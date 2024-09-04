প্যারিসে কামাল ‘খিলাড়ি’ সচিনের, শটপাটে রুপোজয়; গড়লেন এশিয়ান রেকর্ডও - Paris Paralympics 2024

প্যারিস, 4 সেপ্টেম্বর: প্রেমের শহরে কামাল সচিন সাজেরাও খিলাড়ির ৷ প্যারিস প্যারালিম্পিক্সে দেশে এল 21তম পদক ৷ শটপাটে পোডিয়াম ফিনিশ করলেন মহারাষ্ট্রের অ্যাথলিট ৷ 16.32 মিটার দূরে লোহার বল ছুঁড়ে এশিয়ান রেকর্ডও গড়েছেন তিনি ৷ প্যারিসে এখনও পর্যন্ত 8টি রুপো পেয়েছে ভারত ৷
A stellar throw & a well-deserved Silver Medal for Sachin Khilari in Men's Shot Put F46 at the #Paralympics2024! Your effort embodies the true spirit of sportsmanship & perseverance, making Bharat proud!— Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) September 4, 2024
Under the visionary leadership of the PM Shri @narendramodi ji, Bharat is… pic.twitter.com/hlLNiQpwpx
বিস্তারিত আসছে...