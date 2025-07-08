Best Performing PMS Managers Based on Alpha in 2025

In the world of professional investing, returns alone aren’t enough — what truly matters is alpha. For High-Net-Worth Individuals (HNIs) and finance-savvy investors, alpha measures how much better (or worse) a Portfolio Management Service (PMS) performs against its benchmark. It reflects skill, strategy, and market insight.
As of February 2025, SEBI’s PMS data reveals a telling story. While some fund managers have struggled in the current market cycle, others have demonstrated remarkable resilience and outperformance — delivering double-digit alpha.
In this article, we explore the top-performing PMS services in India based on alpha, unpacking what makes them stand out, and why platforms like Dezerv are gaining the confidence of serious investors.
What Is Alpha and Why Does It Matter?
Before diving into rankings, let’s clarify what alpha means:
Alpha is the excess return generated by a PMS strategy over its benchmark index.
- If a strategy earns 10% and the benchmark gives 7%, the alpha is +3%
- If it earns 4% while the benchmark is at 6%, the alpha is -2%
Why HNIs Value Alpha?:
- Demonstrates managerial skill
- Reflects risk-adjusted performance
Shows consistency across cycles
Alpha is particularly critical for PMS where management fees are higher than mutual fund overlap — because the premium is justified only when outperformance is consistent.
PMS Managers with the Highest Alpha (Feb 2025 Data)
|Rank
|PMS Provider
|AUM (₹ Cr)
|Clients
|Highest AUM Scheme Alpha (1Y)
|1
|Stallion Asset
|₹3,653
|3,982
|25%
|2
|360 One Portfolio Managers
|₹5,305
|1,610
|17%
|3
|Valuequest Investment Advisors
|₹4,027
|1,947
|11%
|4
|Neo Asset Management
|₹271
|NA
|11%
|5
|Banyan Tree Advisors
|₹5,057
|1,921
|6%
|6
|Alchemy Capital
|₹4,306
|2,169
|5%
|7
|Dezerv Investments Pvt Ltd
|₹4,596
|3,019
|3%
|8
|ICICI Prudential AMC
|₹18,071
|22,442
|2%
Source: SEBI PMS Trends – March 2025
These alpha values represent 1-year excess returns from each PMS manager’s largest strategy.
What Makes These Managers Successful?
Let’s break down the strategies and philosophies behind the winners:
Stallion Asset – Core Fund
- Alpha: 25%
- Net Inflows (FYTD): ₹2,467 Cr
- Strategy: Growth-focused, concentrated bets
- Why It Worked: Aggressive sector rotation, strong mid-cap exposure, and early entry into outperformers
360 One Portfolio Managers
- Alpha: 17%
- Clients: 1,610
- Positioning: Balanced equity allocation, high-conviction ideas
- Key Edge: Deep research, institutional-grade execution, strong macro understanding
ValueQuest Investment Advisors
- Alpha: 11%
- Client Base: Mid-sized HNIs
- Focus: Undervalued opportunities in public equities
- Strength: Bottom-up stock picking with a contrarian tilt
Dezerv – Equity Revival Strategy
- Alpha: 3%
- AUM (Strategy): ₹2,221 Cr FYTD inflow
- Philosophy: Rebalancing underperforming sectors, identifying turnaround opportunities
- USP: Blends tech-led screening with active fund manager oversight
PMS Strategies That Combined Alpha with AUM Growth
Some PMS houses not only delivered alpha but also attracted strong inflows, signaling market confidence:
|Strategy
|AMC
|FYTD AUM Growth
|1Y Return
|Alpha
|Stallion Core Fund
|Stallion
|183%
|25%
|25%
|Dezerv Equity Revival
|Dezerv
|140%
|2%
|3%
|Carnelian Shift Strategy
|Carnelian
|103%
|7%
|6%
|Motilal Oswal Founders Portfolio
|MOAMC
|109%
|4%
|-1%
Dezerv’s strategy stands out for delivering positive alpha along with over ₹2,200 Cr in inflows — demonstrating both performance and investor trust.
Technology’s Role in Alpha Generation
Today’s top PMS managers are not just relying on legacy stock-picking methods. They are leveraging:
- Quant-based screening
- AI-driven sector rotation
- Portfolio overlap minimization
- Real-time macro data integration
Dezerv, for example, uses algorithmic models to assess portfolio inefficiencies and optimize asset allocation — helping reduce redundancy across investor holdings.
What Should Investors Look for in Alpha-Focused PMS?
If you’re an HNI evaluating PMS options, here’s how to identify strong alpha potential:
1. Track Record Across Cycles
- Alpha in bull, bear, and sideways markets
- Avoid chasing one-year winners
2. Benchmark Clarity
- Understand which index the strategy is benchmarked against
- Alpha against Nifty 500 or BSE 200 carries more weight than niche indices
3. Fee Alignment
- Prefer performance-linked fee structures
- Dezerv’s model ensures no fee unless returns are generated
4. Strategy Transparency
- Know the sector/stock allocation
- Is the manager taking too much risk for a few extra basis points?
Why Alpha Isn’t Everything — But It’s Still Critical?
While alpha is a useful metric, it’s not the only one. Investors should also consider:
- Volatility (Standard deviation)
- Sharpe Ratio (risk-adjusted returns)
- Maximum drawdown (capital protection)
That said, alpha is still the quickest lens to judge active management skill, especially when fees are substantial.
What’s Ahead for PMS Performance in 2025?
Analysts expect continued volatility in the market due to:
- Geopolitical tensions
- Interest rate fluctuations
- Sectoral rotations (especially in IT, pharma, and PSU)
This makes alpha generation even more valuable, as passive strategies may struggle to keep up.
Look out for PMS providers who:
- Can adapt quickly
- Have a research-heavy process
- Align their success with your performance
Final Thoughts
In a market filled with noise, PMS managers who generate consistent, high alpha rise to the top. Whether it’s Stallion’s aggressive growth, 360 One’s research muscle, or Dezerv’s tech-powered revival strategy, HNIs now have a variety of high-performing options to choose from.
For finance enthusiasts and high-capital investors, 2025 is shaping up to be the year where performance speaks louder than promises, and alpha is the language of the elite.