Summer Weddings in 2024: Prep for Sun-Soaked, Big Fat Weddings with resplendent ethnic wear

New Delhi (India), May 9: Indian weddings are quintessentially grand. A soulful amalgamation of culture, color and conviviality, these nuptials are a kaleidoscopic event by themselves. As the warm-weather season engulfs the Indian landscape, the vibrant hues of summer make wedding celebrations come alive with a sun-kissed warmth.

Traditionally, Indian weddings are synonymous with opulence and unprecedented grandeur. From breathtaking venues to elaborate ceremonies, these occasions are grander than you'd think. However, when hosting weddings in the summer, when the scorching heat alters every decision, couples are now embracing an easy-going approach towards their nuptials.

The sweltering summer sun makes it necessary to pursue outfits made with lighter fabrics and display a breezy fit. It is natural that comfort becomes a priority when the thermometer is only inching towards the north. And it is imperative that comfy does not come at the cost of chic. For the upcoming season, we're pegging our favorite silhouettes as a savior from the hot & humid weather. From light sharara sets to easy-going kaftans, these ethnic creations are perfect for wedding duties. You can find designer outfits for your celebrations from Tarun Tahiliani, Seema Gujral, Aza Fashions and more.

Our Favorite Summer-Wedding Ready Silhouettes

Sharara sets: A great choice for summer weddings, Shararas are a lightweight and comfortable silhouette and are the perfect fit for nailing down the breezy vibe. Sharara sets have an easy-going flair that are high on drama as they are on comfort. In light shades with soft fabrics, it is the perfect pick for the summer season and wedding celebrations.

Kurta Sets: Another comfortable pick for sun-kissed nuptials, kurta sets are the easiest choice to make. Apt for all festivities, no matter how big or small, the silhouette is perfect for the summer heat. Made with lightweight fabrics such as cotton and organza and luxurious textiles like silk, Kurta sets are light, airy, and yet bedazzling for events. Go for light pastel colors and dainty embroideries apt for day-lit festivities.

Dresses: While it may seem like an unconventional choice, dresses are the quintessential summer outfit and when styled well they are just as perfect for weddings. Depending on the venue, the cool and comfy silhouette adorned with eclectic prints makes for a great outfit choice.

Kaftans: The ultimate chic outfit, Kaftans are a versatile addition to every wardrobe. Their relaxing appearance makes for a casual yet confident look. To fit the wedding vibe, opt for subtle patterns to not go the ostentatious way and choose fabrics like cotton and organza to make comfort a priority.

Sarees: The age-old classic is the absolute epitome of ethnic wear in Indian weddings. While sarees with thicker weave and resplendent embellishments are preferred, light sarees in soft hues are gaining prominence. Sarees in fabrics like cotton, organza, and silk are a great choice for warm weather weddings.

It is however imperative that you pay attention to the color and fabric of the outfit you choose. Cooler shades and airy fabrics will ensure you remain cool, fresh and confident. And remember, no matter what outfit you choose, it will be calmness that gets you through the sweltering heat with an air of confidence around you.