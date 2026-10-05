জাহ্নবীর গানের ডিপফেক ভিডিয়ো ভাইরাল, কী বার্তা জুনিয়র এনটিআর-বিজয়ের ?

জাহ্নবীর গানের ডিপফেক ভিডিয়ো ভাইরাল, কী বার্তা জুনিয়র এনটিআর-বিজয়ের ?
Janhvi Kapoor on Chuttamalle video: অভিনেত্রী 'দেভারা: পার্ট 1' সিনেমার 'ছুট্টামাল্লে' গানের ভিডিয়ো এআই প্রযুক্তি ব্যবহার করে বিকৃত বা 'মর্ফ' করা নিয়ে প্রতিক্রিয়া দিয়েছেন ৷
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 5, 2026 at 1:50 PM IST
হায়দরাবাদ, 5 অক্টোবর: তারকাদের ডিপফেক ভিডিয়ো অনলাইনে ভাইরাল হওয়া নিয়ে নানা সময়ে নানা কথা হলেও পরিস্থিতির বদল যে ঘটেনি তার উদাহরণ জাহ্নবী কাপুর ৷ সম্প্রতি, অভিনেত্রীর 'দেভারা: পার্ট 1' সিনেমার 'ছুট্টামাল্লে' (Chuttamalle) গানের একটি ভিডিয়ো এআই (AI) প্রযুক্তি ব্যবহার করে বিকৃত বা 'মর্ফ' করা হয়েছে। নারীদের যৌনবস্তু হিসেবে উপস্থাপনের লক্ষ্যে প্রযুক্তির এমন অপব্যবহারকে 'মর্যাদাহানিকর' এবং 'যৌন নিপীড়নের সামিল' বলে অভিহিত করেছেন জাহ্নবী ৷ তাঁর কথায়, এই সমস্যাটি কেবল একটি এআই-নির্মিত ভিডিয়োর গণ্ডি ছাড়িয়ে অনেক গভীর বিষয়। অভিনেত্রীকে সাপোর্ট করে এই ধরনের ঘটনায় প্রতিবাদ জানিয়েছেন জুনিয়র এনটিআর, চিরঞ্জীবী থেকে বিজয় দেবরকোন্ডা ৷
ইনস্টাগ্রাম স্টোরিতে তিনি সম্মতি, ব্যক্তিগত সীমানা এবং নারীদের বিরুদ্ধে প্রযুক্তির ক্রমবর্ধমান অপব্যবহার নিয়ে নিজের মত ব্যক্ত করেন। তিনি লেখেন, কোনও নারীর সম্মতি ছাড়া কাল্পনিক বা বিকৃত বিষয়বস্তু তৈরি ও প্রচারের ঘটনাকে কোনও জটিল বিষয় বা ভিন্ন ব্যাখ্যার সুযোগ থাকা কোনও বিষয় হিসেবে দেখা উচিত নয়। জাহ্নবী লেখেন, "নারীদের যৌনবস্তু হিসেবে উপস্থাপনের লক্ষ্যে প্রযুক্তির অপরাধমূলক অপব্যবহার এবং সম্মতি ছাড়া কাল্পনিক বিষয়বস্তু ছড়িয়ে দেওয়া অত্যন্ত মর্যাদাহানিকর-যা যৌন নিপীড়নেরই নামান্তর।"
অভিনেত্রী আরও উল্লেখ করেন যে, বিনোদন শিল্পের প্রায় প্রতিটি নারীই কোনও না কোনওভাবে এ ধরনের আচরণের শিকার হয়েছেন। তিনি জোর দিয়ে বলেন, অতীতে কোনও বিষয়ে সম্মতি দিয়েছেন বলেই সেই সম্মতি চিরস্থায়ী হয়ে যায় না। তিনি বলেন, "এটা অবাক করার বিষয় যে কিছু মানুষের কাছে বিষয়টি বোঝা এখনও বেশ জটিল মনে হয়-যে, একজন নারী যদি টানা পাঁচ দিন 'হ্যাঁ' বলেন এবং ষষ্ঠ দিনে 'না' বলেন, তবে সেই 'না'-কে অবশ্যই সম্মান জানাতে হবে।"
Disgusting, Sick and Shameless. In a land that worships women as mothers and goddesses, where "Matrudevo Bhava" is not just a phrase but a part of our culture, some people have fallen so low that they are using AI to disrespect a woman in the most degrading way possible. Using AI to create something this vile is shameful beyond words. To the scumbags behind this morphed Chuttamalle video, I will not spare any of you. I will take every possible legal action against those who created it and those who are spreading it. Please do not watch, share or engage with such content. Today it is someone else. Tomorrow, it could be your mother, sister, wife or daughter. This is a serious issue, and I urge all the state governments and the Government of India to act strongly and bring in strict regulations against the misuse of AI.— Jr NTR (@tarak9999) October 3, 2026
