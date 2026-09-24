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Youtube-এ এবার আরও বেশি উপার্জন সম্ভব ? চালু হচ্ছে একাধিক নতুন ফিচার

Youtube স্টুডিয়ো ফিচারটিতেও বেশ কিছু পরিবর্তন আনা হচ্ছে । সেকানেও Ask Youtube নামে একটি ফিচার যুক্ত করা হচ্ছে ।

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YouTube এর নতুন ফিচার (ছবি - YouTube)
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By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : September 24, 2026 at 7:27 PM IST

3 Min Read
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হায়দরাবাদ : ব্যবহারকারী ও ক্রিয়েটারদের জন্য একাধিক নতুন ফিচার লঞ্চ করল ইউটিউব । 23 সেপ্টেম্বর নিউ ইয়র্কে Youtube এর Event ছিল । ওই ইভেন্টেই ফিচারগুলি লঞ্চ করা হয়েছে । জানানো হয়েছে, নতুন এই ফিচারগুলি ব্যবহার করে ব্যবহারকারীরা যেমন আরও নতুন কন্টেন্টের খোঁজ পাবেন, তেমনই ক্রিয়েটররা আরও বেশি রোজগার করতে পারবেন । এই বিষয়ে Youtube এর চিফ এগজিকিউটিভ অফিসার নীল মোহন জানিয়েছেন, চলতি বছরে ইতিমধ্যে প্রায় তিন হাজার আপডেট আনা হয়েছে । আগামী দিনে আরও কয়েকটি ফিচার আনা হবে বলে জানিয়েছেন তিনি ।

ভিউয়ারদের জন্য নতুন কী ফিচার চালু করা হয়েছে ?

দর্শকরা এবার থেকে কাস্টম ফিড সেট করতে পারবেন । অর্থাৎ তাঁরা Youtube হোম পেজেই পার্সনালাইজড ফিডের অভিজ্ঞতা পাবেন । ব্যবহারকারীরা কী ধরনের কন্টেন্ট দেখতে চান তা নতুন হোম পেজের ট্যাবে শুধুমাত্র লিখতে হবে । তাহলেই ব্যবহারকারীরা সেই ধরনের কন্টেন্ট পাবেন । অর্থাৎ ধরুন কেউ DIY কন্টেন্ট দেখতে চান, অথবা কেউ ডকুমেন্টারি দেখতে চান । সেক্ষেত্রে শুধুমাত্র DIY কন্টেন্ট লিখলেই সেই ধরনের কন্টেন্ট ফিডে দেখা যাবে । পাশাপাশি সময় পরবর্তীতে ওই তালিকা পরিবর্তনও করতে পারবেন ব্যবহারকারীরা ।

Ask Youtube টুল-এর মাধ্যমে ব্য়বহারকারীরা আরও বেশ কিছু অভিজ্ঞতা পাবেন । যেমন কোনও প্রশ্নের যেমন জবাব মিলবে তেমনই রিভিউ ভিডিয়োর তুলনামূলক ফিচার পাওয়া যাবে ।

অন্যদিকে যাঁরা পডকাস্ট শুনতে পছন্দ করেন তাঁদের জন্যও গুরুত্বপূর্ণ ফিচার লঞ্চ করা হয়েছে । এবার থেকে Youtube Music এ Ask Music ফিচারটি সংযুক্ত হতে চলেছে বলে জানানো হয়েছে । Spotify এ DJ টুলের মতো একই কাজ করবে এই ফিচারটি । এর পাশাপাশি শর্ট স্টোরি বা শর্ট ড্রামা স্টোরিগুলি পরপর প্লে হতে থাকবে ।

New AI tools for creators

Youtube স্টুডিয়ো ফিচারটিতেও বেশ কিছু পরিবর্তন আনা হচ্ছে । সেকানেও Ask Youtube নামে একটি ফিচার যুক্ত করা হচ্ছে । যেখান থেকে নতুন ভিডিয়ো ড্রাফ্ট করা থেকে শুরু করে ফিডব্যাক, স্টোরিটেলিং এর মতো গুরুত্বপূর্ণ ফিচারগুলি দেখা যাবে ।

FeaturesFor whomMain advantageRollout Timing
Custom FeedsViewersMood-based tabs on the homepageSoon (US)
Ask YouTube ShoppingViewersProduct comparisons and reviewsSoon
Shorts SeriesCreators + ViewersSeason-episode shortsStart
Video A/B TestingCreators3 cuts testSoon
Dynamic ThumbnailsCreatorsPreviews by audience segmentSoon
Conversational AI EditingCreatorsAI voice editingSoon
Live Auto-DubbingLive StreamersReal-time language translationBeginning 2027
Live ShowdownsLive StreamersFan Funding Contest
Likeness Detection (Voice+Face)CreatorsFace and voice protectionthis year
YouTube Shopping AffiliateCreatorsExpansion to 35 countriesby the end of the year

Live streaming and new earning opportunities

লাইভ স্ট্রিমারদের জন্যও একাধিক গুরুত্বপূর্ণ আপডেট আনছে YouTube। নতুন Go Live Together ফিচারের মাধ্যমে একাধিক creator আরও সহজে একসঙ্গে লাইভ stream করতে পারবেন। পাশাপাশি Live Showdowns নামে নতুন একটি ফিচারও আসছে, যেখানে ফ্যান ফান্ডেড-এর মাধ্যমে streamers-দের মধ্যে মজার প্রতিযোগিতার আয়োজন করা যাবে।

তবে সবচেয়ে উল্লেখযোগ্য সংযোজনগুলির মধ্যে রয়েছে Live Auto-Dubbing। 2027 সালের শুরুতে এই ফিচার চালু করার পরিকল্পনা রয়েছে। এর মাধ্যমে বিশ্বের বিভিন্ন প্রান্তের দর্শকরা লাইভ কনটেন্ট নিজেদের ভাষায় real time-এ অনুবাদ করা অবস্থায় দেখতে পারবেন।

এছাড়াও YouTube-এর existing Watch With ফিচারের পরিধি বাড়ানো হচ্ছে। এতদিন এই ফিচার মূলত live stream-এর ক্ষেত্রেই ব্যবহার করা যেত। এবার regular long-form video-তেও Watch With ফিচার ব্যবহার করা যাবে।

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