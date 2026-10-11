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রাশিয়ার ডিজেলে ছাড় দেওয়ায় ক্ষুব্ধ জেলেনস্কি, পালটা ইউক্রেনে নতুন প্রেসিডেন্ট দাবি ট্রাম্পের

Russian Strikes Kill 21 Ukrainian: মার্কিন যুক্তরাষ্ট্রের সমালোচনা করেছে ইউরোপিয়ান ইউনিয়ন ৷

Conflict Between USA Ukraine
ইউক্রেনে নতুন প্রেসিডেন্ট দাবি ডোনাল্ড ট্রাম্পের ৷ (ইটিভি ভারত)
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By ETV Bharat Bangla Team

Published : October 11, 2026 at 2:28 PM IST

2 Min Read
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ওয়াশিংটন, 11 অক্টোবর: রাশিয়ার ডিজেলের উপর নিষেধাজ্ঞা শিথিল করা ও তার পরপরই রুশ সেনাবাহিনীর হামলায় চার শিশু-সহ 21 জন নিহত হন ৷ যে ঘটনার প্রক্ষিতে এবার মার্কিন প্রেসিডেন্ট ডোনাল্ড ট্রাম্প এবং ইউক্রেনের প্রেসিডেন্ট ভলদিমির জেলেনস্কির মধ্যে সংঘাতের পরিস্থিতি তৈরি হল ৷ মস্কোর উপর থেকে ডিজেলে নিষেধাজ্ঞা শিথিল করা নিয়ে ওয়াশিংটনের ভূমিকা নিয়ে সরব হন জেলেনস্কি ৷ আর তারপরেই কিয়েভে নতুন প্রেসিডেন্ট আনার সময় হয়েছে বলে মন্তব্য করেন ট্রাম্প ৷

উল্লেখ্য, ডোনাল্ড ট্রাম্প এবং তাঁর দল মার্কিন যুক্তরাষ্ট্রে জ্বালানির আকাশছোঁয়া দামের কারণে আগামী মাসের মধ্যবর্তী নির্বাচনে দুর্বল পরিস্থিতিতে রয়েছে ৷ সেই আবহে গত শুক্রবার ডোনাল্ড ট্রাম্প রাশিয়ার প্রেসিডেন্ট ভ্লাদিমির পুতিনকে আমন্ত্রণ জানিয়েছেন এবং ঘোষণা করেছেন, বিশ্ব বাজারে রাশিয়া বিপুল পরিমাণে তাদের ডিজেল বিক্রি করতে পারবে এবং বিশ্বের অন্যান্য দেশগুলির সেই ডিজেল কেনার ক্ষেত্রে কোনও বাধা থাকবে না-বলে দাবি করেন ট্রাম্প ৷

মার্কিন প্রেসিডেন্টের এই ঘোষণার পর ইউক্রেন ও তার ইউরোপীয় মিত্র দেশগুলি এই পদক্ষেপে হতাশা প্রকাশ করেছে ৷ এনিয়ে শুক্রবার জেলেনস্কি সাংবাদিকদের বলেন, "এটা একটা 'দুর্বল সিদ্ধান্ত' ৷" গত শনিবার ইউরোপিয়ান ইউনিয়নের বিদেশনীতি প্রধান কায়া কালাস বলেন, "রাশিয়ার ডিজেলের ওপর থেকে নিষেধাজ্ঞা তুলে নেওয়া হলে, তা কেবল ইউক্রেনে ক্রেমলিনের যুদ্ধকে আরও উস্কে দেবে ৷" কায়া আরও উল্লেখ করেছেন যে, "রাশিয়ার ওপর চাপ কমানোর সঠিক সময় এটা নয় এবং ইউরোপিয়ান ইউনিয়ন তা করবেও না ৷"

শনিবার এই সংক্রান্ত সমালোচনার বিষয়ে জানতে চাওয়া হলে ট্রাম্প সাংবাদিকদের বলেন, "রাশিয়ার তেল শোধনাগারে হামলা না-করার নির্দেশ অমান্য করেছিলেন ইউক্রেনের প্রেসিডেন্ট ভলোদিমির জেলেনস্কি ৷" ট্রাম্প দাবি করেন, "এই হামলার ফলে ইরানের বিরুদ্ধে মার্কিন যুক্তরাষ্ট্র ও ইজরায়েলের যুদ্ধের কারণে তৈরি হওয়া বিশ্বব্যাপী জ্বালানি সংকট আরও তীব্র হওয়ার সম্ভাবনা রয়েছে ৷"

এরপরেই ইউক্রেনের প্রেসিডেন্ট হিসাবে জেলেনস্কিকে সরানোর কথা বলেন ট্রাম্প ৷ তিনি বলেন, "জেলেনস্কির এখনই হামলা বন্ধ করা উচিত ৷ আমার মনে হয়, ইউক্রেনের এখন নতুন একজন প্রেসিডেন্ট পাওয়ার সময় হয়েছে ৷" ট্রাম্প দাবি করেন, "আমি পরামর্শ দেব, ইউক্রেনবাসী যেন এমন একজন নতুন নেতা বেছে নেয়, যিনি সমঝোতা করতে সক্ষম ৷ কারণ তিনি (জেলেনস্কি) চাইলে অনেক সমঝোতাই করতে পারতেন ৷ যা নির্দিষ্ট কোনও কারণে তিনি কখনই করেননি ৷"

TAGGED:

VLADIMIR PUTIN
USA EASING RUSSIAN DIESEL SANCTIONS
DONALD TRUMP
রাশিয়া ইউক্রেন যুদ্ধ
CONFLICT BETWEEN USA UKRAINE

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