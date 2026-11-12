7 কোটি টাকা না-দিলে..., কেজরিওয়াল ও তাঁর কন্যাকে হত্যার হুমকি বিশ্নোই গ্যাংয়ের

7 কোটি টাকা না-দিলে..., কেজরিওয়াল ও তাঁর কন্যাকে হত্যার হুমকি বিশ্নোই গ্যাংয়ের
Kejriwal Death Threat: অরবিন্দ কেজরিওয়াল ও তাঁর মেয়ে হর্ষিতাকে খুনের হুমকি দিল লরেন্স বিশ্নোই গ্যাং, জানিয়েছে পুলিশ ৷
Published : November 12, 2026 at 2:08 PM IST
নয়াদিল্লি, 12 নভেম্বর: টাকা না-দিলে প্রাণে মেরে ফেলা হবে তাঁকে এবং তাঁর মেয়েকে ৷ হুমকি বার্তা পেলেন দিল্লির প্রাক্তন মুখ্যমন্ত্রী তথা আম আদমি পার্টির আহ্বায়ক অরবিন্দ কেজরিওয়াল ৷ তাঁর কাছ থেকে 7 কোটি টাকা দাবি করা হয়েছে ৷ তবে সরাসরি তাঁকে এই হুমকি বার্তা না-পাঠিয়ে তাঁর দলের এক বিধায়ককে এই বার্তা পাঠানো হয়েছে বলে বৃহস্পতিবার জানিয়েছে পঞ্জাব পুলিশ ৷ লরেন্স বিশ্নোই গ্যাংয়ের তরফে এই হুমকি দেওয়া হয়েছে বলে খবর ৷
পুলিশ সূত্রে খবর, তিলক নগরের বিধায়ক জরনৈল সিংকে ফোন করে এবং পাশাপাশি হোয়্যাটসঅ্যাপেও এই হুমকি দেওয়া হয়েছে ৷ খুনের হুমকি দেওয়া ব্যক্তি নিজেকে লরেন্স বিশ্নোই গ্যাংয়ের বলে দাবি করেছে ৷ অরবিন্দ কেজরিওয়াল সাত কোটি টাকা না-দিলে তাঁকে এবং তাঁর মেয়ে হর্ষিতা কেজরিওয়ালকে হত্যা করা হবে বলে হুমকি দেওয়া হয়েছে ৷
Mohali | Former Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal has allegedly received a death threat in the name of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, with the sender demanding Rs 7 crore in extortion. Tilak Nagar MLA Jarnail Singh received threatening phone calls and WhatsApp messages and filed a complaint with the Mohali SSP on 6 November. According to the complaint, the sender claimed to be a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and threatened to kill Kejriwal and his daughter, Harshita Kejriwal, if the money was not paid. Mohali Police have registered a case under relevant sections of the BNS and IT Act. The investigation has been assigned to Inspector Sunil Kumar of the Cyber Crime Police Station. Police are examining the suspect’s call records, IP logs and location details. The MLA has also sought security for Kejriwal and his family.— ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2026
এই ঘটনায় গত 6 নভেম্বর মোহালির এসএসপি'র কাছে অভিযোগ দায়ের করেন আপ বিধায়ক জরনৈল সিং ৷ মোহালি পুলিশ বিএনএস এবং তথ্যপ্রযুক্তি আইনের সংশ্লিষ্ট ধারায় মামলা দায়ের করেছে ৷ এই মামলার তদন্ত করছেন সাইবার অপরাধ শাখার ইন্সপেক্টর সুনীল কুমার ৷