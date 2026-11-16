যে 3 কারণের জন্য বড়সড় বিপর্যয়, বিস্তারিত জানাল Microsoft

যে 3 কারণের জন্য বড়সড় বিপর্যয়, বিস্তারিত জানাল Microsoft
প্রাথমিক ক্ষেত্রে যে হার্ডওয়ার ব্যহহার করা হয়েছিল এবার তা ব্যবহার করা হয়নি ৷ আর সেই কারণেই সম্ভবত সমস্যা তৈরি হয় ৷
Published : November 16, 2026 at 9:04 PM IST
হায়দরাবাদ : সার্ভার সমস্যা, অস্বাভাবিক মাত্রায় বেড়ে যাওয়া ট্র্যাফিক এবং সার্ভারের ক্ষমতা কমে যাওয়া—এই তিনটি কারণে Microsoft 365-এর পরিষেবায় বড়সড় বিশ্বব্যাপী বিভ্রাট ঘটেছিল। সোমবার এমনটাই জানিয়েছে Microsoft। চলতি মাসের 12 নভেম্বরের এই সমস্যার জেরে Microsoft Teams, OneDrive, SharePoint-সহ Office-এর একাধিক পরিষেবা ব্যাহত হয়েছিল। ঘটনার তদন্তের প্রাথমিক রিপোর্ট প্রকাশ করে গ্রাহকদের কাছে ক্ষমাও চেয়েছে সংস্থাটি।
X-এ একটি পোস্টে Microsoft-এর Executive Vice President (Copilot, Agents and Platform) বিভ্রাটের কারণ এবং তদন্তের প্রাথমিক পর্যবেক্ষণ তুলে ধরেছেন।
কীভাবে শুরু হয়েছিল সমস্যা?
Microsoft জানিয়েছে, সমস্যার সূত্রপাত হয়েছিল এমন একটি Networking System-এ, যা Microsoft 365-এর একাধিক পরিষেবার সাপোর্ট সিস্টেম হিসেবে কাজ করে। ওই সিস্টেমের সফটওয়্যারে থাকা একটি ত্রুটির কারণে নির্দিষ্ট পরিস্থিতিতে সার্ভারের উপর অতিরিক্ত চাপ তৈরি হয়। একসময় সার্ভারগুলি আর রিকোয়েস্টের জবাব দিতে পারছিল না।
More details on the root cause can be found in the Microsoft 365 Admin center, and an abridged version can be found below. We are deeply sorry for the impact to all our customers and recognize the impact that this has on their normal business & operations. The incident on Thursday, November 12th, 2026, was caused by three main factors that together caused a global outage for the networking gateway that fronts many Microsoft 365 services. First, a latent defect caused servers to become overwhelmed and unresponsive under certain load conditions. This was due to lock contention inside an internal process which caused the machine to become unavailable. This defect was the result of a fix that was prepared specifically for Microsoft 365 networking gateway servers; neither the underlying defect nor the fix applies to broader Windows deployments. The initial change in behavior first started deployment in July of this year. The update went through safe deployment and saturated globally over several weeks, during which time no issues were observed. For more than three months, the change was deployed worldwide without impact. Our normal load testing did not detect the latent issue because the different traffic and SKU mix used in our test labs. The contention issue is worsened on machines with more cores and newer hardware; whereas our load testing tended to focus on our weaker hardware SKUs with fewer cores. Second, a surge in load increased the likelihood for the networking gateways to encounter the contention. Within Microsoft 365, we maintain two independent and heterogenous network gateway systems designed for isolation and high availability. This allows many Microsoft 365 services to fail to/from them during outages or disruptions. Approximately fifteen hours before the outage, Teams failed over from the alternative networking gateway to the ‘primary’ gateway that also supports Exchange Online. This increased the load on the networking gateway and changed its traffic patterns. This type of failover is part of normal operations and is integral to standard Microsoft resiliency efforts. Third, at the same time, nearly 14% of server capacity for the networking gateway was out of service due to an unrelated issue from the previous day. This server capacity was on track to be returned to active service through routine maintenance and health processes. The service had sufficient capacity headroom, so the reduction in server capacity had no impact on its own. Taken together, the increased load and the reduced server capacity, caused the network gateway to encounter