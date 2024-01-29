Loading...

Fog: Ten-vehicle pile up in Greater Noida, 4 injured

author img

By PTI

Published : Jan 29, 2024, 3:48 PM IST

Representative image

Amid dense fog in Greater Noida, in a multi-vehicle pile up, atleast four people were injured. The incident took place on Tuesday.

Noida: Four people were injured in a multi-vehicle pile up in Greater Noida on Tuesday amid dense fog in the region, police said. The accident took place in the Dadri police station area around 8.45 am, they said. "A canter truck collided with another truck while taking a left turn shortly after crossing an underpass. Subsequently 10 more vehicles piled up. Four people were left injured in the incident," a police spokesperson said.

Those injured were identified as Kailash Prashant, Apoorv Parmar, Keshav Singh and Mohan Swaroop, according to the police. "The injured were taken to the community health centre (CHC) in Dadri from where Prashant, Parmar and Singh were discharged after first aid," the spokesperson said.

The fourth person Swaroop is undergoing treatment at the CHC, the official said. The police said traffic movement on the road was briefly disrupted due to the accident but the damaged vehicles were soon removed and the route cleared for normal passage of vehicles.

TAGGED:

Fog accidentAccident in Delhi fog4 injured in greater Noida

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Gavaskar, Shastri to Attend Inauguration of Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Feb 14

Grammy Awards 2024: Who Won What, Check out Full List of Winners

Interview: Fact-Checker Flags Poonam Pandey's 'Stunt', Warns of Disinformation Ahead of 2024 Polls

'Saree State of Affairs': Bangladeshis Peeved after West Bengal Gets GI Tag for Tangail Saree

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.