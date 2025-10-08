ETV Bharat / advertorial

Best Term Plan in India with Personal Accident Insurance Cover

When things are going smoothly, we do not often think of what might go wrong. Life is full of surprises, however, and not all of them are good ones. A single accident or health issue can turn a family's world around. That is why it is best to have a term insurance plan that not only provides for your family in the event of your passing but also for you in the event of an accident.

If you are in search of an intelligent, cheap, and trustworthy way to protect your loved ones, the best term plan in India with personal accident cover might be your best bet. Let's learn why the plan is so essential, what the advantages of the plan are, and how you can select the best one in India.

What is a Term Insurance Plan?

One of the easiest and cheapest life insurance plans is a term insurance plan. It leaves your family with a huge amount of money (known as the sum assured) in case you die during the policy period. In short, it gives your family some financial help when they need it the most.

Unlike term life insurance, other than that, there is no investment or savings component. That is, you only pay for protection and not returns, so it is really affordable.

For instance, by paying a very small monthly premium, you can cover yourself for ₹1 crore, ₹2 crore, or even higher. That's why term insurance is also known as "pure protection" because it's present to safeguard your family members when you are not.

Adding Personal Accident Insurance Cover

Now, let's discuss something that makes a significant impact in personal accident insurance, an add-on. Accidents can occur to anyone at any time, regardless of how cautious we try to be. A minor slip, a car accident, or an unforeseen incident can cause injury, disability, or even loss of life. That's where personal accident insurance comes in.

This cover gives additional protection in case you are involved in an accident leading to death or disability. It implies that your family will get an additional payment other than the standard term insurance benefit. Therefore, even if an accident results in partial or complete disability and impacts your capacity to work, this cover keeps the financial support going. Put simply, personal accident insurance provides an extra layer of protection for your term plan, not only your life, but also your income and future security.

Why You Should Opt for a Term Plan with Accident Cover

The following are some solid reasons why a term plan with accident cover is one of the wisest financial choices you can ever make:

1. Additional Protection at Little Cost

Including personal accident cover as part of your term insurance does not cost you much, but it provides you with double safety. You are covered for both natural and accidental death, as well as for disabilities due to accidents.

2. Financial Support during Disability

If you suffer permanent or partial disability from an accident, you may not be able to work or earn for a considerable period. In such a situation, this cover ensures that you or your family receive a payout despite this. It caters to daily expenses, medical expenses, or loan repayments.

3. Support for Your Family

If death occurs due to the accident, your dependents are given the life cover sum as well as the accident cover sum. This assists them in leading their life with financial security even if you are not around.

4. Peace of Mind

You get immense peace of mind when you know your family members will be financially secure under any circumstances. You can live life without always worrying about "what if I get injured or die."

Major Advantages of Term Plans with Accident Cover

A term plan that is inclusive of accident insurance cover has several advantages that make it a comprehensive protection scheme. Let's examine the key ones:

High Coverage at Low Premium: Term plans are extremely affordable. You can avail of high coverage, such as ₹1 crore or more, at a low premium. The inclusion of accident cover does not add much to the cost but provides additional security.

Term plans are extremely affordable. You can avail of high coverage, such as ₹1 crore or more, at a low premium. The inclusion of accident cover does not add much to the cost but provides additional security. Tax Benefits: The premium that you pay for term insurance qualifies as a deduction from your income under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act. The sum that your family receives is also tax-free under Section 10(10D).

The premium that you pay for term insurance qualifies as a deduction from your income under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act. The sum that your family receives is also tax-free under Section 10(10D). Flexibility: You get to decide the amount of coverage, policy duration, and riders such as critical illness or accidental death benefit. Some policies even provide an option to increase your cover as your income increases.

You get to decide the amount of coverage, policy duration, and riders such as critical illness or accidental death benefit. Some policies even provide an option to increase your cover as your income increases. Lump-Sum or Monthly Payout: Your family may opt to get the insurance amount in a lump sum or instalments every month. It makes them handle expenses more effectively as per their requirements.

Your family may opt to get the insurance amount in a lump sum or instalments every month. It makes them handle expenses more effectively as per their requirements. Provides Disability and Income Loss: If you become totally or partially disabled because of an accident, this plan provides you with money to take care of yourself and your family despite the disability.

How to Choose the Best Term Plan in India with Accident Cover

There are numerous insurance providers of term plans with accident cover in India. Here's the way to choose the best one for you: