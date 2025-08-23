ETV Bharat / advertorial

Sirtifai Names Dharmesh Gajera CEO as Platform Expands ‘Learn-Earn-Grow’ Model Across Indian Markets”

Ahmedabad, Gujarat (India): Sirtifai is a career transformation platform that assists students and professionals by connecting relevant skills with verified employment. The platform has recently announced the appointment of its new CEO, Dharmesh Gajera.

Gajera brings over 15 years of experience across sales, marketing, digital strategy, and operations. In his new role, he will lead nationwide operations, corporate governance, and business expansion, with a particular focus on strengthening Sirtifai’s presence in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. He will also work closely with the global leadership team to drive international growth initiatives in the UAE and Singapore.

The appointment comes as Sirtifai accelerates its SPP (Skill → Practice → Progress) programs, designed to bridge the gap between education and employment. The model combines structured skill training, paid project experience with real companies, and lifetime career support, offering learners verified payroll, NSQF-certified credentials, and access to global opportunities.

In Gujarat, Sirtifai is preparing collaborations with universities, industry associations, and technology parks to establish the state as a hub for globally employable talent. The platform has also received an investment of 5 Crore from serial entrepreneur and investor, Vakati Ravichandra Reddy — giving a push to this expansion plan.