রণবীর কাপুর-যশের মধ্যে রাম-রাবণের যুদ্ধ ! দর্শকদের মন কাড়তে সক্ষম 'রামায়ণ' ?
Netizens on Ramayana:দীপাবলীর আগে রামভক্তদের জন্য হাজির 'রামায়ণ: রাইজ অফ আ লিজেন্ড' ৷ সিনেমা দেখে কী প্রতিক্রিয়া নেটিজেনদের ? এক্স হ্যান্ডেলে উঠে এসেছে সিনেমার রিভিউ৷
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 5, 2026 at 9:39 AM IST
হায়দরাবাদ, 5 নভেম্বর: অবশেষে পর্দায় হাজির বহু প্রতীক্ষিত 'রামায়ণ: রাইজ অফ আ লিজেন্ড' (Ramayana: Rise of a Legend) ৷ বিশ্বজুড়ে প্রেক্ষাগৃহে মুক্তি পেয়েছে এই সিনেমা। নীতেশ তিওয়ারি পরিচালিত মহাকাব্যিক সিনেমায় ভগবান রামের ভূমিকায় রণবীর কাপুর, দেবী সীতার ভূমিকায় সাই পল্লবী এবং রাবণের ভূমিকায় যশ অভিনয় করেছেন। উচ্চাকাঙ্ক্ষী প্রোজেক্ট ঘিরে দর্শকদের মধ্যে শুরু থেকেই প্রত্যাশা ছিল তুঙ্গে ৷ সিনেমা মুক্তির পর ফার্স্ট ডে, ফার্স্ট শো দেখে কী বলছেন সিনেমা সমালোচক ও নেটিজেনরা ? এক্স হ্যান্ডেলে উঠে এসেছে সিনেমার রিভিউ ৷
'রামায়ণ' এক্স রিভিউ
সিনেমা সমালোচক রমেশ বালা এই সিনেমাকে 'পরিপূর্ণ সিনেমাটিক' অভিজ্ঞতা হিসেবে অভিহিত করেছেন ৷ তিনি এর চোখ ধাঁধানো দৃশ্যপট, অসাধারণ গল্প বলার শৈলী এবং প্রধান কুশীলবদের শক্তিশালী অভিনয়ের প্রশংসা করেছেন। তিনি আরও বলেন যে, এটি এমন এক সিনেমা যা 'সময়ের ব্যবধানে একবারই আসে'-অর্থাৎ এটি প্রেক্ষাগৃহে দেখার মতো এক অনন্য অভিজ্ঞতা ৷ তিনি ইঙ্গিত দেন যে, ভারতীয় চলচ্চিত্রের ইতিহাসে এটা একটা বড় মাইলফলক হয়ে উঠতে পারে।
The Ramayana Trailer. This is where the EPIC BEGINS. 🏹 Namit Malhotra’s Ramayana Directed by Nitesh Tiwari Starring Ranbir Kapoor as Rama Yash as Ravana Sai Pallavi as Sita Sunny Deol as Hanuman Music by Hans Zimmer & A.R. Rahman Globally Distributed by Sony Pictures Entertainment India Distribution (North) by Dharma Productions Music by T-Series Filmed for IMAX In Cinemas Worldwide, Diwali 2026. Watch the Trailer in Hindi: https://t.co/inYUU82xye— The World Of Ramayana (@WorldOfRamayana) July 29, 2026
এক্স (X) প্ল্যাটফর্মের আরেক নেটিজেন রামায়ণের মতো অত্যন্ত সুপরিচিত ও সমাদৃত মহাকাব্যকে সিনেমায় রূপান্তরের চ্যালেঞ্জ নিয়ে কথা বলেছেন ৷ পরিচালক নীতেশ তিওয়ারি যে দৃঢ়তার সঙ্গে এই গুরুদায়িত্ব পালন করেছেন, তার প্রশংসা করে নেটিজেন লেখেন যে, চলচ্চিত্রটি বিশালতা, আবেগ এবং চিত্তাকর্ষক আখ্যানের মধ্যে এক চমৎকার ভারসাম্য বজায় রেখেছে। অভিনয়শিল্পীদের কাজও প্রশংসিত হয়েছে ৷ ভগবান রামের চরিত্রে রণবীর কাপুর আন্তরিকতা ও গাম্ভীর্য ফুটিয়ে তুলেছেন অন্যদিকে সীতার চরিত্রে সাই পল্লবীর অভিনয় ছিল অত্যন্ত সাবলীল ও মার্জিত। পাশাপাশি, রাবণের ভূমিকায় যশের বলিষ্ঠ উপস্থিতি ও দুর্দান্ত অভিনয়ও দর্শকদের প্রশংসা কুড়িয়েছে।
#Ramayana Review: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ (5/5) ABSOLUTE CINEMA! 🔥🔥🔥 A MONUMENTAL CINEMATIC MASTERPIECE! 🏹💥 Breathtaking visuals, extraordinary storytelling, goosebumps-inducing elevations and powerhouse performances from #RanbirKapoor, #Yash & #SaiPallavi! 🔥 A ONCE-IN-A-GENERATION THEATRICAL EXPERIENCE! 👑 THE NEW INDUSTRY HIT OF INDIAN CINEMA! 💥💥 #Ramayana is HISTORY IN THE MAKING! 🔥— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) November 4, 2026
সিনেমার কারিগরি দিকগুলোও দর্শকদের আলোচনার বিষয়বস্তু হয়ে উঠেছে। সামাজিক যোগাযোগমাধ্যমে অনেকেই এর কম্পিউটার-জেনারেটেড ইমেজেরি (সিজিআই) এবং বড় পরিসরের অ্যাকশন দৃশ্যগুলোর প্রশংসা করেছেন। একজন ব্যবহারকারী বিশেষ করে তামিল ভাষার সঙ্গে ঠোঁট মেলানোর (লিপ-সিঙ্ক) নিখুঁত কাজের প্রশংসা করেছেন ৷ তিনি উল্লেখ করেন যে, কৃত্রিম বুদ্ধিমত্তা বা এআই-এর সহায়তায় নির্মাতারা এটি সঠিকভাবে ফুটিয়ে তুলতে পেরেছেন। সিনেমাটি বড় পর্দায় দেখা উচিত এবং এর থ্রিডি (3D) উপস্থাপনাও বেশ কার্যকর হয়েছে।
