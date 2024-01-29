Loading...

Trump set to win Iowa caucuses

author img

By IANS

Published : Jan 29, 2024, 3:48 PM IST

Former President of United States, Donald Trump

Former President Donald Trump is projected to win the Iowa's caucuses, according to CNN, solidifying his position as the front runner for the 2024 Republican nomination to stand against Joe Biden in a 2020 rematch.

Washington: Donald Trump, America’s twice-impeached former President who is also facing more than 90 criminal charges, is set to kick off his bid to win the Republican Party’s presidential nomination with a thumping victory in the first of the primaries held in Iowa state. Trump is projected to win the Iowa caucuses as expected.

CNN projected his victory based on an “entrance poll” as opposed to the usual exit poll, based on responses from Republicans before they entered venues hosting the caucuses. The Iowa caucuses are a unique feature of the US presidential election process .The state is the first to vote in the process. But, starting this year, the first only for Republicans.

Democrats have announced a parallel schedule for their primaries, kicking it off in South Carolina. Trump’s victory advances his claim on the nomination but does not guarantee it.The former President is facing 93 criminal charges and runs the risk of being disqualified from running in 2024; two states have already struck him off the list of candidates for the presidential nominees. The final count will reveal the size of the gap between Trump and the rest of the field comprising former ambassador to UN Nikki Haley, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Indian-American entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy.

TAGGED:

Donald TrumpUS electionsRepublicanCNN predicts

