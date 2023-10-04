Asian Games 2023: তিরন্দাজিতে ইতিহাস, সোনা জিতলেন জ্যোতি সুরেখা-ওজাস দেওতালে; শুভেচ্ছা জানালেন প্রধানমন্ত্রী
Published: 17 minutes ago
হ্যাংঝাউ, 4 অক্টোবর: আজ এশিয়াডে ভারতের জন্য একটি ঐতিহাসিক দিন ৷ তিরন্দাজিতে সোনা জিতলেন জ্যোতি সুরেখা ভেন্নম এবং ওজাস দেওতালে ৷ এশিয়ান গেমসে ভারতের পদকের সংখ্যা বেড়ে হল 71 ৷ দু'জনেরই প্রতিপক্ষ ছিল দক্ষিণ কোরিয়ার ৷
🥇🏹 𝗙𝗜𝗥𝗦𝗧 𝗔𝗥𝗖𝗛𝗘𝗥𝗬 𝗠𝗘𝗗𝗔𝗟 𝗢𝗙 𝗧𝗛𝗜𝗦 𝗘𝗗𝗜𝗧𝗜𝗢𝗡! Asia's #1 ranked Jyothi Surekha and World Champion Ojas Deotale have defeated Korea in the Final to secure the win.— Team India at the Asian Games 🇮🇳 (@sportwalkmedia) October 4, 2023
✅ Tomorrow, both of them will vie for Women's & Men's team medals.
✅ Aiming for Gold once… pic.twitter.com/YB81guIkxX
এর আগে 2018 সালে জাকার্তায় এশিয়ান গেমসে ভারতের পদক সংখ্যা ছিল 70 ৷ আজ 35 কিমি রেস ওয়াকে ব্রোঞ্জ পেয়েছেন মঞ্জু রানি এবং রামবাবু ৷ এই দুই প্রতিযোগীকে শুভেচ্ছা জানালেন প্রধানমন্ত্রী নরেন্দ্র মোদি।
First Gold Medal in Archery at the Asian Games!— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 4, 2023
Well done @VJSurekha and Ojas, for hitting the bullseye in the Mixed Team Compound event, leading to a perfect podium finish. Their exceptional skill, precision and teamwork has ensured great results. Congrats to them. pic.twitter.com/UHNOznTHwe
বিস্তারিত আসছে...