#RAMAYANA PART ONE Review: Not Just the Finest Cinematic Adaptation of the Epic, But an Extraordinary Experience! Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️🌟 (4.5 Stars) Adapting the Ramayana is one of the biggest challenges any filmmaker can take on. There are countless expectations, interpretations, opinions and sentiments attached to this story. Glad to note director Nitesh Tiwari handles the responsibility with remarkable conviction. He delivers a film that does justice to the story and gives us something we can genuinely be proud of. RAMAYANA has grandeur, emotion and an engaging narrative. The action sequences are slick, the world-building is impressive and the film has several moments that truly hit home. And I am already genuinely excited about Part Two now, which promises even more drama, conflict and epic battles (as many of us already know) Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram is excellent. He brings sincerity and conviction to the character and does complete justice to the role. Those who had doubts about his casting should definitely watch his performance. Sai Pallavi is exceptional as Maa Sita. There is a certain grace and divinity in her presence that makes her stand out. Yash as Ravana is terrific. His screen presence is commanding and he brings tremendous intensity to the character. Rakul Preet as Shurpanakha is a welcome addition and delivers a good supporting performance. Overall, the cast does justice to the characters they portray. I wasn’t really impressed with the songs, but the background score is outstanding. Especially during the emotional and action sequences, the music elevates the cinematic experience considerably. A.R. Rahman and Hans Zimmer have done a phenomenal job. On the flip side, some action sequences may seem lengthy but they don not at all mar the experience. Full marks to Nitesh Tiwari and Namit Malhotra for backing a project of this scale and ambition. Their conviction in the subject, the vision to bring together an international team and the sheer effort invested in realising this world deserve appreciation. Their belief in the project has clearly translated onto the screen. On the whole, RAMAYANA PART ONE is grand, emotional, engaging and visually spectacular. More importantly, it is a film that makes you feel proud of the scale of Indian cinema. A promising beginning to an epic that deserves to be experienced on the biggest screen possible. DON’T MISS IT IN CINEMAS! #RamayanaReview— Aavishkar (@aavishhkar) November 4, 2026
অন্য একটি প্রাথমিক প্রতিক্রিয়ায় সিনেমাকে এক বিশাল সিনেম্যাটিক দৃশ্যকাব্য হিসেবে বর্ণনা করা হয়েছে এবং সুরকার এ আর রহমান ও হ্যান্স জিমারের মধ্যকার যৌথ প্রচেষ্টার প্রশংসা করা হয়েছে। বিশেষ করে, অ্যাকশন দৃশ্যগুলোতে আবেগীয় গভীরতা ও তীব্রতা যোগ করার জন্য তাঁদের তৈরি আবহসংগীত বিশেষভাবে সমাদৃত হয়েছে।
#RamayanaMovie was a surprise.. Particularly with the help of ai, they have nailed the Tamil lip sync perfectly.. Top production values and cg saves the movie which has a story we all know by heart.. Worth a big screen experience.. 3d was good too.. Full review in channel tomo #kakistalkies— Karthick Krishna (@karthickkrishna) November 4, 2026
