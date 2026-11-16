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যে 3 কারণের জন্য বড়সড় বিপর্যয়, বিস্তারিত জানাল Microsoft

প্রাথমিক ক্ষেত্রে যে হার্ডওয়ার ব্যহহার করা হয়েছিল এবার তা ব্যবহার করা হয়নি ৷ আর সেই কারণেই সম্ভবত সমস্যা তৈরি হয় ৷

Hidden Soft Error Heavy Load Among 3 Factors Caused Microsoft Outage Over 80 pc Servers Hit
কেন বিপর্যয় মাইক্রোসফটে (ছবি - IANS)
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By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : November 16, 2026 at 9:04 PM IST

2 Min Read
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হায়দরাবাদ : সার্ভার সমস্যা, অস্বাভাবিক মাত্রায় বেড়ে যাওয়া ট্র্যাফিক এবং সার্ভারের ক্ষমতা কমে যাওয়া—এই তিনটি কারণে Microsoft 365-এর পরিষেবায় বড়সড় বিশ্বব্যাপী বিভ্রাট ঘটেছিল। সোমবার এমনটাই জানিয়েছে Microsoft। চলতি মাসের 12 নভেম্বরের এই সমস্যার জেরে Microsoft Teams, OneDrive, SharePoint-সহ Office-এর একাধিক পরিষেবা ব্যাহত হয়েছিল। ঘটনার তদন্তের প্রাথমিক রিপোর্ট প্রকাশ করে গ্রাহকদের কাছে ক্ষমাও চেয়েছে সংস্থাটি।

X-এ একটি পোস্টে Microsoft-এর Executive Vice President (Copilot, Agents and Platform) বিভ্রাটের কারণ এবং তদন্তের প্রাথমিক পর্যবেক্ষণ তুলে ধরেছেন।

কীভাবে শুরু হয়েছিল সমস্যা?

Microsoft জানিয়েছে, সমস্যার সূত্রপাত হয়েছিল এমন একটি Networking System-এ, যা Microsoft 365-এর একাধিক পরিষেবার সাপোর্ট সিস্টেম হিসেবে কাজ করে। ওই সিস্টেমের সফটওয়্যারে থাকা একটি ত্রুটির কারণে নির্দিষ্ট পরিস্থিতিতে সার্ভারের উপর অতিরিক্ত চাপ তৈরি হয়। একসময় সার্ভারগুলি আর রিকোয়েস্টের জবাব দিতে পারছিল না।

সংস্থার দাবি, সমস্যা সমাধানের কাজ এই প্রথম নয় ৷ সর্বপ্রথম জুলাই মাসে এই কাজ শুরু হয়েছিল ৷ পরিবর্তন করা হয়েছিল কোডিং-এর ৷ কোড পরিবর্তনের পর প্রায় তিন মাসেরও বেশি সময় ধরে সঠিকভাবেই কাজ করতে সমর্থ হয়েছিল ৷ কিন্তু নভেম্বর মাসে কোড পরিবর্তন করতে গিয়েই সমস্যা তৈরি হয় ৷

মাইক্রোসফট অবশ্য জানিয়েছে, প্রাথমিক ক্ষেত্রে যে হার্ডওয়ার ব্যহহার করা হয়েছিল এবার তা ব্যবহার করা হয়নি ৷ আর সেই কারণেই সম্ভবত সমস্যা তৈরি হয় ৷

Microsoft-এর ব্যাখ্যা অনুযায়ী, বিভ্রাটের প্রায় 15 ঘণ্টা আগে Teams-এর ট্র্যাফিক একটি Backup System থেকে মূল সিস্টেমে সরিয়ে নেওয়া হয়েছিল। এর ফলে মূল সিস্টেমে একসঙ্গে বিপুল ট্র্যাফিক লোড পড়ে ৷ সেই কারণেই বিপর্যয় ৷ পাশাপাশি অন্য একটি সমস্যার কারণে সার্ভারের 14 শতাংশ কোনও কাজ করছিল না ৷ এই দুটি সমস্যা একসঙ্গে তৈরি হওয়ায় বড়সড় বিপর্যয় হয় ৷

পরিষেবা স্বাভাবিক করতেও কেন সময় লাগে?

Microsoft জানিয়েছে, সার্ভারগুলি ফের চালু করার পরও সেগুলির উপর আগে থেকে জমে থাকা বিপুল সংখ্যক রিকোয়েস্টের চাপ পড়ছিল। ফলে অনলাইনে ফিরে আসা সার্ভারগুলিও আবার রেসপন্স বন্ধ করে দিচ্ছিল। পাশাপাশি সংস্থার যে রিকভারি সিস্টেম ছিল তাও সঠিকভাবে কাজ করছিল না বলেও জানানো হয়েছে ৷

যদিও বেশ কিছু সময় পর ইঞ্জিনিয়ররা ত্রুটিপূর্ণ কোড খুঁজে বের করেন ৷ এবং তা আপডেট করার পরই পুরো প্রক্রিয়া সচল হয় ৷

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