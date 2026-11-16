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বিনা প্রতিদ্বন্দ্বিতায় ফের আইসিসির মসনদে জয় শাহ

গভর্নিং বডির বৈঠক শেষে চেয়ারম্যান পদে জয় শাহর পুনর্নিয়োগের বিষয়টি ঘোষণা করা হল আইসিসির তরফে ৷

JAY SHAH
জয় শাহ (AFP)
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By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : November 16, 2026 at 12:21 PM IST

1 Min Read
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দুবাই, 16 নভেম্বর: দু'বছর আগে কনিষ্ঠ হিসেবে আইসিসির শীর্ষপদে বসেছিলেন তিনি ৷ তাও আবার বিনা প্রতিদ্বন্দ্বিতায় ৷ আবারও বিনা প্রতিদ্বন্দ্বিতাতেই আইসিসির চেয়ারম্য়ান পদে দ্বিতীয়বারের জন্য আসীন হলেম জয় শাহ ৷ রবিবার আইসিসির গভর্নিং বডির বৈঠক শেষ হয়েছে বালিতে ৷ তারপরেই চেয়ারম্যান পদে অমিত শাহ-পুত্রের পুনর্নিয়োগের বিষয়টি ঘোষণা করা হয় সংস্থার তরফে ৷

দু'বছর আগে অগস্টে আইসিসির কনিষ্ঠ চেয়ারম্যান পদে বসেছিলেন জয় ৷ গ্রেগ বার্কলের জুতোয় পা গলিয়ে 1 ডিসেম্বর থেকে কার্যক্রম শুরু করেছিলেন তিনি ৷ আর চেয়ারম্য়ান হিসেবে প্রথম মেয়াদকালে বিশ্বব্য়াপী ক্রিকেটের পরিধি বিস্তার, খেলার সঙ্গে অনুরাগীদের আরও সম্পৃক্ত করার পাশাপাশি ক্রিকেটের বাণিজ্যিক উন্নয়নেও উল্লেখযোগ্য সব পদক্ষেপ করেছেন জয় শাহ ৷ যার প্রতিফলন হিসেবে বিনা প্রতিদ্বন্দ্বিতায় আইসিসির গভর্নিং বডির মসনদে বসলেন তিনি ৷

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JAY SHAH REAPPOINTED
ফের আইসিসির চেয়ারম্য়ান জয় শাহ
বিনা প্রতিদ্বন্দ্বিতায় মসনদে জয় শাহ
জয় শাহকে নিয়ে বড় ঘোষণা আইসিসির

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