Elon Musk-এর বক্তব্যে তীব্র বিতর্ক, কিন্তু কীভাবে কাজ করে Starlink satellite Internet ? জানুন অজানা তথ্য
স্টারলিঙ্ক স্যাটেলাইট ইন্টারনেট পরিষেবা প্রদাণ করে । মোবাইল ইন্টারনেট এবং ব্রডব্র্যান্ড সার্ভিস থেকে স্যাটেলাইট ইন্টারনেট পরিষেবা বেশ কিছুটা আলাদা ।
Published : October 9, 2026 at 2:35 PM IST
হায়দরাবাদ : ভারতে স্যাটেলাইট ইন্টারনেট চালু করার পরিকল্পনা রয়েছে স্টারলিঙ্কের । কিন্তু ভারত সরকারের তরফে এখনও লাইসেন্স না মেলায় সেই পরিকল্পনা এখনও বাস্তবায়িত হয়নি । আর এই পরিস্থিতিতে এলন মাস্কের মন্তব্য পুরো বিষয়টিতে অন্য মাত্রা যোগ করেছে ।
এলন মাস্কের সংস্থা স্টারলিঙ্ক স্যাটেলাইট ইন্টারনেট পরিষেবা দেয় । কিন্তু এই পরিষেবা অন্য ইন্টারনেট পরিষেবা থেকে কোন কোন বিষয়ে আলাদা ? কীভাবে এই ইন্টারনেটের সুবিধা পাওয়া যাবে ? এই বিষয়ে অনেকের অজানা । এই প্রতিবেদনে স্টারলিঙ্ক ইন্টারনেটের বিস্তারিত তথ্য পাবেন ।
স্যাটেলাইট ইন্টারনেট কী ?
স্টারলিঙ্ক স্যাটেলাইট ইন্টারনেট পরিষেবা প্রদাণ করে । মোবাইল ইন্টারনেট এবং ব্রডব্র্যান্ড সার্ভিস থেকে স্যাটেলাইট ইন্টারনেট পরিষেবা বেশ কিছুটা আলাদা ।
স্যাটেলাইট ইন্টারনেট পরিষেবায় যুক্ত থাকে লো-আর্থ অর্বিট স্যাটেলাইট । যেগুলি বাড়ি, অফিস, সংস্থা বা কোনও এলাকায় থাকা অ্যান্টেনার সঙ্গে গ্রাউন্ড স্টেশনের সংযোগ স্থাপন করে । কোনও তার (অয়ার) বা টেলিকম সংস্থার টাওয়ার প্রয়োজন হয় না ।
Orbital Rader নামে একটি স্যাটেলাইট ট্র্যাকিং ওয়েবসাইটের দেওয়া তথ্য অনুযায়ী 2026 সালের অক্টোবর মাস পর্যন্ত স্টারলিঙ্কের 10 হাজারেরও বেশি স্যাটেলাইট লো-অর্বিটে রয়েছে । এবং সেগুলি ইন্টারনেট পরিষেবা দেওয়ার সঙ্গে যুক্ত ।
এই পরিষেবা চালু হলে কী কী সুবিধা হবে ?
