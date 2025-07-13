ETV Bharat / bharat

প্রাক্তন বিদেশ সচিব থেকে কাসভের আইনজীবী, রাজ্যসভায় মনোনীত চার - RAJYA SABHA NOMINATIONS

শনিবার রাতে বিজ্ঞপ্তি জারি করে স্বরাষ্ট্র মন্ত্রক জানায়, চার জন সাংসদকে মনোনীত করেছেন রাষ্ট্রপতি দ্রৌপদী মুর্মু ৷ তাঁদের মধ্যে অন্যতম হর্ষবর্ধন শ্রীংলা ৷

Rajya Sabha Four MPs
রাজ্যসভায় মনোনীত চার সাংসদ (ফাইল ছবি)
By ETV Bharat Bangla Team

Published : July 13, 2025 at 1:47 PM IST

নয়াদিল্লি, 13 জুলাই: প্রাক্তন বিদেশ সচিব হর্ষবর্ধন শ্রীংলা-সহ চারজন বিশিষ্ট নাগরিককে রাজ্যসভার সাংসদ পদে মনোনীত করলেন রাষ্ট্রপতি দ্রৌপদী মুর্মু ৷ এই তালিকায় শ্রীংলা ছাড়াও রয়েছেন 26/11 মুম্বইয়ে জঙ্গি হামলার ঘটনায় সরকারি আইনজীবী উজ্জ্বল নিকম, কেরলের বিজেপি নেতা সি সদানন্দন মাস্টার এবং ঐতিহাসিক মীনাক্ষী জৈন ৷ প্রধানমন্ত্রী নরেন্দ্র মোদি, বিজেপি সভাপতি তথা কেন্দ্রীয় মন্ত্রী জেপি নাড্ডা এই চারজন মনোনীত সাংসদকে শুভেচ্ছা জানিয়েছেন ৷

শনিবার রাতে একটি নোটিশ জারি করে স্বরাষ্ট্রমন্ত্রক জানায়, "সংবিধানের বিশেষ ক্ষমতাবলে রাষ্ট্রপতি আনন্দের সঙ্গে শ্রী উজ্জ্বল দেওরাও নিকম, শ্রী সি সদানন্দন মাস্টার, শ্রী হর্ষবর্ধন শ্রীংলা এবং ডঃ মীনাক্ষী জৈনকে সাংসদ হিসাবে মনোনীত করেছেন ৷" নিয়ম অনুযায়ী রাষ্ট্রপতি সমাজের বিভিন্ন ক্ষেত্রের 12 জনকে রাজ্যসভার সাংসদ হিসাবে মনোনীত করেন ৷

প্রাক্তন বিদেশ সচিব হর্ষবর্ধন শ্রীংলা দীর্ঘসময় ভারতের কূটনৈতিক দায়িত্বভার সামলেছেন ৷ আমেরিকা ও বাংলাদেশে ভারতের রাষ্ট্রদূত ছিলেন ৷ 2020 সালের জানুয়ারি থেকে 2022 সালের এপ্রিল পর্যন্ত তিনি দেশের বিদেশ সচিব ছিলেন ৷ সরকারি আইনজীবী উজ্জ্বল নিকমের সঙ্গে জড়িয়ে 1993 সালের বম্বে বোমা বিস্ফোরণ কাণ্ড ও 2008 সালের 26 নভেম্বর মুম্বইয়ে সন্ত্রাসবাদী হামলার ঘটনা ৷ এই হামলার নেপথ্যে ছিল জইশ জঙ্গি সংগঠন ৷ এই হামলার একমাত্র জীবিত আজমল কাসভ ৷ পরে তার ফাঁসি হয় ৷ এই মামলায় সরকারি আইনজীবী ছিলেন উজ্জ্বল নিকম ৷

সদানন্দন মাস্টার একজন প্রবীণ সমাজকর্মী ৷ তিনি কেরলের শিক্ষাবিদও ৷ অন্যদিকে মীনাক্ষী জৈন বিশিষ্ট ঐতিহাসিক ৷ ভারতের ও সভ্যতার ইতিহাসে তাঁর অবদান গুরুত্বপূর্ণ ৷ এর আগে রাজ্যসভায় মনোনীত সাংসদরা অবসর নেওয়ার ফলে তাঁদের জায়গাগুলি ফাঁকা হয়ে যায় ৷

