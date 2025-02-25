ETV Bharat / advertorial

Tata Punch vs Hyundai Exter: A Head-to-Head Comparison for Budget SUV Lovers

The following are some of the key interior features of both models:

In contrast, the Hyundai Exter presents a more refined and sophisticated appearance. With sleek lines and a modern grille, it exudes elegance. The signature H-LED daytime running lights and sporty roof rails add to its dynamic look. The Exter also offers dual-tone colour options, enhancing its stylish appeal.

The Tata Punch showcases a bold and youthful look. It has sharp lines, a high stance, and distinctive front headlights. The cladding on the doors and wheel arches emphasises its SUV character, making it visually striking. The variety of vibrant colour options allows buyers to express their personalities.

The following are the design features of both models:

Before diving into the details, let’s understand what makes these SUVs stand out. Both the Tata Punch and Hyundai Exter are designed for urban driving while offering the versatility needed for occasional adventures. They are equipped with modern technology, safety features, and attractive aesthetics that appeal to many consumers.

In the growing world of micro SUVs, two models have captured the attention of Indian car buyers: the Tata Punch and the Hyundai Exter. Both vehicles offer stylish designs, comfortable interiors, and impressive features, making them popular choices for those looking for an affordable SUV. This article will compare these two models to help you decide which better suits your needs.

Inside, the Tata Punch focuses on spaciousness and comfort. The cabin can comfortably seat five passengers, with ample headroom and legroom. The dashboard features a modern design, including a floating infotainment system for easy access. The rear seating area provides a flat floor, ensuring comfort for all passengers.

Hyundai Exter

The Hyundai Exter also emphasises comfort with its roomy interior. Thanks to its quality materials, it offers generous space and a premium feel. The fully automatic climate control and advanced infotainment system enhance the driving experience, ensuring a pleasant journey for everyone.

Fuel Efficiency

The following are the fuel efficiency figures of Tata Punch and Hyundai Exter:

Tata Punch

The Tata Punch offers commendable fuel efficiency, making it a practical choice for budget-conscious buyers. The petrol variant delivers an ARAI-certified mileage of around 20.09 km/l (MT) and 18.8 km/l (AMT), ensuring economical city and highway drives. The CNG variant enhances efficiency further, offering approximately 26.99 km/kg, making it an ideal option for those seeking lower running costs.

Hyundai Exter

The Hyundai Exter is powered by a 1.2L Kappa petrol engine, delivering 61 kW and 113.8 Nm of torque, ensuring a smooth and efficient driving experience. The Manual Petrol variant offers a mileage of 19.4 km/l, while the Automatic Petrol variant delivers 19.2 km/l.

The CNG variant prioritises fuel economy with an output of 50.5 kW and 95.2 Nm, achieving an impressive mileage of 27.1 km/kg, making it a cost-effective choice for daily commutes while maintaining reliable performance.

Technology and Infotainment

Here are the key technological specifications of both models:

Tata Punch

The Tata Punch includes a 26.03 cm touchscreen infotainment system with wireless connectivity for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. It also features steering-mounted controls for easy driving access, ensuring passengers stay connected.

Hyundai Exter

The Exter excels in technology, boasting a 20.32 cm HD touchscreen infotainment system. It supports smartphone connectivity and offers voice commands for added convenience. The Bluelink connected car technology also provides over 60 features for a more connected experience.

Safety Features

The following are key safety features:

Tata Punch

Safety is a priority for the Punch, which has received a 5-star G-NCAP safety rating. It includes dual airbags, an electronic stability program (ESP), and rear parking sensors as standard. The reinforced cabin design ensures a safe environment for all passengers.

Hyundai Exter

The Hyundai Exter also prioritises safety, featuring 6 airbags across all variants. It also includes advanced safety systems such as ABS with EBD and hill-start assist, which provide peace of mind for drivers and passengers alike.

Driving Experience

Here is a detailed explanation of the driving experience in both models:

Tata Punch

The Tata Punch's responsive handling and smooth ride characterise its driving experience. The suspension effectively absorbs bumps, making city driving and longer trips comfortable.

Hyundai Exter

The Hyundai Exter offers a balanced driving experience, combining comfort and sportiness. Its precise steering and well-tuned suspension provide stability, whether driving in the city or on highways.

Conclusion

The Tata Punch and Hyundai Exter offer excellent value in the micro SUV segment. The Punch stands out with its bold design, spacious interiors, and strong safety features, making it an excellent choice for those prioritising style and practicality. Meanwhile, the Exter impresses with its advanced technology, comfortable ride, and extensive safety features, catering to tech-savvy consumers.

Ultimately, your decision between the Tata Punch and the Hyundai Exter will depend on your preferences. Whether you prefer the Punch's sporty appeal or the Exter's modern sophistication, both SUVs promise an enjoyable driving experience that meets the needs of budget-conscious buyers.