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শান্তিপূর্ণ বিক্ষোভে নয়, সরকার নিষেধ চাপালেই কাজের ক্ষতি : অভিজিৎ দীপকে

CJP protest in Delhi: দিল্লিতে সিজেপি-র তেরঙা যাত্রার আগে সোশাল মিডিয়ায় দীপকে আবারও শান্তি ও অহিংসার পক্ষে সওয়াল করলেন ৷

CJP leader Abhijit Dipke
সরকারের বিরুদ্ধে সরব অভিজিৎ দীপকে ৷ (ফাইল ছবি)
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By PTI

Published : October 16, 2026 at 3:40 PM IST

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Updated : October 16, 2026 at 4:30 PM IST

2 Min Read
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নয়াদিল্লি, 16 অক্টোবর: রাজধানীতে তেরঙা যাত্রার কর্মসূচি ঘিরে পুলিশের সক্রিয়তার বিরুদ্ধে আক্রমণ শানালেন সিজেপি-র প্রতিষ্ঠাতা নেতা অভিজিৎ দীপকে ৷ ফের সরকারের সমালোচনায় সরব হয়ে তিনি বলেছেন, শান্তিপূর্ণ অবস্থান-বিক্ষোভ করলে কাজকর্মে ক্ষতি হয় না, বরং সরকার যখন সারা শহর স্তব্ধ করে দেয়, ইন্টারনেট পরিষেবা বন্ধ করে দেয় এবং নাগরিকদের চলাফেরাতেও নিষেধাজ্ঞা চাপানো হয়, তখনই ক্ষতি হয় ৷

দিল্লিতে তাঁদের তেরঙা যাত্রার আগে সোশাল মিডিয়া X-এ দীপকে আবারও শান্তি ও অহিংসার পক্ষে সওয়াল করলেন ৷ তিনি বললেন, সিজেপি মুম্বই, পুনে, জয়পুর, লখনউ, বেঙ্গালুরু এবং নাগপুরে প্রতিবাদ কর্মসূচি করেছে ৷ সর্বত্রই তা ছিল শান্তিপূর্ণ ৷ জয়পুরে তাঁকে ব্যক্তিগতভাবে নিগ্রহ করা হলেও তিনি তার জবাব দেননি ৷ কারণ হিংসার জবাব হিংসা নয়, এটা তাঁদের আন্দোলনের নীতিবিরুদ্ধও ৷

অভিজিতের কথায়, "সেই সংবিধান, যা ড. বি আর আম্বেদকরের নেতৃত্বে তৈরি করা হয়েছিল, সেইমতোই চলতে চাই আমরা ৷ সংবিধান আমাদের যে যে অধিকার দিয়েছে, আমরা সেগুলোই চাই ৷ হিংসার পথ আশ্রয় করে এগোতে চাই না আমরা ৷"

সিজেপি সদস্যদের নৈরাজ্যবাদী তকমা দেওয়ার বিরুদ্ধে দীপকে জানান, সরকারকে প্রশ্ন করা, অন্যায়ের বিরুদ্ধে লড়াই করা, সরকারি আধিকারিকদের প্রশ্ন করা গণতন্ত্রের মূলগত ভিত্তি ৷ শাসক দলের ভণ্ডামির দিকে আঙুল তুলে তিনি বলেছেন, বিজেপি যখন বিরোধীর আসনে ছিল, তখন তারাও আন্দোলন করত, প্রশ্ন তুলত ৷ কিন্তু এখন তারা বলছে, এসব শান্তি বিঘ্নিত করছে ৷ তাঁর কথায়, "সরকারকে প্রশ্ন করলে, পথে নেমে অন্যায়ের বিরুদ্ধে লড়াই করলো, সরকারি আধিকারিকদের প্রশ্ন করলে কখনওই কেউ নৈরাজ্যবাদী হয় না ৷"

একই রকমের নিষেধাজ্ঞা, একই রকমের ভীতি প্রদর্শন, পুলিশি ধরপাকড় যদি বিরোধী থাকাকালীন এই শাসক দলের বিরুদ্ধে প্রয়োগ করা হত, তাহলে তাঁদের অনেকেই আজ আর ক্ষমতার আসনে বসতে পারত না, মত দীপকের ৷ তাঁর মন্তব্য, "অন্যায় দেখলে আমরা যাদের ভোট দিয়ে নির্বাচিত করেছি, তাঁদের প্রশ্ন করা কিংবা তাঁদের কাছে ব্যাখ্যা চাওয়ার অধিকার আমাদের আছে ৷ দেশের নাগরিক হিসেবে আমরা নিজেদের সেই দায়িত্ব পালন করব ৷ আমরা কোনও সুবিধা চাইছি না তাঁদের কাছ থেকে ৷ আমরা শুধু আমাদের অধিকার মেনে এই প্রজাতন্ত্রের নাগরিক হিসেবে পদক্ষেপ করতে চাইছি ৷ জনতার দ্বারা নির্বাচিত সরকারকে জনতাকেই জবাব দিতে হবে, তারা জনতার মুখ বন্ধ করতে পারে না ৷ ভোটগণনা শেষ হয়ে গেলে গণতন্ত্র শেষ হয়ে যায় না ৷"

Last Updated : October 16, 2026 at 4:30 PM IST

TAGGED:

LEHRA DO TIRANGA
CJP PROTEST
দিল্লিতে সিজেপি বিক্ষোভ
তেরঙা যাত্রা
CJP PROTEST IN DELHI

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