the latent bug from July. This caused requests to build up until servers ultimately stopped responding. This occurred during the peak window of traffic in the United States. When servers lose connectivity, our traffic management systems automatically route users to other healthy endpoints. This happens often and is critical to avoiding any interruption due to hardware, software, or network defects and is normally what makes the service resilient. However, the redirected traffic increased the likelihood for the same problem to occur on the remaining endpoints. This caused a cascading failure from server to server as the same amount of load was spread across fewer servers. In less than two hours, the previously unknown defect was encountered across our fleet and rendered them unresponsive. At its lowest, more than 80% of servers were unresponsive. Normally, the network gateway is composed of thousands of ‘capacity units’ which represent shards of capacity, hardware, and networking infrastructure. These ‘capacity units’ are then organized into regions. In this case, due to a separate issue, the normal bulkheads between these different partitions did not stop the cascading failure. This is what allowed the impact to spread across our network gateway infrastructure globally. Several services like Teams, OneDrive, SharePoint, and Office apps failed out of the faulty network gateway infrastructure. That is why those services were restored earlier, with Teams chats and meetings functioning without issue for most of the outage. But not all services, like Exchange Online, can fail out of this network gateway. Recovery took longer than usual because as servers returned to service, they were immediately overwhelmed by waiting traffic and became unresponsive again. Our normally automated recovery processes were not designed to restore service from this broad unresponsive state. Additionally, since the main code defect was a latent bug from several months previous, our normal rollback, flighting, and feature flags were unable to quickly revert the change. After engineers confirmed the defect as the cause, we developed an update that returned the code path to the previously known good state. To effectively apply this fix, and to slowly bring the service online again, we took groups of servers out of service, applied the change, and restarted them before returning them to service. This process was carefully applied to large quantities of infrastructure at a time (e.g. 50%+ of a region). The final Post-Incident Review (PIR) will provide more details later this week.— Charles Lamanna (@clamanna) November 16, 2026
সংস্থার দাবি, সমস্যা সমাধানের কাজ এই প্রথম নয় ৷ সর্বপ্রথম জুলাই মাসে এই কাজ শুরু হয়েছিল ৷ পরিবর্তন করা হয়েছিল কোডিং-এর ৷ কোড পরিবর্তনের পর প্রায় তিন মাসেরও বেশি সময় ধরে সঠিকভাবেই কাজ করতে সমর্থ হয়েছিল ৷ কিন্তু নভেম্বর মাসে কোড পরিবর্তন করতে গিয়েই সমস্যা তৈরি হয় ৷
মাইক্রোসফট অবশ্য জানিয়েছে, প্রাথমিক ক্ষেত্রে যে হার্ডওয়ার ব্যহহার করা হয়েছিল এবার তা ব্যবহার করা হয়নি ৷ আর সেই কারণেই সম্ভবত সমস্যা তৈরি হয় ৷
Microsoft-এর ব্যাখ্যা অনুযায়ী, বিভ্রাটের প্রায় 15 ঘণ্টা আগে Teams-এর ট্র্যাফিক একটি Backup System থেকে মূল সিস্টেমে সরিয়ে নেওয়া হয়েছিল। এর ফলে মূল সিস্টেমে একসঙ্গে বিপুল ট্র্যাফিক লোড পড়ে ৷ সেই কারণেই বিপর্যয় ৷ পাশাপাশি অন্য একটি সমস্যার কারণে সার্ভারের 14 শতাংশ কোনও কাজ করছিল না ৷ এই দুটি সমস্যা একসঙ্গে তৈরি হওয়ায় বড়সড় বিপর্যয় হয় ৷
পরিষেবা স্বাভাবিক করতেও কেন সময় লাগে?
Microsoft জানিয়েছে, সার্ভারগুলি ফের চালু করার পরও সেগুলির উপর আগে থেকে জমে থাকা বিপুল সংখ্যক রিকোয়েস্টের চাপ পড়ছিল। ফলে অনলাইনে ফিরে আসা সার্ভারগুলিও আবার রেসপন্স বন্ধ করে দিচ্ছিল। পাশাপাশি সংস্থার যে রিকভারি সিস্টেম ছিল তাও সঠিকভাবে কাজ করছিল না বলেও জানানো হয়েছে ৷
যদিও বেশ কিছু সময় পর ইঞ্জিনিয়ররা ত্রুটিপূর্ণ কোড খুঁজে বের করেন ৷ এবং তা আপডেট করার পরই পুরো প্রক্রিয়া সচল হয় ৷
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