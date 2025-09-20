AI Startup Blinkit-AI Raises $1.2 Million to Fuel India's Growing Content Creation Economy
The startup has raised $1.2 million in seed funding from Foliflex Cables (India) Pvt. Ltd.
Published : September 20, 2025 at 3:28 PM IST
New Delhi [India] : Blinkit-AI is an Indian startup dominating the content creation and marketing industry with its unified AI platform. The startup has raised $1.2 million in seed funding from Foliflex Cables (India) Pvt. Ltd.
“The funding will help us strengthen product development, add engineering talent, and build enterprise-grade integrations,” shared Shalabh Sharma, Chief Operating Officer of Blinkit-AI. “We will also use it to expand our operations and improve the brand’s visibility in India’s digital economy.”
Anubhav Pandit founded Blinkit-AI in 2021 along with Shalabh Sharma (COO), Armaan Khan Chowdhury (CMO), and Rahul Jain (CSO). The team brings experience from the technology, healthcare, and media sectors.
Blinkit-AI has emerged as a single platform that combines more than 50 global AI models, including ChatGPT, Gemini, Midjourney, Perplexity, and Grok. Users can access tools for content creation, multilingual voice support, campaign automation, and collaboration features.
“The funding from Foliflex Cables will allow us to scale nationally and cater to diverse industry requirements,” Pandit said. “AI services are often scattered across platforms. Blinkit-AI brings them together in one ecosystem, simplifying the entire process.”
The platform targets creators, small businesses, and enterprises. It allows users to generate blogs, marketing material, and designs, while also supporting customer engagement through voice bots in multiple languages. Users further get the benefit of using a free trial plan to test out the platform as per their convenience.
The funding from Foliflex Cables comes at a time when AI-driven content creation and automation is on the rise, not just in India but all around the world. Analysts expect the creator economy to expand at double-digit growth rates, creating opportunities for platforms that combine multiple AI models in one service.