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রণবীর কাপুর-যশের মধ্যে রাম-রাবণের যুদ্ধ ! দর্শকদের মন কাড়তে সক্ষম 'রামায়ণ' ?

Netizens on Ramayana:দীপাবলীর আগে রামভক্তদের জন্য হাজির 'রামায়ণ: রাইজ অফ আ লিজেন্ড' ৷ সিনেমা দেখে কী প্রতিক্রিয়া নেটিজেনদের ? এক্স হ্যান্ডেলে উঠে এসেছে সিনেমার রিভিউ৷

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রণবীর কাপুর-যশের মধ্যে রাম-রাবণের যুদ্ধ ! (পোস্টার)
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By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : November 5, 2026 at 9:39 AM IST

4 Min Read
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হায়দরাবাদ, 5 নভেম্বর: অবশেষে পর্দায় হাজির বহু প্রতীক্ষিত 'রামায়ণ: রাইজ অফ আ লিজেন্ড' (Ramayana: Rise of a Legend) ৷ বিশ্বজুড়ে প্রেক্ষাগৃহে মুক্তি পেয়েছে এই সিনেমা। নীতেশ তিওয়ারি পরিচালিত মহাকাব্যিক সিনেমায় ভগবান রামের ভূমিকায় রণবীর কাপুর, দেবী সীতার ভূমিকায় সাই পল্লবী এবং রাবণের ভূমিকায় যশ অভিনয় করেছেন। উচ্চাকাঙ্ক্ষী প্রোজেক্ট ঘিরে দর্শকদের মধ্যে শুরু থেকেই প্রত্যাশা ছিল তুঙ্গে ৷ সিনেমা মুক্তির পর ফার্স্ট ডে, ফার্স্ট শো দেখে কী বলছেন সিনেমা সমালোচক ও নেটিজেনরা ? এক্স হ্যান্ডেলে উঠে এসেছে সিনেমার রিভিউ ৷

'রামায়ণ' এক্স রিভিউ

সিনেমা সমালোচক রমেশ বালা এই সিনেমাকে 'পরিপূর্ণ সিনেমাটিক' অভিজ্ঞতা হিসেবে অভিহিত করেছেন ৷ তিনি এর চোখ ধাঁধানো দৃশ্যপট, অসাধারণ গল্প বলার শৈলী এবং প্রধান কুশীলবদের শক্তিশালী অভিনয়ের প্রশংসা করেছেন। তিনি আরও বলেন যে, এটি এমন এক সিনেমা যা 'সময়ের ব্যবধানে একবারই আসে'-অর্থাৎ এটি প্রেক্ষাগৃহে দেখার মতো এক অনন্য অভিজ্ঞতা ৷ তিনি ইঙ্গিত দেন যে, ভারতীয় চলচ্চিত্রের ইতিহাসে এটা একটা বড় মাইলফলক হয়ে উঠতে পারে।

এক্স (X) প্ল্যাটফর্মের আরেক নেটিজেন রামায়ণের মতো অত্যন্ত সুপরিচিত ও সমাদৃত মহাকাব্যকে সিনেমায় রূপান্তরের চ্যালেঞ্জ নিয়ে কথা বলেছেন ৷ পরিচালক নীতেশ তিওয়ারি যে দৃঢ়তার সঙ্গে এই গুরুদায়িত্ব পালন করেছেন, তার প্রশংসা করে নেটিজেন লেখেন যে, চলচ্চিত্রটি বিশালতা, আবেগ এবং চিত্তাকর্ষক আখ্যানের মধ্যে এক চমৎকার ভারসাম্য বজায় রেখেছে। অভিনয়শিল্পীদের কাজও প্রশংসিত হয়েছে ৷ ভগবান রামের চরিত্রে রণবীর কাপুর আন্তরিকতা ও গাম্ভীর্য ফুটিয়ে তুলেছেন অন্যদিকে সীতার চরিত্রে সাই পল্লবীর অভিনয় ছিল অত্যন্ত সাবলীল ও মার্জিত। পাশাপাশি, রাবণের ভূমিকায় যশের বলিষ্ঠ উপস্থিতি ও দুর্দান্ত অভিনয়ও দর্শকদের প্রশংসা কুড়িয়েছে।

সিনেমার কারিগরি দিকগুলোও দর্শকদের আলোচনার বিষয়বস্তু হয়ে উঠেছে। সামাজিক যোগাযোগমাধ্যমে অনেকেই এর কম্পিউটার-জেনারেটেড ইমেজেরি (সিজিআই) এবং বড় পরিসরের অ্যাকশন দৃশ্যগুলোর প্রশংসা করেছেন। একজন ব্যবহারকারী বিশেষ করে তামিল ভাষার সঙ্গে ঠোঁট মেলানোর (লিপ-সিঙ্ক) নিখুঁত কাজের প্রশংসা করেছেন ৷ তিনি উল্লেখ করেন যে, কৃত্রিম বুদ্ধিমত্তা বা এআই-এর সহায়তায় নির্মাতারা এটি সঠিকভাবে ফুটিয়ে তুলতে পেরেছেন। সিনেমাটি বড় পর্দায় দেখা উচিত এবং এর থ্রিডি (3D) উপস্থাপনাও বেশ কার্যকর হয়েছে।

