How to Get an Instant Loan of RS 10,000

New Delhi [India] : When there is a cash emergency, people often look for quick loan options that immediately give access to funds. Small loans, such as ₹10,000 personal loans, can be obtained from fintech platforms and financial institutions. Time is of vital importance here because you want a lender that can disburse funds without making you wait for days for documentation. Read on to find out how to get a small personal loan quickly.
Purpose of ₹10,000 Personal Loan
Urgent personal loans are often needed for unplanned expenses. Sudden medical bills, vehicle repairs, or home repairs need immediate attention. Some people may often get such a personal loan for debt consolidation. If you have multiple small debts that incur more compounding interest, getting a personal loan can help you streamline your debt payments and make them easier to manage.
There are generally no usage restrictions for personal loans, meaning you can use the funds for any purpose of your choice.
Features of an Instant Personal Loan
When you are looking for a quick personal loan, you may not be interested in spending a lot of time in finding a loan provider. However, it only takes a few minutes to compare loan terms and offerings from multiple lenders using your smartphone. So, even during cash emergencies, you can compare loans and get the best terms to reduce total borrowing costs. Some of the features of instant loans are:
No Collateral
In most cases, personal loans are offered without any collateral. Specifically, for small loans such as ₹10,000, there is no need for collateral. These loans are approved based on your eligibility.
Flexible Repayment Period
Depending on the loan provider, you may get flexible repayment terms varying from 3 to 60 months for a personal loan of ₹10,000. So, you can get loans with more affordable EMIs.
Competitive Interest Rates
Lenders offer competitive interest rates for a ₹10,000 personal loan. This can vary from 14% to 25% per annum. Some online finance platforms may also offer a monthly interest rate for easy calculations.
Predictable EMIs
Knowing the loan term and interest rate, you can easily use the EMI calculator on the lender's website to calculate your monthly EMIs. This can help you plan your monthly budget so that you can make regular payments throughout the loan tenure.
Minimal Documentation
Online lenders minimise the documentation requirement for an instant personal loan. Once you submit the basic KYC documents, your loan approval may take only a few minutes.
Quick Sanctions
The online processing of loan applications ensures quick sanctions and approvals for small personal loans. You may get the loan amount credited to your account within 24 hours, and some loan providers advertise that they can get you loans in just 10 minutes.
Eligibility for a ₹10,000 Personal Loan
To get a personal loan, you must meet the following eligibility criteria:
- Must be a salaried or self-employed professional
- Must be between 21 and 60 years of age
- Must have a minimum monthly income of ₹20,000 (varies with lenders)
- A credit score of 650 or above is needed
While looking for a loan provider, ensure they offer credit services in your city. While many lenders have pan-India services, some may offer loan services only in some cities.
Documents for a ₹10,000 Personal Loan
To get an instant personal loan, you may need the following documents:
- Identity proof – Aadhaar card, voter ID, PAN card, passport, etc.
- Address proof – Aadhaar card, driving licence, passport, voter ID, utility bills, bank statement, etc.
- Income proof – Salary slips of last 3 months for salaried professionals and income tax return certificate, Form 16 for self-employed individuals
Steps to Apply for a ₹10,000 Personal Loan
Online application for small personal loans involves only a few steps:
- Use an online loan comparison platform or loan marketplace
- Enter your personal details and loan requirements to know whether you qualify for the loan
- Compare the loan offerings from various lenders
- Select the lender you wish to get a loan from
- Upload the necessary documents to begin the verification process
- Get the loan disbursed to your bank account after verification is complete
Key Takeaways
Cash emergencies can happen anytime, and getting a small ₹10,000 personal loan is now simple due to the online lending platforms and mobile applications. Some loan providers offer pre-approvals for personal loans, which allow you to get quick cash up to the approved amount within a few minutes. Always compare different loan options to get a more affordable loan for you in the long run.