দু‘মিটার উঁচু থেকে পড়েও অক্ষত থাকবে স্মার্টফোন - SAMSUNG GALAXY M56 5G

M56 5G পাসওয়ার্ড 17 এপ্রিল লঞ্চ হতে চলেছে । এত রয়েছে এক্সিনোস 1480, sAMOLED+ ডিসপ্লে এবং 50 এমপি ক্যামনেচার ফিচার ৷

Samsung
Samsung Galaxy M56 (ছবি Samsung)
By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : April 12, 2025 at 5:34 PM IST

2 Min Read

হায়দরাবাদ: স্যামসং গ্যালাক্সি M56 5G পরীক্ষা 17 এপ্রিল ভারতের বাজারে লঞ্চ করতে চলেছে ৷ ইতিমধ্যেই কোম্পানি X হ্যান্ডেলে একটি পোস্ট করেছে ৷ গ্যালাক্সি M55 5G মডেলটির আপডেটেড মডেল এটি ৷ স্যামসাংয়ের এই মডেলটির ওজন 180 গ্রাম ৷

M56 5G-এর দাম

অনলাইন শপিং সাইট অ্যামাজনের মাধ্যমে বিক্রি শুরু হবে এই ডিভাইসটির ৷ সংস্থার প্রকাশিত তথ্য অনুযায়ী জানা গিয়েছে, স্মার্টফোনটির দাম 20,000 থেকে 30,000 ডলারের মধ্যে হবে। গ্যালেক্সি M55 5G এর 8GB ব়্যাম+ 128GB স্টোরেজ , 8GB ব়্যাম + 256GB স্টোরেজ এবং 12GB ব়্যাম + 256GB স্টোরেজ ভ্যারিয়েন্টের দাম যথাক্রমে 26,999, 29,999 এবং 32,999 রুপি।

গরিলা গ্লাস ভিক্টাস+ প্রোটেকশন

স্যামসং গ্যালাক্সি M56 5G-এর মডেলে কর্নিং গরিলা গ্লাস ভিকটাস+ প্রোটেকশন রয়েছে ৷ এটি 2 মিটার উঁচু থেকে পড়লেও কোনও ক্ষতি হবে না ৷ রয়েছে স্ক্র্যাচ রেজিস্ট্যান্স সুবিধা । এতে AMOLED+ ডিসপ্লে যার মধ্যে ভিশন বোস্টার, 36 শতাংশ দীর্ঘ বেজেলস এবং 33 শতাংশ বেশি ব্রাইটনেস রয়েছে আগের থেকে।

ক্যামেরা মডিউলের পরিবর্তন

ফোনের ক্যামনাম মডিউলেও পরিবর্তন কারা হয়েছে। গ্যালেক্সি M55 5G মডেলে তিনটি আলাদা গোলাকার মডিউল ছিল ৷ নতুন গ্যালাক্সি M56 5G মডেলে ক্যামেরাগুলি সমান্তরাল এবং নীচে ম্যাক্রো ক্যামেরা রয়েছে । 50 MP ও OIS সেন্সরযুক্ত আলট্রা ওয়াইড লেন্সের ব্যাক ক্যামেরা ও 2 MP ম্যাক্রো ক্যামেরা রয়েছে ৷

ফোনে Exynos 1480 চিপসেট ফ্রিকোয়েন্সি

12 মেগাপিক্সেল ব্যক্তিগত HDR সপোর্টের ফ্রন্ট ক্যামেরা । এছাড়াও রয়েছে ইরেজার, ক্লিপার AI ইমেজিং টুলসও রয়েছে ।ফোনে Exynos 1480 চিপসেট, 8GB র‍্যাম এবং Android 15 এর উপর ভিত্তিক UI অপারেটিং সিস্টেম রয়েছে ।

লঞ্চ হল গেমিং স্পেশাল স্মার্টফোন, দাম 15 হাজারেরও কম

