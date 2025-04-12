হায়দরাবাদ: স্যামসং গ্যালাক্সি M56 5G পরীক্ষা 17 এপ্রিল ভারতের বাজারে লঞ্চ করতে চলেছে ৷ ইতিমধ্যেই কোম্পানি X হ্যান্ডেলে একটি পোস্ট করেছে ৷ গ্যালাক্সি M55 5G মডেলটির আপডেটেড মডেল এটি ৷ স্যামসাংয়ের এই মডেলটির ওজন 180 গ্রাম ৷
M56 5G-এর দাম
Presenting the Slimmest phone in the segment – the all-new #GalaxyM56 5G. Effortless to hold, and with remarkable power. 7.2mm sleek and 180gm light, this is the #MonsterestMonster. #Samsung pic.twitter.com/XaATiQhzrn— Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) April 11, 2025
গরিলা গ্লাস ভিক্টাস+ প্রোটেকশন
Samsung Galaxy M56 is launching in India on April 17, 2025.— Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) April 11, 2025
Specifications
📱 sAMOLED+ flat display 120Hz refresh rate, Gorilla glass victus+ protection
🔳 Exynos 1480 chipset
📸 50MP main+ 8MP Ultrawide+ 2MP macro camera
- 7.2mm thickness
- 180 gram weight#SamsungGalaxyM56 pic.twitter.com/ly2EccIWJU
ক্যামেরা মডিউলের পরিবর্তন
Galaxy M56 India 🇮🇳 launch - April 17th— Debayan Roy (Gadgetsdata) (@Gadgetsdata) April 11, 2025
📱 FHD+ 120Hz Flat Amoled, GG Victus+
⚙️ Exynos 1480 (Around D7400 & 7s Gen 3)
📸 50MP OIS + 8MP UW + useless
🤳 12MP - 10-bit HDR 🎥
✅ Advanced nightography
✅ 7.2mm thin , 180g weight
✅ 30% slimmer than M56 pic.twitter.com/DOY9p3TEvb
ফোনে Exynos 1480 চিপসেট ফ্রিকোয়েন্সি
7/— Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) April 11, 2025
Samsung Galaxy M56 5G will launch on April 17th in India. It's said to be the slimmest smartphone in the segment pic.twitter.com/QzuxbS3e11