ভারতের এখনও বিভিন্ন প্রত্যন্ত এলাকায় ইন্টারনেট পরিষেবা সঠিকভাবে পৌঁছয়নি । DogeDesigner নামে একটি X হ্যান্ডেল থেকে পোস্ট করা হয়েছে, 2026 সালের মে মাস পর্যন্ত ভারতের 11 হাজার 256টি গ্রামে এখনও পর্যন্ত সঠিকভাবে 4G ইন্টারনেট পরিষেবা পৌঁছয়নি । ওই পোস্টেই উল্লেখ করা হয়েছে, ভারতে 1 হাজার 93 বিলিয়ন ইন্টারনেট সাবস্ক্রাইবার ভারতে রয়েছে । কিন্তু তারমধ্যে মাত্র 440.87 মিলিয়ন সাবস্ক্রাইবার রয়েছে গ্রামীণ অঞ্চলে ।
India needs @Starlink 🇮🇳 • 11,256 of India’s listed villages still lacked 4G coverage as of May 2026. • India had 1.093 billion internet subscriptions in March 2026, but only 440.87 million were rural. Rural subscription density was 48.31 per 100 people, compared with 126.80 in urban India. • BharatNet had laid over 850,000 route-km of fibre and made about 221,000 Gram Panchayats service-ready. However, its Points of Presence were reported operational at only 80,472 Gram Panchayats in June 2026. • Only 4.26% of India’s internet subscriptions were wired connections in March 2026. Starlink could give underserved communities another route to high-speed broadband. • Starlink has already built 20 gateway sites in India, according to SpaceX Vice President of Starlink Business Operations Lauren Dreyer, speaking at India Mobile Congress today. • Starlink says it has developed India-specific security controls designed to keep Indian user data within India. • Its satellite network could bring high-speed internet to remote villages, mountains and islands where extending fibre or mobile networks is difficult. • Better connectivity could help rural schools access online learning, clinics offer remote consultations and small businesses reach more customers. Starlink already supports education and healthcare in remote communities internationally. • Portable Starlink terminals have supported disaster response around the world. They could give Indian emergency teams backup connectivity when floods, earthquakes or storms damage ground networks. • Direct to Cell could also help ordinary 4G phones connect beyond tower coverage, subject to Indian approvals and mobile operator partnerships. • The government itself identifies difficult terrain, low commercial viability and infrastructure constraints as reasons for remaining coverage gaps. This is exactly where Starlink could help India reach more people. • India should complete the remaining clearances and spectrum allocation so Starlink can begin commercial service. • SpaceX’s Vice President of Starlink Business Operations, Lauren Dreyer, said that Starlink is ready to help achieve Prime Minister Modi’s vision of 100% connectivity across India. She highlighted its potential to connect remote classrooms, support telemedicine and restore connectivity after disasters, adding, “With Starlink, people can get connected within minutes, not years.” India’s hardest-to-reach communities deserve reliable internet too.— DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) October 7, 2026
বিশেষজ্ঞদের বক্তব্য, এই প্রত্যন্ত অঞ্চলে ইন্টারনেট পরিষেবা দেওয়ার জন্য স্যাটেলাইট ইন্টারনেট-ই একমাত্র উপযুক্ত পদ্ধতি । কারণ, এক্ষেত্রে কোনও তার (অয়ার)-এর প্রয়োজন হয় না । ফলে প্রত্যন্ত গ্রাম, পাহাড়ি অঞ্চল, প্রাকৃতিক দুর্যোগপূর্ণ এলাকা অথবা জঙ্গলে ঘেরা কোনও জনবসতি-সব জায়গাতেই দ্রুত গতির ইন্টারনেট পরিষেবা পৌঁছে দেওয়া সম্ভব হবে ।
দেশের সর্বত্র দ্রুত গতির ইন্টারনেট পরিষেবা পৌঁছনো সম্ভব হলে স্বাস্থ্য, শিক্ষা, পরিষেবা, লজিস্টিক্স-এর মতো বিষয়গুলি গুরুত্ব পাবে । এবং শহরাঞ্চলের মতো গ্রামীণ ও প্রত্যন্ত এলাকার মানুষজনও শিক্ষা, স্বাস্থ্য ও বিভিন্ন বিভিন্ন পরিষেবা গ্রহণ করতে পারবে ।
সমস্যা কোথায় রয়েছে ?
স্টারলিঙ্ক ভারতে পরিষেবা দেওয়ার জন্য এখনও সরকারের তরফে লাইসেন্স পায়নি । সেই কারণে পরিষেবা চালু হচ্ছে না বলে দাবি মাস্কের । যদিও এলন মাস্কের এই সংস্থাটি বর্তমানে 165 টি দেশে পরিষেবা দিচ্ছে ।