তবে, প্রাথমিক প্রতিক্রিয়ায় যে পুরোপুরি সমালোচনার অভাব ছিল, তা নয়। একজন সমালোচক উল্লেখ করেছেন যে, সিনেমার শুরুর অংশগুলো বেশ অগোছালো মনে হয়েছে এবং তা ‘গডস অব ইজিপ্ট’ (Gods of Egypt) বা ‘দ্য গ্রেট ওয়াল’ (The Great Wall)-এর মতো সিনেমার কথা মনে করিয়ে দেয়। একই পর্যালোচনায় কিছু ক্ষেত্রে অভিনয় অসামঞ্জস্যপূর্ণ হওয়ার কথাও বলা হয়েছে ৷ তবে এতে আরও যোগ করা হয়েছে যে, গল্প এগোনোর সঙ্গে সঙ্গে সিনেমাটি উল্লেখযোগ্যভাবে ভালো হতে থাকে এবং এতে বেশ কিছু চমৎকার অ্যাকশন দৃশ্যও রয়েছে।
Don’t mind the silly poster and negative early reaction.. #RamayanaMovie IS GREAT!! I was prepared to watch the dubbed version but thankfully they announced a few hours before the screening that they would be screening the original Hindi version instead (which is also longer!). I was incorrectly told there would be an intermission so I drank all my coke in the first hour and spent the entire second half wishing I didn’t. Back to the film… Wow! Bombastic, immense. Makes a Cecil B DeMille film look like an indie. Zimmer and A R Rahman are GOING FOR IT! A few spotty acting here and there and the opening is rough and reminded me of both Gods of Egypt and The Great Wall. Worry not. It gets much better than that when it embraces the drama and delivers some fantastic action scenes— Saulo Ferreira 🔜 GODZILLA MINUS ZERO!!! (@saulocferreira) November 3, 2026
সিনেমায় সঙ্গীত নিয়েও মিশ্র প্রতিক্রিয়া পাওয়া গিয়েছে নেটপাড়ায়। নেপথ্য সঙ্গীত ব্যাপকভাবে প্রশংসিত হলেও, একজন সমালোচকের মতে গানগুলো আরও ভালো হতে পারত। কিছু অ্যাকশন দৃশ্যকে কিছুটা দীর্ঘ মনে হয়েছে, যদিও সামগ্রিক দেখার অভিজ্ঞতার ওপর এর তেমন কোনও নেতিবাচক প্রভাব পড়েনি। মূল কুশীলবদের বাইরে, লক্ষ্মণ চরিত্রে রবি দুবে এবং শূর্পণখা চরিত্রে রাকুল প্রীত সিং-এর অভিনয়ও ইতিবাচকভাবে উল্লেখ করা হয়েছে।
'রামায়ণ: রাইজ অফ আ লিজেন্ড'
নামিত মালহোত্রা প্রযোজিত 'রামায়ণ: রাইজ অফ আ লিজেন্ড' হিন্দু মহাকাব্যের একটি দুই পর্বের সিনেমার রূপান্তর, যা প্রায় 4 হাজার কোটি টাকা বাজেটে নির্মিত হয়েছে বলে জানা গিয়েছে। ছবির সঙ্গীত পরিচালনা করেছেন এআর রহমান ও হ্যান্স জিমার ৷ ভিজ্যুয়াল ইফেক্টের দায়িত্বে ছিল ডিএনইজি (DNEG)। অভিনয়শিল্পীদের মধ্যে কৈকেয়ী চরিত্রে রয়েছেন লারা দত্ত, মন্থরা চরিত্রে শিবা চাড্ডা, মন্দোদরী চরিত্রে কাজল আগরওয়াল এবং ভগবান হনুমান চরিত্রে সানি দেওল। এছাড়াও এই বিশাল অভিনয়শিল্পী দলে রয়েছেন অরুণ গোভিল, শোভনা এবং বিবেক ওবেরয়ের মতো বিশিষ্ট শিল্পীরা।
#OneWordReview... #Ramayana: SPECTACULAR. Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ #JaiShriRam... You haven't witnessed anything as MAGNIFICENT on the #Indian screen before... Scale. Visuals. Emotions. And SOUL – #Ramayana has it all... A truly STUNNING cinematic experience. #RamayanaReview Does #Ramayana do justice to the timeless epic that holds a special place in the hearts of millions?... The answer is a BIG YES. Director #NiteshTiwari delivers a cinematic spectacle that celebrates the glory of #Indian culture and the eternal triumph of good over evil... Watertight screenwriting and an engrossing narrative keep you hooked throughout. You are captivated not merely by the awe-inspiring visuals and monumental scale, but also by the film's soul... That emotional and spiritual connect is what sets #Ramayana apart. There are several standout sequences that blend visual grandeur