorship continues through live webinars, paid courses, and active Telegram communities. Known for busting common myths about trading, they have made stock market education more accessible for retail investors, especially within Hindi-speaking communities. Their community has grown exponentially, with many students achieving consistent profit through trading and investing. Their YouTube sessions are highly popular, offering real-time insights without unnecessary jargon.

Rachna Ranade

CA Rachna Ranade remains one of the most trusted names when it comes to learning stock market fundamentals. With a professional background in chartered accountancy and a strong academic approach, Rachna has helped lakhs of students understand financial statements, stock analysis, and long-term investing.

Her YouTube channel, filled with beginner-friendly videos on IPOs, mutual funds, and stock analysis, continues to be a go-to resource in 2025. Her courses on platforms like her own website and Udemy have reached students across India and abroad. Rachna’s ability to explain accounting and financial concepts with real-life examples makes her ideal for new investors.

Pranjal Kamra

A pioneer in simplifying financial literacy, Pranjal Kamra is widely recognized for his logical and well-researched content. His core philosophy revolves around long-term investing and value investing. Through his startup Finology, he provides structured learning on stock research, personal finance, and financial planning.