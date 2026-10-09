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Elon Musk-এর বক্তব্যে তীব্র বিতর্ক, কিন্তু কীভাবে কাজ করে Starlink satellite Internet ? জানুন অজানা তথ্য

স্টারলিঙ্ক স্যাটেলাইট ইন্টারনেট পরিষেবা প্রদাণ করে । মোবাইল ইন্টারনেট এবং ব্রডব্র্যান্ড সার্ভিস থেকে স্যাটেলাইট ইন্টারনেট পরিষেবা বেশ কিছুটা আলাদা ।

Starlink satellite Internet
দুর্গম এলাকাতেও মেলে স্টারলিঙ্ক ইন্টারনেট (ছবি -ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : October 9, 2026 at 2:35 PM IST

3 Min Read
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হায়দরাবাদ : ভারতে স্যাটেলাইট ইন্টারনেট চালু করার পরিকল্পনা রয়েছে স্টারলিঙ্কের । কিন্তু ভারত সরকারের তরফে এখনও লাইসেন্স না মেলায় সেই পরিকল্পনা এখনও বাস্তবায়িত হয়নি । আর এই পরিস্থিতিতে এলন মাস্কের মন্তব্য পুরো বিষয়টিতে অন্য মাত্রা যোগ করেছে ।

এলন মাস্কের সংস্থা স্টারলিঙ্ক স্যাটেলাইট ইন্টারনেট পরিষেবা দেয় । কিন্তু এই পরিষেবা অন্য ইন্টারনেট পরিষেবা থেকে কোন কোন বিষয়ে আলাদা ? কীভাবে এই ইন্টারনেটের সুবিধা পাওয়া যাবে ? এই বিষয়ে অনেকের অজানা । এই প্রতিবেদনে স্টারলিঙ্ক ইন্টারনেটের বিস্তারিত তথ্য পাবেন ।

স্যাটেলাইট ইন্টারনেট কী ?

স্টারলিঙ্ক স্যাটেলাইট ইন্টারনেট পরিষেবা প্রদাণ করে । মোবাইল ইন্টারনেট এবং ব্রডব্র্যান্ড সার্ভিস থেকে স্যাটেলাইট ইন্টারনেট পরিষেবা বেশ কিছুটা আলাদা ।

স্যাটেলাইট ইন্টারনেট পরিষেবায় যুক্ত থাকে লো-আর্থ অর্বিট স্যাটেলাইট । যেগুলি বাড়ি, অফিস, সংস্থা বা কোনও এলাকায় থাকা অ্যান্টেনার সঙ্গে গ্রাউন্ড স্টেশনের সংযোগ স্থাপন করে । কোনও তার (অয়ার) বা টেলিকম সংস্থার টাওয়ার প্রয়োজন হয় না ।

Orbital Rader নামে একটি স্যাটেলাইট ট্র্যাকিং ওয়েবসাইটের দেওয়া তথ্য অনুযায়ী 2026 সালের অক্টোবর মাস পর্যন্ত স্টারলিঙ্কের 10 হাজারেরও বেশি স্যাটেলাইট লো-অর্বিটে রয়েছে । এবং সেগুলি ইন্টারনেট পরিষেবা দেওয়ার সঙ্গে যুক্ত ।

Starlink satellite Internet
কীভাবে কাজ করে স্যাটেলাইট ইন্টারনেট (ছবি -ETV Bharat)

এই পরিষেবা চালু হলে কী কী সুবিধা হবে ?

ভারতের এখনও বিভিন্ন প্রত্যন্ত এলাকায় ইন্টারনেট পরিষেবা সঠিকভাবে পৌঁছয়নি । DogeDesigner নামে একটি X হ্যান্ডেল থেকে পোস্ট করা হয়েছে, 2026 সালের মে মাস পর্যন্ত ভারতের 11 হাজার 256টি গ্রামে এখনও পর্যন্ত সঠিকভাবে 4G ইন্টারনেট পরিষেবা পৌঁছয়নি । ওই পোস্টেই উল্লেখ করা হয়েছে, ভারতে 1 হাজার 93 বিলিয়ন ইন্টারনেট সাবস্ক্রাইবার ভারতে রয়েছে । কিন্তু তারমধ্যে মাত্র 440.87 মিলিয়ন সাবস্ক্রাইবার রয়েছে গ্রামীণ অঞ্চলে ।

বিশেষজ্ঞদের বক্তব্য, এই প্রত্যন্ত অঞ্চলে ইন্টারনেট পরিষেবা দেওয়ার জন্য স্যাটেলাইট ইন্টারনেট-ই একমাত্র উপযুক্ত পদ্ধতি । কারণ, এক্ষেত্রে কোনও তার (অয়ার)-এর প্রয়োজন হয় না । ফলে প্রত্যন্ত গ্রাম, পাহাড়ি অঞ্চল, প্রাকৃতিক দুর্যোগপূর্ণ এলাকা অথবা জঙ্গলে ঘেরা কোনও জনবসতি-সব জায়গাতেই দ্রুত গতির ইন্টারনেট পরিষেবা পৌঁছে দেওয়া সম্ভব হবে ।

দেশের সর্বত্র দ্রুত গতির ইন্টারনেট পরিষেবা পৌঁছনো সম্ভব হলে স্বাস্থ্য, শিক্ষা, পরিষেবা, লজিস্টিক্স-এর মতো বিষয়গুলি গুরুত্ব পাবে । এবং শহরাঞ্চলের মতো গ্রামীণ ও প্রত্যন্ত এলাকার মানুষজনও শিক্ষা, স্বাস্থ্য ও বিভিন্ন বিভিন্ন পরিষেবা গ্রহণ করতে পারবে ।

সমস্যা কোথায় রয়েছে ?

স্টারলিঙ্ক ভারতে পরিষেবা দেওয়ার জন্য এখনও সরকারের তরফে লাইসেন্স পায়নি । সেই কারণে পরিষেবা চালু হচ্ছে না বলে দাবি মাস্কের । যদিও এলন মাস্কের এই সংস্থাটি বর্তমানে 165 টি দেশে পরিষেবা দিচ্ছে ।

Read More - 'আম্বানি কি ভারতের আসল কর্তা ?' Starlink এর লাইসেন্স দেওয়া নিয়ে প্রশ্ন তুললেন মাস্ক
Read More - Starlink-এর ভারতে পরিষেবা দিতে সমস্যা কেন ? বিস্ফোরক মন্তব্য এলন মাস্কের ; জবাব দিল কেন্দ্রীয় সরকার

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STARLINK SATELLITE INTERNET
স্টারলিঙ্ক স্যাটেলাইট ইন্টারনেট
HOW SATELLITE INTERNET WORKS
কীভাবে কাজ করে স্যাটেলাইট ইন্টারনেট
ELON MUSK STARLINK INTERNET

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