রাশিয়ার ডিজেলে ছাড় দেওয়ায় ক্ষুব্ধ জেলেনস্কি, পালটা ইউক্রেনে নতুন প্রেসিডেন্ট দাবি ট্রাম্পের

রাশিয়ার ডিজেলে ছাড় দেওয়ায় ক্ষুব্ধ জেলেনস্কি, পালটা ইউক্রেনে নতুন প্রেসিডেন্ট দাবি ট্রাম্পের
Russian Strikes Kill 21 Ukrainian: মার্কিন যুক্তরাষ্ট্রের সমালোচনা করেছে ইউরোপিয়ান ইউনিয়ন ৷
Published : October 11, 2026 at 2:28 PM IST
ওয়াশিংটন, 11 অক্টোবর: রাশিয়ার ডিজেলের উপর নিষেধাজ্ঞা শিথিল করা ও তার পরপরই রুশ সেনাবাহিনীর হামলায় চার শিশু-সহ 21 জন নিহত হন ৷ যে ঘটনার প্রক্ষিতে এবার মার্কিন প্রেসিডেন্ট ডোনাল্ড ট্রাম্প এবং ইউক্রেনের প্রেসিডেন্ট ভলদিমির জেলেনস্কির মধ্যে সংঘাতের পরিস্থিতি তৈরি হল ৷ মস্কোর উপর থেকে ডিজেলে নিষেধাজ্ঞা শিথিল করা নিয়ে ওয়াশিংটনের ভূমিকা নিয়ে সরব হন জেলেনস্কি ৷ আর তারপরেই কিয়েভে নতুন প্রেসিডেন্ট আনার সময় হয়েছে বলে মন্তব্য করেন ট্রাম্প ৷
উল্লেখ্য, ডোনাল্ড ট্রাম্প এবং তাঁর দল মার্কিন যুক্তরাষ্ট্রে জ্বালানির আকাশছোঁয়া দামের কারণে আগামী মাসের মধ্যবর্তী নির্বাচনে দুর্বল পরিস্থিতিতে রয়েছে ৷ সেই আবহে গত শুক্রবার ডোনাল্ড ট্রাম্প রাশিয়ার প্রেসিডেন্ট ভ্লাদিমির পুতিনকে আমন্ত্রণ জানিয়েছেন এবং ঘোষণা করেছেন, বিশ্ব বাজারে রাশিয়া বিপুল পরিমাণে তাদের ডিজেল বিক্রি করতে পারবে এবং বিশ্বের অন্যান্য দেশগুলির সেই ডিজেল কেনার ক্ষেত্রে কোনও বাধা থাকবে না-বলে দাবি করেন ট্রাম্প ৷
"I think it's time for Ukraine to get a new president." US President Donald Trump hits out at Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, criticising him for targeting Russian refineries and saying he should be replaced. Latest: https://t.co/LFWT0RHvhc 📺 Sky 501 and Virgin 602 https://t.co/A6nQgEe5A8— Sky News (@SkyNews) October 10, 2026
মার্কিন প্রেসিডেন্টের এই ঘোষণার পর ইউক্রেন ও তার ইউরোপীয় মিত্র দেশগুলি এই পদক্ষেপে হতাশা প্রকাশ করেছে ৷ এনিয়ে শুক্রবার জেলেনস্কি সাংবাদিকদের বলেন, "এটা একটা 'দুর্বল সিদ্ধান্ত' ৷" গত শনিবার ইউরোপিয়ান ইউনিয়নের বিদেশনীতি প্রধান কায়া কালাস বলেন, "রাশিয়ার ডিজেলের ওপর থেকে নিষেধাজ্ঞা তুলে নেওয়া হলে, তা কেবল ইউক্রেনে ক্রেমলিনের যুদ্ধকে আরও উস্কে দেবে ৷" কায়া আরও উল্লেখ করেছেন যে, "রাশিয়ার ওপর চাপ কমানোর সঠিক সময় এটা নয় এবং ইউরোপিয়ান ইউনিয়ন তা করবেও না ৷"
Today, Russia expressed its thanks for the lifting of sanctions on diesel exports by dropping five glide bombs on residential buildings in Zaporizhzhia. As of now, sadly, twelve people have been confirmed killed, including three children. My condolences to all their families and loved ones. Another fourteen people have been injured, and two of them are in critical condition – the doctors are fighting to save their lives. The status of twelve more people who may have been there is still being verified. All emergency services are at the scene, and search-and-rescue operations are underway. Overnight, thirteen of our regions came under attack. Residential buildings, infrastructure, and