জাহ্নবী আরও বলেন যে, কোনও নারীর পোশাক-পরিচ্ছদ, অতীতের কোনও সিদ্ধান্ত কিংবা পর্দায় তাঁর উপস্থিতি-এর কোনওটিই অন্য কাউকে তাঁর ব্যক্তিগত সীমানা লঙ্ঘনের অধিকার দেয় না। তিনি জানান, কোন বিষয়টিতে একজন নারী স্বাচ্ছন্দ্যবোধ করেন এবং কোথায় তিনি সীমানা নির্ধারণ করবেন-তা ঠিক করার পূর্ণ স্বাধীনতা তাঁর থাকা উচিত। তিনি বলেন, "একজন নারী কীসে স্বাচ্ছন্দ্যবোধ করেন, কোথায় তিনি সীমানা টানেন এবং নিজের শরীর নিয়ে তিনি কী করবেন-এসব সিদ্ধান্ত একান্তই তাঁর নিজস্ব। এটা একটি অতি সাধারণ ও মৌলিক বিষয়।"
I am deeply disturbed by the use of AI to create degrading and morphed videos of a woman. Such acts are cruel, shameful and completely unacceptable. I strongly condemn them. This is not an issue concerning just one individual or one film. Today, it has happened to someone else. Tomorrow, it could happen to you, me or anyone we know. We cannot remain silent simply because it has not affected us personally. Every one of us has a responsibility to stand against this abuse. Those who create such content and those who deliberately spread or amplify it must be held accountable under the law. This cannot be dismissed as a joke or treated as entertainment. I will take this matter up with the Telugu Film Chamber, the Producers’ Council and our affiliated industry bodies, and recommend the formation of a dedicated committee and support cell. Working closely with Cyber Crime authorities, this team should support those affected, coordinate efforts to remove such content and pursue legal action against those responsible. The entire Telugu film fraternity must come together for this effort. Our associations, artists, technicians, audiences and fans all have a role to play. I also urge the Central and State Governments to take strong and effective measures against the misuse of AI for such abuse. Please do not watch, download, share or circulate these videos, even with the intention of condemning them. Report them to the respective platforms and Cyber Crime authorities instead. Protecting human dignity is our collective responsibility. Let us stand together, speak up and act. #UniteAgainstDigitalAbuse @revanth_anumula @ncbn @AmitShah @AshwiniVaishnaw @GoI_MeitY— Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) October 3, 2026