অন্য একটি প্রাথমিক প্রতিক্রিয়ায় সিনেমাকে এক বিশাল সিনেম্যাটিক দৃশ্যকাব্য হিসেবে বর্ণনা করা হয়েছে এবং সুরকার এ আর রহমান ও হ্যান্স জিমারের মধ্যকার যৌথ প্রচেষ্টার প্রশংসা করা হয়েছে। বিশেষ করে, অ্যাকশন দৃশ্যগুলোতে আবেগীয় গভীরতা ও তীব্রতা যোগ করার জন্য তাঁদের তৈরি আবহসংগীত বিশেষভাবে সমাদৃত হয়েছে।

তবে, প্রাথমিক প্রতিক্রিয়ায় যে পুরোপুরি সমালোচনার অভাব ছিল, তা নয়। একজন সমালোচক উল্লেখ করেছেন যে, সিনেমার শুরুর অংশগুলো বেশ অগোছালো মনে হয়েছে এবং তা ‘গডস অব ইজিপ্ট’ (Gods of Egypt) বা ‘দ্য গ্রেট ওয়াল’ (The Great Wall)-এর মতো সিনেমার কথা মনে করিয়ে দেয়। একই পর্যালোচনায় কিছু ক্ষেত্রে অভিনয় অসামঞ্জস্যপূর্ণ হওয়ার কথাও বলা হয়েছে ৷ তবে এতে আরও যোগ করা হয়েছে যে, গল্প এগোনোর সঙ্গে সঙ্গে সিনেমাটি উল্লেখযোগ্যভাবে ভালো হতে থাকে এবং এতে বেশ কিছু চমৎকার অ্যাকশন দৃশ্যও রয়েছে।

সিনেমায় সঙ্গীত নিয়েও মিশ্র প্রতিক্রিয়া পাওয়া গিয়েছে নেটপাড়ায়। নেপথ্য সঙ্গীত ব্যাপকভাবে প্রশংসিত হলেও, একজন সমালোচকের মতে গানগুলো আরও ভালো হতে পারত। কিছু অ্যাকশন দৃশ্যকে কিছুটা দীর্ঘ মনে হয়েছে, যদিও সামগ্রিক দেখার অভিজ্ঞতার ওপর এর তেমন কোনও নেতিবাচক প্রভাব পড়েনি। মূল কুশীলবদের বাইরে, লক্ষ্মণ চরিত্রে রবি দুবে এবং শূর্পণখা চরিত্রে রাকুল প্রীত সিং-এর অভিনয়ও ইতিবাচকভাবে উল্লেখ করা হয়েছে।

'রামায়ণ: রাইজ অফ আ লিজেন্ড'

নামিত মালহোত্রা প্রযোজিত 'রামায়ণ: রাইজ অফ আ লিজেন্ড' হিন্দু মহাকাব্যের একটি দুই পর্বের সিনেমার রূপান্তর, যা প্রায় 4 হাজার কোটি টাকা বাজেটে নির্মিত হয়েছে বলে জানা গিয়েছে। ছবির সঙ্গীত পরিচালনা করেছেন এআর রহমান ও হ্যান্স জিমার ৷ ভিজ্যুয়াল ইফেক্টের দায়িত্বে ছিল ডিএনইজি (DNEG)। অভিনয়শিল্পীদের মধ্যে কৈকেয়ী চরিত্রে রয়েছেন লারা দত্ত, মন্থরা চরিত্রে শিবা চাড্ডা, মন্দোদরী চরিত্রে কাজল আগরওয়াল এবং ভগবান হনুমান চরিত্রে সানি দেওল। এছাড়াও এই বিশাল অভিনয়শিল্পী দলে রয়েছেন অরুণ গোভিল, শোভনা এবং বিবেক ওবেরয়ের মতো বিশিষ্ট শিল্পীরা।

প্রেক্ষাগৃহে মুক্তির আগে সিনেমাটি সেন্ট্রাল বোর্ড অফ ফিল্ম সার্টিফিকেশন (CBFC) থেকে 'ইউ' (U) সার্টিফিকেট পেয়েছে। 195 মিনিট বা 3 ঘণ্টা 15 মিনিট দীর্ঘ এই সিনেমার প্রথম পর্ব প্রেক্ষাগৃহে মুক্তি পেয়েছে। মহাকাব্যটির দ্বিতীয় পর্ব 2027 সালে প্রেক্ষাগৃহে মুক্তি পাওয়ার কথা রয়েছে।

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