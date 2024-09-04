ETV Bharat / sports

প্যারিসে কামাল ‘খিলাড়ি’ সচিনের, শটপাটে রুপোজয়; গড়লেন এশিয়ান রেকর্ডও - Paris Paralympics 2024

author img

By ETV Bharat Bangla Team

Published : 5 minutes ago

India in Paris Paralympics 2024: প্যারিস প্যারালিম্পিক্স থেকে 21তম পদক জিতল ভারত ৷ শটপাটে রুপো জিতলেন সচিন খিলাড়ি ৷

India in Paris Paralympics 2024
প্যারিসে শটপাটে কামাল ‘খিলাড়ি’ সচিনের (ইটিভি ভারত)

প্যারিস, 4 সেপ্টেম্বর: প্রেমের শহরে কামাল সচিন সাজেরাও খিলাড়ির ৷ প্যারিস প্যারালিম্পিক্সে দেশে এল 21তম পদক ৷ শটপাটে পোডিয়াম ফিনিশ করলেন মহারাষ্ট্রের অ্যাথলিট ৷ 16.32 মিটার দূরে লোহার বল ছুঁড়ে এশিয়ান রেকর্ডও গড়েছেন তিনি ৷ প্যারিসে এখনও পর্যন্ত 8টি রুপো পেয়েছে ভারত ৷

বিস্তারিত আসছে...

SACHIN KHILARIসচিন খিলাড়িপ্যারিস প্যারালিম্পিক্স 2024INDIA IN PARIS PARALYMPICS 2024PARIS PARALYMPICS 2024

ETV Bharat Logo

