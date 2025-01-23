Mumbai: Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech Limited (PQIFL), an emerging multi-domain company from India, has secured a massive ₹3,000 crore order from the giant French IT company Capgemini. This deal is associated with the construction of a state-of-the-art IT park in Vietnam. The project will be developed with green technology and sustainable energy solutions, which will add a new chapter to Asia's technological growth.

The Vietnam project: What's special?

This project involves the construction of a world-class IT park in Vietnam. It will be built according to modern technical standards, utilizing sustainable energy solutions and green technology. This park will contribute significantly to the technological and economic development of Vietnam and the whole of Asia.

The IT park will focus on advanced digital infrastructure and technology to become a major technological hub in the region. The company claims that the project will also fulfill its environmental responsibilities and serve as an example of sustainable development.

Experts estimate that this project could generate an additional ₹5,000 crore in revenue for PQIFL over the next three years. This deal will not only improve the company's financial performance but will also establish it as a key player in the global market.

Company introduction and expansion

PQIFL has created a distinct identity in the Indian market with its expertise and hard work. The company operates in industrial chemicals, real estate development, financial technology solutions, and IT park construction. It has taken several steps to expand its business and build a presence in the global market.

As a result, the company's total revenue for the fiscal year 2024 reached ₹1,450 crore, a 32% increase compared to the previous year. Net profit stood at ₹245 crore, and the operating profit margin (OPM) was 18%, with a net profit margin of 12%. The company's balance sheet is also strong, with a book value of ₹78 per share. This financial stability serves as a reliable indicator for investors.

Management’s thoughts and reaction

The company's management expressed excitement about this deal, saying, "This project is not only a significant achievement for us but also for India. It is proof of our team's hard work and our ability to compete globally. We are fully committed to completing the Vietnam project efficiently and on time. This deal will help boost our revenue, technical capabilities, and global recognition."They further stated that this project will not only drive revenue growth but also enhance the company's brand value on the international stage.

A step towards global expansion

Through this deal, PQIFL has taken a big step in establishing its global presence. The project is part of the company's global expansion plan, prioritizing green energy and sustainable technology. Additionally, the company is focusing on other international projects that will further strengthen its global position. The company is also working on technical upgrades and innovations in its current business sectors. This strategy will not only make it competitive in the market but also lay a solid foundation for long-term success.

Conclusion: Inspiration for Indian companies

This deal with Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech Limited serves as an inspiration for Indian companies. It has proven that Indian companies can make their mark in the global competition.

This deal will be a milestone for the company, not only from a financial perspective but also in terms of prestige and future plans. Through the Vietnam project, PQIFL has demonstrated that any company, with the right strategy, technical skills, and management capacity, can succeed in the global market.

Investors and industry experts are now closely watching this project. It will be interesting to see how this deal boosts not only the company's revenue but also its global influence.