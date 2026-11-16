বিনা প্রতিদ্বন্দ্বিতায় ফের আইসিসির মসনদে জয় শাহ

বিনা প্রতিদ্বন্দ্বিতায় ফের আইসিসির মসনদে জয় শাহ
গভর্নিং বডির বৈঠক শেষে চেয়ারম্যান পদে জয় শাহর পুনর্নিয়োগের বিষয়টি ঘোষণা করা হল আইসিসির তরফে ৷
Published : November 16, 2026 at 12:21 PM IST
দুবাই, 16 নভেম্বর: দু'বছর আগে কনিষ্ঠ হিসেবে আইসিসির শীর্ষপদে বসেছিলেন তিনি ৷ তাও আবার বিনা প্রতিদ্বন্দ্বিতায় ৷ আবারও বিনা প্রতিদ্বন্দ্বিতাতেই আইসিসির চেয়ারম্য়ান পদে দ্বিতীয়বারের জন্য আসীন হলেম জয় শাহ ৷ রবিবার আইসিসির গভর্নিং বডির বৈঠক শেষ হয়েছে বালিতে ৷ তারপরেই চেয়ারম্যান পদে অমিত শাহ-পুত্রের পুনর্নিয়োগের বিষয়টি ঘোষণা করা হয় সংস্থার তরফে ৷
The International Cricket Council (ICC) Board is delighted to announce the unopposed reappointment of Mr Jay Shah for a second term as ICC Chair, following a proposal by the ICC Directors at the Board and Committee meetings in Bali. This decision reflects the Board’s confidence in Shah’s leadership and provides continuity at a defining moment for the sport, with global expansion, growth in fandom and commercial development on the strategic roadmap for its future. ICC Chairman Jay Shah said: “I am deeply honoured by the confidence the ICC Board has placed in me and sincerely grateful to every Director for their continued trust and support. Serving as Chair of the ICC is both a privilege and a responsibility, and I remain committed to working with our Members to advance the interests of cricket across the world. “We are entering one of the most important and exciting periods in our sport’s history. Cricket’s return to the Olympic Games at LA28 presents an extraordinary opportunity to introduce our game to new audiences and inspire a new generation of players and fans. “Our responsibility extends well beyond delivering successful events. We must build a stronger and more sustainable future for the sport with a focus on fans, athletes, commercial partners and other key stakeholders. “I have always believed that cricket’s greatest strength lies in its ability to bring people together. With the support of the Board and our Members, our focus will be on turning ambition into action and ensuring that the progress we make leaves a lasting legacy for generations to come.” More: https://t.co/Xs4sidFvOU— ICC (@ICC) November 16, 2026
দু'বছর আগে অগস্টে আইসিসির কনিষ্ঠ চেয়ারম্যান পদে বসেছিলেন জয় ৷ গ্রেগ বার্কলের জুতোয় পা গলিয়ে 1 ডিসেম্বর থেকে কার্যক্রম শুরু করেছিলেন তিনি ৷ আর চেয়ারম্য়ান হিসেবে প্রথম মেয়াদকালে বিশ্বব্য়াপী ক্রিকেটের পরিধি বিস্তার, খেলার সঙ্গে অনুরাগীদের আরও সম্পৃক্ত করার পাশাপাশি ক্রিকেটের বাণিজ্যিক উন্নয়নেও উল্লেখযোগ্য সব পদক্ষেপ করেছেন জয় শাহ ৷ যার প্রতিফলন হিসেবে বিনা প্রতিদ্বন্দ্বিতায় আইসিসির গভর্নিং বডির মসনদে বসলেন তিনি ৷