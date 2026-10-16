শান্তিপূর্ণ বিক্ষোভে নয়, সরকার নিষেধ চাপালেই কাজের ক্ষতি : অভিজিৎ দীপকে

শান্তিপূর্ণ বিক্ষোভে নয়, সরকার নিষেধ চাপালেই কাজের ক্ষতি : অভিজিৎ দীপকে
CJP protest in Delhi: দিল্লিতে সিজেপি-র তেরঙা যাত্রার আগে সোশাল মিডিয়ায় দীপকে আবারও শান্তি ও অহিংসার পক্ষে সওয়াল করলেন ৷
By PTI
Published : October 16, 2026 at 3:40 PM IST|
Updated : October 16, 2026 at 4:30 PM IST
নয়াদিল্লি, 16 অক্টোবর: রাজধানীতে তেরঙা যাত্রার কর্মসূচি ঘিরে পুলিশের সক্রিয়তার বিরুদ্ধে আক্রমণ শানালেন সিজেপি-র প্রতিষ্ঠাতা নেতা অভিজিৎ দীপকে ৷ ফের সরকারের সমালোচনায় সরব হয়ে তিনি বলেছেন, শান্তিপূর্ণ অবস্থান-বিক্ষোভ করলে কাজকর্মে ক্ষতি হয় না, বরং সরকার যখন সারা শহর স্তব্ধ করে দেয়, ইন্টারনেট পরিষেবা বন্ধ করে দেয় এবং নাগরিকদের চলাফেরাতেও নিষেধাজ্ঞা চাপানো হয়, তখনই ক্ষতি হয় ৷
দিল্লিতে তাঁদের তেরঙা যাত্রার আগে সোশাল মিডিয়া X-এ দীপকে আবারও শান্তি ও অহিংসার পক্ষে সওয়াল করলেন ৷ তিনি বললেন, সিজেপি মুম্বই, পুনে, জয়পুর, লখনউ, বেঙ্গালুরু এবং নাগপুরে প্রতিবাদ কর্মসূচি করেছে ৷ সর্বত্রই তা ছিল শান্তিপূর্ণ ৷ জয়পুরে তাঁকে ব্যক্তিগতভাবে নিগ্রহ করা হলেও তিনি তার জবাব দেননি ৷ কারণ হিংসার জবাব হিংসা নয়, এটা তাঁদের আন্দোলনের নীতিবিরুদ্ধও ৷
Businesses do not suffer because of peaceful protests. They suffer when the govt decides to shut down an entire city, suspend internet services and restrict the movement of its own citizens and turn the city into a war-zone. Since its inception, the Cockroach Janta Party has maintained that we will always follow Gandhi’s path of peace and non-violence, and we have stood by that commitment. We have organised protests in Mumbai, Pune, Jaipur, Lucknow, Bengaluru and Nagpur, and every single one of them has been peaceful. I was personally assaulted in Jaipur, but even then, I chose not to retaliate because responding to violence with violence goes against everything we believe in. We would rather exercise the rights guaranteed to us by the Constitution, drafted under the leadership of Dr. B. R. Ambedkar, than resort to physical force. Our strength comes from our commitment to constitutional values, and no amount of provocation will make us abandon them. Despite this, there are constant attempts to portray us as anarchists simply because we refuse to remain silent. But demanding answers from the govt is not anarchy, protesting against injustice on the streets is not anarchy, and questioning those who hold public office is certainly not anarchy. These are the most fundamental expressions of democracy. The very party that is in power today spent decades organising protests, taking to the streets and questioning the governments of the day when it was in opposition. Had the same restrictions, intimidation and police crackdowns been used against them, many of those who occupy positions of power today might never have reached where they are. It is deeply hypocritical to celebrate protests as a democratic right when you are in opposition and treat the same act as a threat to public order when you come to power. We are not asking for privileges or special treatment. We are simply asking to exercise the rights that belong to every citizen of this Republic, irrespective of which party is in power. So let us fulfil our duty as citizens of this country by questioning those we elect, demanding accountability and speaking up whenever we witness injustice. A govt that has been elected by the people is bound to listen to the people, not silence them. Democracy does not end once the votes have been counted.— Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) October 16, 2026
অভিজিতের কথায়, "সেই সংবিধান, যা ড. বি আর আম্বেদকরের নেতৃত্বে তৈরি করা হয়েছিল, সেইমতোই চলতে চাই আমরা ৷ সংবিধান আমাদের যে যে অধিকার দিয়েছে, আমরা সেগুলোই চাই ৷ হিংসার পথ আশ্রয় করে এগোতে চাই না আমরা ৷"
সিজেপি সদস্যদের নৈরাজ্যবাদী তকমা দেওয়ার বিরুদ্ধে দীপকে জানান, সরকারকে প্রশ্ন করা, অন্যায়ের বিরুদ্ধে লড়াই করা, সরকারি আধিকারিকদের প্রশ্ন করা গণতন্ত্রের মূলগত ভিত্তি ৷ শাসক দলের ভণ্ডামির দিকে আঙুল তুলে তিনি বলেছেন, বিজেপি যখন বিরোধীর আসনে ছিল, তখন তারাও আন্দোলন করত, প্রশ্ন তুলত ৷ কিন্তু এখন তারা বলছে, এসব শান্তি বিঘ্নিত করছে ৷ তাঁর কথায়, "সরকারকে প্রশ্ন করলে, পথে নেমে অন্যায়ের বিরুদ্ধে লড়াই করলো, সরকারি আধিকারিকদের প্রশ্ন করলে কখনওই কেউ নৈরাজ্যবাদী হয় না ৷"
একই রকমের নিষেধাজ্ঞা, একই রকমের ভীতি প্রদর্শন, পুলিশি ধরপাকড় যদি বিরোধী থাকাকালীন এই শাসক দলের বিরুদ্ধে প্রয়োগ করা হত, তাহলে তাঁদের অনেকেই আজ আর ক্ষমতার আসনে বসতে পারত না, মত দীপকের ৷ তাঁর মন্তব্য, "অন্যায় দেখলে আমরা যাদের ভোট দিয়ে নির্বাচিত করেছি, তাঁদের প্রশ্ন করা কিংবা তাঁদের কাছে ব্যাখ্যা চাওয়ার অধিকার আমাদের আছে ৷ দেশের নাগরিক হিসেবে আমরা নিজেদের সেই দায়িত্ব পালন করব ৷ আমরা কোনও সুবিধা চাইছি না তাঁদের কাছ থেকে ৷ আমরা শুধু আমাদের অধিকার মেনে এই প্রজাতন্ত্রের নাগরিক হিসেবে পদক্ষেপ করতে চাইছি ৷ জনতার দ্বারা নির্বাচিত সরকারকে জনতাকেই জবাব দিতে হবে, তারা জনতার মুখ বন্ধ করতে পারে না ৷ ভোটগণনা শেষ হয়ে গেলে গণতন্ত্র শেষ হয়ে যায় না ৷"