railway facilities have been damaged. Last night confirmed once again that in Russia, they take any easing of pressure to mean they can keep fighting, to mean they can keep dropping bombs on cities. Different signals are needed. Russia must understand that it needs to stop the war, and for that to happen, Russia must feel its losses. Right now, it is our long-range capabilities that are ensuring this. And we will respond to Russian strikes. I thank everyone who is helping.— Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) October 10, 2026
শনিবার এই সংক্রান্ত সমালোচনার বিষয়ে জানতে চাওয়া হলে ট্রাম্প সাংবাদিকদের বলেন, "রাশিয়ার তেল শোধনাগারে হামলা না-করার নির্দেশ অমান্য করেছিলেন ইউক্রেনের প্রেসিডেন্ট ভলোদিমির জেলেনস্কি ৷" ট্রাম্প দাবি করেন, "এই হামলার ফলে ইরানের বিরুদ্ধে মার্কিন যুক্তরাষ্ট্র ও ইজরায়েলের যুদ্ধের কারণে তৈরি হওয়া বিশ্বব্যাপী জ্বালানি সংকট আরও তীব্র হওয়ার সম্ভাবনা রয়েছে ৷"
Russian strikes killed over 80 Ukrainian civilians in two days. Moreover, it has stepped up its hybrid attacks against Europe, both EU Member States and NATO Allies. Suspending sanctions on Russian diesel provides Moscow with more revenues to wage war. This is not the time to ease pressure on Russia, and Europe won’t. On Monday, EU Foreign Ministers intend to approve the biggest set of sanctions listings targeting Russia’s war machine since the start of the war.— Kaja Kallas (@kajakallas) October 10, 2026
এরপরেই ইউক্রেনের প্রেসিডেন্ট হিসাবে জেলেনস্কিকে সরানোর কথা বলেন ট্রাম্প ৷ তিনি বলেন, "জেলেনস্কির এখনই হামলা বন্ধ করা উচিত ৷ আমার মনে হয়, ইউক্রেনের এখন নতুন একজন প্রেসিডেন্ট পাওয়ার সময় হয়েছে ৷" ট্রাম্প দাবি করেন, "আমি পরামর্শ দেব, ইউক্রেনবাসী যেন এমন একজন নতুন নেতা বেছে নেয়, যিনি সমঝোতা করতে সক্ষম ৷ কারণ তিনি (জেলেনস্কি) চাইলে অনেক সমঝোতাই করতে পারতেন ৷ যা নির্দিষ্ট কোনও কারণে তিনি কখনই করেননি ৷"
A very good and timely conversation with UK Prime Minister @AndyBurnham. Thank you for the support and for your condolences to all those who have lost loved ones because of Russian attacks. I briefed the Prime Minister on such Russian strikes that have continued unabated throughout the day today against various Ukrainian cities – aerial bombs, “shaheds,” ballistic missiles. Air defense is, of course, the first priority. And, importantly, there should be real decisions to protect lives in Ukraine and to support our joint work in Europe for security. British leadership is always significant, and it matters that the UK will continue to ramp up sanctions pressure on Russia for its escalation. We discussed this and what could truly help diplomacy work. We are preparing the right joint steps and a meeting. Thank you.— Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) October 10, 2026