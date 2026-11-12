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7 কোটি টাকা না-দিলে..., কেজরিওয়াল ও তাঁর কন্যাকে হত্যার হুমকি বিশ্নোই গ্যাংয়ের

Kejriwal Death Threat: অরবিন্দ কেজরিওয়াল ও তাঁর মেয়ে হর্ষিতাকে খুনের হুমকি দিল লরেন্স বিশ্নোই গ্যাং, জানিয়েছে পুলিশ ৷

arvind kejriwal
দিল্লির প্রাক্তন মুখ্যমন্ত্রী অরবিন্দ কেজরিওয়াল (ছবিটি আপ নেতার ফেসবুক থেকে গৃহীত)
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By ETV Bharat Bangla Team

Published : November 12, 2026 at 2:08 PM IST

1 Min Read
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নয়াদিল্লি, 12 নভেম্বর: টাকা না-দিলে প্রাণে মেরে ফেলা হবে তাঁকে এবং তাঁর মেয়েকে ৷ হুমকি বার্তা পেলেন দিল্লির প্রাক্তন মুখ্যমন্ত্রী তথা আম আদমি পার্টির আহ্বায়ক অরবিন্দ কেজরিওয়াল ৷ তাঁর কাছ থেকে 7 কোটি টাকা দাবি করা হয়েছে ৷ তবে সরাসরি তাঁকে এই হুমকি বার্তা না-পাঠিয়ে তাঁর দলের এক বিধায়ককে এই বার্তা পাঠানো হয়েছে বলে বৃহস্পতিবার জানিয়েছে পঞ্জাব পুলিশ ৷ লরেন্স বিশ্নোই গ্যাংয়ের তরফে এই হুমকি দেওয়া হয়েছে বলে খবর ৷

পুলিশ সূত্রে খবর, তিলক নগরের বিধায়ক জরনৈল সিংকে ফোন করে এবং পাশাপাশি হোয়্যাটসঅ্যাপেও এই হুমকি দেওয়া হয়েছে ৷ খুনের হুমকি দেওয়া ব্যক্তি নিজেকে লরেন্স বিশ্নোই গ্যাংয়ের বলে দাবি করেছে ৷ অরবিন্দ কেজরিওয়াল সাত কোটি টাকা না-দিলে তাঁকে এবং তাঁর মেয়ে হর্ষিতা কেজরিওয়ালকে হত্যা করা হবে বলে হুমকি দেওয়া হয়েছে ৷

এই ঘটনায় গত 6 নভেম্বর মোহালির এসএসপি'র কাছে অভিযোগ দায়ের করেন আপ বিধায়ক জরনৈল সিং ৷ মোহালি পুলিশ বিএনএস এবং তথ্যপ্রযুক্তি আইনের সংশ্লিষ্ট ধারায় মামলা দায়ের করেছে ৷ এই মামলার তদন্ত করছেন সাইবার অপরাধ শাখার ইন্সপেক্টর সুনীল কুমার ৷

TAGGED:

ARVIND KEJRIWAL DEATH THREAT
LAWRENCE BISHNOI GANG
LAWRENCE BISHNOI KEJRIWAL THREAT
অরবিন্দর কেজরিওয়ালকে হত্যার হুমকি
লরেন্স বিশ্নোই গ্যাংয়ের হুমকি

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