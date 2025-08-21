Luxury Perfumes Inspired by Moments, Memories & Places | Kimirica

Some say it’s the little things that change everything. A song that lifts you out of a slump. A pair of shoes that instantly makes you feel pulled together. Perfumes and fragrances that linger, long after the moment has passed.

A fragrance, though invisible, is one of the most intimate accessories we wear. Unlike clothes or makeup, it doesn’t just sit on the surface; it blends with our skin, our emotions, and even our memories. One spritz can transport you to your grandmother’s garden, a cozy rainy evening, or that one rooftop party where the night never seemed to end.

And yet, most of us underestimate how much our daily moods are shaped by the scent we wear.

There are fragrances that are comforting. Ones that awaken. Others that energise, ground, or uplift. Just like we dress for the weather, shouldn’t we also curate the way we smell through the day?

Kimirica’s newly launched ‘Vegan Fine Fragrances’, an exclusive collection of Eau De Parfums (EDPs) invite you on a first-of-its-kind experiential olfactory journey, with a thoughtful concept of ‘A Story In Every Bottle’. Inspired by moments, memories, and places, this collection of luxury perfume is born from the brand’s deep commitment to storytelling. From the bustling streets of Istanbul’s Grand Bazaar to the sun-drenched shores of the Amalfi Coast, each fragrance captures treasured travel stories from around the world in a bottle to evoke a sensory indulgence and craft memories that you can carry with you, everywhere you go!

Crafted with organic sugarcane alcohol and 100% vegan ingredients, the fragrances are as conscious as they are luxurious. Sustainable in their making, minimal, yet elegant in their design, and entirely gender-inclusive, each one makes the best perfume ever!

With 15–20% fragrance oil concentration, these are perfumes with long-lasting fragrance and wear, evolving beautifully on the skin as the day goes by.

So what’s your mood today and which scent might just uplift or change it?

Explore the Luxury Perfumes

Vivah

For Moments of Celebration

A grand Indian Wedding imbued with the aroma of Marigolds and Lotus. Cocktails bursting with flavours of Pomegranate and Yuzu immerse you in the charm of the moment. The sunkissed sky, the joyous dancing echoing your heartbeats. This fragrance is a testament to love, a gathering that weaves unforgettable memories of companionship and happiness. Let Vivaah, the aroma of Indian Weddings, envelope you in celebration. Cherish the moment. Relive the vows, the memories

The Souq

For Bringing Adventure to your Day!

In the heart of Istanbul's Grand Bazaar, a captivating journey unfolds. Wandering through the covered pathways, a harmonious blend of saffron, nutmeg, and cardamom warms the air, while roses and violets share their tales of love. Each step through these bustling streets is a kaleidoscope of beauty, where the fragrances tell a story of tradition, culture, and the timeless allure of this mesmerizing destination.

Bella Amalfi

For adding a touch of coastal freshness to your day!

Embark on a voyage to the Amalfi Coast, an olfactory journey that takes you from the sparkling blue grottoes to the sun-drenched shores, where a marine symphony awaits. Close your eyes, and you can almost feel the gentle caress of the sea breeze, carrying the mysteries of the deep and the allure of adventure. Each spray is a tribute to the elegance of aquatic life, fresh hues of water blend with vibrant air, intertwining to create a symphony that sings of discovery.

Figure it Out

For a fresh start to your day!

Figure It Out stands as an olfactory masterpiece, shrouded in an alluring mystique that refuses to readily unveil its full essence. In the heart of morning’s tender embrace, where fig leaves whisper their secrets to the dew-kissed grass, a fragrance unfolds. Like a lover’s promise, the air of mystery serves as an enticement, a call to embrace its hidden layers and craft your unique narrative. Close your eyes and let the scent transport you to sun-drenched memories of pleasure. Breath by breath, the scent unfurls and a sense of mystery lingers, refusing to fade.

Mi Amor

For turning evenings into magical memories!

Under a star-studded sky, amidst a rendezvous kissed by moonlight, two hearts open like a vintage bottle of the finest Moscato. As they share glances through a table adorned with fragrant white flowers, the dawn deepens, casting an inviting glow of flickering candle lights. The fragrance of a sweet cinnamon cake unfurls its notes like love letters in the air, spelling out the sweet truth - you are mi amor, my forever love. It's a whisper of a magical night, a memory waiting to be revisited.

Blind Tiger

For the intense nights of speakeasy spirit!

Imagine stepping into the dimly lit embrace of the speakeasy club, where the air is alive with the intense aroma of leather, and smoky cigars. As you cross the threshold into this exclusive realm, "Blind Tiger" envelops you in its mysterious embrace. The scent unfolds like a secret whispered in the shadows, promising an experience unlike any other. The fragrance opens with the rich, intoxicating scent of aged whiskey, evoking memories of evenings spent in the company of close confidants, sharing tales long into the night.

Red Carpet

For a glamorous night out!

Step into the spotlight and prepare to make an unforgettable entrance with "The Red Carpet" – A fragrance that commands attention, and boosts confidence. Inspired by the dreams, where the night is yours to conquer, and every moment is an opportunity to shine. The fragrance exudes the scent of exciting Bergamot, and sensuous Jasmine, capturing every gesture of your presence with the unrelenting gaze. Feel that confidence inside you and strut down every path as if it were the Red Carpet.

Exclusive Perfume Gift Sets

As personal as perfumes and fragrances are, they also make for the most meaningful gifts.

The Perfume Discovery Set is perfect for those who love exploring new scents. It features seven 2ml vials of all the perfume variants. Each fragrance is crafted to recapture lost sensations and create new memories, making this perfume gift set a truly thoughtful and personal gesture.

For those who prefer a more immersive introduction, the Perfume Experience Set offers four 10ml travel-sized bottles, beautifully packaged and perfect for on-the-go indulgence.

Whether it’s a birthday, a thank-you, a milestone, or just a reminder that they matter, each perfume gift set makes a thoughtful, premium and experiential present that your close ones will cherish forever.

So go ahead, wear your favourite fragrance and let it become a part of your everyday ritual — something that grounds you, moves you, or simply makes the everyday feel a little more special. Remember a fragrance isn't just about how you smell. It's about how you feel. And the right one? It can change everything!