তিনি এই বিষয়টিকে নারীদের নিত্যদিনের বাস্তবতার সঙ্গেও যুক্ত করেছেন যেখানে তাঁদের নানা ধরনের বিচার-বিবেচনার শিকার হতে হয়, অবাঞ্ছিত মনোযোগের মুখোমুখি হতে হয় এবং নিরাপত্তার দুশ্চিন্তায় থাকতে হয়। জাহ্নবীর মতে, নারীরা যখন এখনও শারীরিক নিরাপত্তার ঝুঁকির মুখে রয়েছেন, ঠিক তখনই এই হুমকির পরিধি ডিজিটাল জগতেও ছড়িয়ে পড়েছে। তিনি লিখেছেন, "সেই হুমকির পরিধি এখন ডিজিটাল জগতেও বিস্তৃত হয়েছে, অথচ নারীদের জীবনকে প্রতিনিয়ত ব্যাহত করা সেই অত্যন্ত বাস্তব ও শারীরিক ভয়ের বিষয়টিকেই আমরা এখনও যথাযথভাবে মোকাবিলা করতে পারিনি।"
জাহ্নবী আরও বলেন যে, কেবল মানুষকে "নিজের মেয়েকে রক্ষা করুন"-এমন কথা বলাটাই যথেষ্ট নয়। তিনি এমন মানসিকতা পরিবর্তনের আহ্বান জানান, যা মানুষকে অন্যের ব্যক্তিগত সীমানা লঙ্ঘনের অধিকার আছে বলে মনে করতে প্ররোচিত করে। বিনোদন শিল্পের যেসব পুরুষ এআই (AI)-এর কথিত অপব্যবহারের বিরুদ্ধে সোচ্চার হয়েছেন, বিশেষ করে তাঁদের প্রতি তিনি ধন্যবাদ জানান। সেই ভিডিয়োর নিন্দা করা এবং এ বিষয়ে দৃঢ় অবস্থান নেওয়ার জন্য তিনি তাঁর 'দেভারা' (Devara) সিনেমার সহ-অভিনেতা জুনিয়র এনটিআর-এর প্রতিও কৃতজ্ঞতা প্রকাশ করেন।
We have stooped to the levels of absolute lowlife. Whoever is responsible for this should not be spared. They must face the harshest possible legal consequences and be made an example of. We must not let this go. when did we became so insensitive to each other. What kind of parenting is going on? what kind of society are we living in? Where we find joy in degrading each other? At a time when the world is debating and fearing how AI disrupt livelihoods and take away jobs, these idiots are using that very technology to do utter nonsense. This is the digital equivalent of sexual assault. The law must treat such acts with utmost seriousness. And to the team standing up against this, you have my full support.— Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) October 3, 2026
জাহ্নবী বলেন, "এনটিআর (NTR) স্যার যে এমন জোরালো অবস্থান নিয়েছেন এবং এই অন্যায়ের তীব্র নিন্দা জানিয়েছেন, তাতে আমি গভীরভাবে অভিভূত ৷" একইসঙ্গে তিনি চিরঞ্জীবী, বিজয় দেবেরাকোন্ডা এবং খুশবু সুন্দরকেও ধন্যবাদ জানান-যাঁরা এই বিষয়ে তাঁর অনুভূতির প্রতি সমর্থন জানিয়েছেন এবং এ ধরনের কর্মকাণ্ডের বিরুদ্ধে পদক্ষেপ নেওয়ার আহ্বান জানিয়েছেন। এর আগে জুনিয়র এনটিআর কৃত্রিম বুদ্ধিমত্তা বা এআই (AI) ব্যবহার করে তৈরি ওই ভিডিওটিকে 'ঘৃণ্য, অসুস্থ মানসিকতার পরিচায়ক ও নির্লজ্জ' বলে অভিহিত করেছিলেন এবং এর জন্য দায়ী ব্যক্তিদের বিরুদ্ধে আইনি ব্যবস্থা নেওয়ার হুঁশিয়ারি দিয়েছিলেন। চিরঞ্জীবীও এআই-এর অপব্যবহারের নিন্দা জানান এবং পরামর্শ দেন যে, তেলুগু চলচ্চিত্র শিল্পের উচিত এ ধরনের কন্টেন্টের কারণে ক্ষতিগ্রস্তদের সহায়তার জন্য কোনও ব্যবস্থা বা 'সাপোর্ট সিস্টেম' গড়ে তোলা।