ETV Bharat / advertorial

Best Performing PMS Managers Based on Alpha in 2025

In the world of professional investing, returns alone aren’t enough — what truly matters is alpha. For High-Net-Worth Individuals (HNIs) and finance-savvy investors, alpha measures how much better (or worse) a Portfolio Management Service (PMS) performs against its benchmark. It reflects skill, strategy, and market insight.

As of February 2025, SEBI’s PMS data reveals a telling story. While some fund managers have struggled in the current market cycle, others have demonstrated remarkable resilience and outperformance — delivering double-digit alpha.

In this article, we explore the top-performing PMS services in India based on alpha, unpacking what makes them stand out, and why platforms like Dezerv are gaining the confidence of serious investors.

What Is Alpha and Why Does It Matter?

Before diving into rankings, let’s clarify what alpha means:

Alpha is the excess return generated by a PMS strategy over its benchmark index.

If a strategy earns 10% and the benchmark gives 7%, the alpha is +3%

If it earns 4% while the benchmark is at 6%, the alpha is -2%

Why HNIs Value Alpha?:

Demonstrates managerial skill

Reflects risk-adjusted performance

Shows consistency across cycles

Alpha is particularly critical for PMS where management fees are higher than mutual fund overlap — because the premium is justified only when outperformance is consistent.