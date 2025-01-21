ETV Bharat / advertorial

Rajnish Retail Secures a RS1500 Crore Mega Order, Setting a New Record in the Diamond Industry

Rajnish Retail Limited, renowned for its diamond and jewelry products, has recorded an unprecedented 510% sales growth in the third and fourth quarters of the financial year 2023-24. This milestone is considered a historic achievement for any major company and is the result of significant operational changes and strategic decisions.

According to industry sources, this leading Indian company has received a ₹1500 crore order from two of the world’s largest diamond corporations—De Beers and Signet Jewelers.

Breakthrough in White Diamond Production

Rajnish Retail has successfully developed White Diamonds in record time using lab-grown techniques. This achievement is not only a major breakthrough for the Indian diamond industry but also a significant event in the global market. White Diamonds, known for their rarity and high value, can now be produced more efficiently and swiftly using Rajnish Retail’s innovative manufacturing process.

The company has developed a special patented technology that enables the production of high-quality lab-grown diamonds in a shorter time frame. By improving traditional diamond-making techniques, Rajnish Retail has successfully implemented a new process that delivers diamonds comparable to natural ones in quality. This technological advancement not only reduces costs but also cuts production time significantly, making the process more effective and scalable.

Following this breakthrough, De Beers and Signet Jewelers have placed a ₹1500 crore order for White Diamond exports. Market analysts predict that this deal could lead to a valuation surge of ₹2000-₹3500 crore for the company.