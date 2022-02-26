Zelenskyy speaks with Modi : জাতিসংঘে ভারতের রাজনৈতিক সমর্থন চেয়ে মোদিকে ফোন জেলেনস্কির
Published on: 30 minutes ago
নয়াদিল্লি, 25 ফেব্রুয়ারি : ইউক্রেনে রাশিয়ার হানার আবহে, শনিবার রাষ্ট্রসঙ্ঘের নিরাপত্তা পরিষদ নিন্দাপ্রস্তাব আনে ৷ প্রস্তাবে ভোট না দিয়ে রাশিয়ার বিরুদ্ধে যায়নি মোদি সরকার ৷ তারপরেই নরেন্দ্র মোদির সঙ্গে কথা বললেন ইউক্রেনের রাষ্ট্রপতি ভলোদিমির জেলেনস্কি ৷ রাশিয়ার সামরিক আক্রমণ বন্ধ করতে জাতিসংঘের নিরাপত্তা পরিষদে ভারতের রাজনৈতিক সমর্থন চেয়েছেন তিনি ৷
Spoke with 🇮🇳 Prime Minister @narendramodi. Informed of the course of 🇺🇦 repulsing 🇷🇺 aggression. More than 100,000 invaders are on our land. They insidiously fire on residential buildings. Urged 🇮🇳 to give us political support in🇺🇳 Security Council. Stop the aggressor together!— Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) February 26, 2022
