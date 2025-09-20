ETV Bharat / advertorial

AI Startup Blinkit-AI Raises $1.2 Million to Fuel India's Growing Content Creation Economy

New Delhi [India] : Blinkit-AI is an Indian startup dominating the content creation and marketing industry with its unified AI platform. The startup has raised $1.2 million in seed funding from Foliflex Cables (India) Pvt. Ltd.

“The funding will help us strengthen product development, add engineering talent, and build enterprise-grade integrations,” shared Shalabh Sharma, Chief Operating Officer of Blinkit-AI. “We will also use it to expand our operations and improve the brand’s visibility in India’s digital economy.”

Anubhav Pandit founded Blinkit-AI in 2021 along with Shalabh Sharma (COO), Armaan Khan Chowdhury (CMO), and Rahul Jain (CSO). The team brings experience from the technology, healthcare, and media sectors.

Blinkit-AI has emerged as a single platform that combines more than 50 global AI models, including ChatGPT, Gemini, Midjourney, Perplexity, and Grok. Users can access tools for content creation, multilingual voice support, campaign automation, and collaboration features.