Increasing the Sum Insured of Your Family Floater Plan - When & How to Do It?

When it comes to securing your loved ones’ health, a wisely chosen health insurance plan acts as a safety net against rising medical costs. Most families opt for a floater plan as it offers a single coverage amount shared among all the members.

However, with the rising healthcare expenses, you might have to think about whether your current sum insured is enough to cover the needs of your family. If the answer is no, you should consider increasing your sum insured. It is not just an option, but often a necessity to ensure comprehensive coverage for your entire family.

Why Consider Increasing the Sum Insured of Your Family Floater Plan?

The healthcare landscape in India is changing rapidly, and medical inflation is one of the biggest concerns for families. Treatments that once cost a few lakhs now often go well beyond initial estimates. A higher sum insured for your family health insurance ensures you are not left scrambling for funds during emergencies.

Another important factor is the rise in lifestyle-related illnesses like diabetes, hypertension and heart disease, which can lead to frequent hospital visits. If your policy does not have sufficient coverage, these recurring expenses may exhaust the available limit quickly.