with devotion, drama, and deeply moving moments [no spoilers] – ⭐ The sequence between Brahma and Ravana in the beginning, followed by Ravana staking his claim on Lanka. ⭐ The forest fight between Lord Rama and the rakshasas. ⭐ The Sita Swayamvar. ⭐ The deeply emotional pre-interval portion featuring King Dashrath, Kaikeyi, and Lord Rama. ⭐ The action sequence between Ravana and his brother-in-law Vidyutjeev. ⭐ The Shurpanakha episode. ⭐ The Ravana - Jatayu fight on the Pushpaka Vimana. The songs, composed by #ARRahman, are seamlessly woven into the narrative, complementing the mood and emotional tone of the film. The background score by #HansZimmer and #ARRahman is terrific... It amplifies the drama, heightens the emotional impact, and lends the narrative a sweeping, larger-than-life quality. Academy Award-winning visual effects powerhouse #DNEG deserves distinction marks for its phenomenal work... They raise the bar, delivering one of the most breathtaking visual experiences ever witnessed on the #Indian screen. The action sequences deserve brownie points, too, combining scale, intensity, and spectacle... The production design is equally impressive, creating a world that stands shoulder to shoulder with the best of global cinema. #RanbirKapoor delivers a remarkable performance, portraying the character with grace, dignity, and quiet strength... His composed demeanour, expressive eyes, and effortless screen presence lend the character an aura of divinity. #SaiPallavi brings dignity and strength to her role, while her naturalistic performance lends tenderness and warmth to the emotional moments. #Yash is in superb form... His imposing screen presence and sheer intensity make him a formidable force, lending the antagonist the larger-than-life stature the character demands. #RavieDubey is excellent... He brings remarkable conviction and sincerity to the role... His earnest portrayal makes the character both engaging and endearing. #RakulPreet is first-rate, delivering a performance that is sure to make an impact. A lot has been said and written about #SunnyDeol's presence in the first part of #Ramayana... I won't reveal anything here – just watch the film! #ArunGovil is perfectly cast... It's wonderful to see him on the big screen after a gap. #Shobhana is excellent... #LaraDutta is superb... #VivekOberoi makes his presence felt... #SheebaChadha is effective... #AjinkyaDeo is solid. ⭐ Final word? #Ramayana is not merely a film... IT'S AN EXPERIENCE, a film that makes #India proud... An incredible cinematic achievement that is sure to captivate audiences across the world... Watch it on the largest screen possible! #NamitMalhotra deserves special appreciation for backing a film that matches international standards in scale, visual grandeur, and technical excellence. Already looking forward to the second part of #Ramayana, which arrives in #Diwali 2028.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 31, 2026
প্রেক্ষাগৃহে মুক্তির আগে সিনেমাটি সেন্ট্রাল বোর্ড অফ ফিল্ম সার্টিফিকেশন (CBFC) থেকে 'ইউ' (U) সার্টিফিকেট পেয়েছে। 195 মিনিট বা 3 ঘণ্টা 15 মিনিট দীর্ঘ এই সিনেমার প্রথম পর্ব প্রেক্ষাগৃহে মুক্তি পেয়েছে। মহাকাব্যটির দ্বিতীয় পর্ব 2027 সালে প্রেক্ষাগৃহে মুক্তি পাওয়ার কথা রয়েছে।