How to Choose the Right Term Insurance Plan: Factors to Consider for Maximum Protection

Term insurance is one of the most affordable ways to protect your loved ones financially in case something unfortunate happens to you. It is a pure protection life insurance policy that provides coverage for a specific period, or "term," such as 10, 20, or 30 years. If something unfortunate happens to you during that period, your family gets the sum assured after the claims have been settled, which can help them manage their financial needs in your absence.

However, choosing the right term insurance plan must be an informed and calculated decision as it can be tricky because many options are available. There are a lot of term plans available in the Indian insurance market today, but you must compare and decide which one suits you the best. To understand that, there are some factors that you should not miss before buying a term plan.

Factors to Consider for Maximum Protection

Here are some key factors to consider to help you make the best choice.

1. Coverage Amount (Sum Assured)

The first thing you should consider while choosing a term insurance plan is the amount of coverage or the sum assured. This is the amount your nominee/beneficiary will receive if you pass away during the policy term.

It is advised to have coverage 10 to 15 times your annual income. For example, if you earn ₹5 lakh a year, your sum assured should ideally be between ₹50 lakh and ₹75 lakh. This will ensure your family is financially secure and can maintain their lifestyle even without your income.

2. Policy Term (Duration)

The policy term refers to the number of years you want to be covered under the policy. Typically, term insurance policies offer terms from 10 years to 30 years. Choosing a policy term that matches your long-term financial goals and the age of your dependents is important.

For example, if you have young children, a longer policy term (like 25 or 30 years) may be better to ensure they are financially protected until they are independent. If you are older and have fewer dependents, a shorter policy term may be more suitable.

3. Premium Amount

The premium is the amount you pay at regular intervals (monthly, quarterly, or annually) to keep your term insurance policy active. The premium amount depends on factors like age, health, coverage, and policy term.

When choosing a plan, ensure that the premium fits within your budget. While it’s important to have enough coverage, you don’t want a premium that is so high that it becomes difficult to pay. You may also want to check if the premium stays the same throughout the policy term or increases as you age. You can calculate your premiums easily using PolicyBazaar’s term insurance calculator. The calculator can be found on their website, and it asks for basic details such as your name, age, gender, policy coverage, policy term, occupation, and whether you are a tobacco consumer. After these details are provided, click on ‘Check Premium’ and you will get the results instantly.

4. Add-Ons or Riders

Many term insurance plans offer additional coverage in the form of riders, which are extra benefits that can be added to your policy for an additional premium. Some common term insurance riders include:

Accidental Death Benefit Rider: Provides an extra payout if the death occurs due to an accident.

Critical Illness Rider: Pays a lump sum amount if you are diagnosed with a critical illness like cancer, heart attack, or kidney failure right after the diagnosis.

Waiver of Premium Rider: If you cannot pay premiums due to disability or serious illness, this rider waives the premium payments for the rest of the policy term.

Total or Partial Disability Rider: In case of a disability, either total or partial, this rider will be an alternate income source as your income generation will be impacted.

5. Claim Settlement Ratio

The claim settlement ratio (CSR) of an insurance company indicates how many claims it successfully settles. A higher ratio means the company has a good track record of paying out claims to beneficiaries. Before purchasing a term insurance policy, check the insurer’s claim settlement ratio. Ideally, choose a company with a ratio above 95%, as it shows they are reliable when settling claims.

Summing Up

Choosing the right term insurance plan is an important decision that requires careful planning. Focus on getting the right coverage amount, selecting an appropriate policy term, and ensuring you can comfortably afford the premiums. Additionally, consider adding riders for extra protection and choose an insurer with a strong reputation for settling claims.

It is also important to consider the insurer's reputation from where you buy your term plan. Policybazaar has a wide range of term plans from which you can choose the perfect plan. Choosing the best term plan is easy as they provide all the information, and their customer service provides assistance at every step. By keeping these factors in mind, you can ensure that your loved ones are financially protected, even in the uncertainty of the future.