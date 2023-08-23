Celebs Reaction India on Moon: বিগ বি থেকে বাদশা, খিলাড়ি থেকে সানি; চন্দ্রযানের সাফল্যে উচ্ছ্বাস বলিপাড়ায়
Published: 38 minutes ago
হায়দরাবাদ, 23 অগস্ট: প্রবাদে আছে 'মঙ্গলে ঊষা বুধে পা' ৷ আর বুধেই পা রাখল বিক্রম ৷ তাই চাঁদে ভারত! চাঁদের পৃষ্ঠে পাখির পালকের মতো ভেসে ভেসে অবতরণ করেছে ভারতের মহাকাশযান চন্দ্রযান 3-এর ল্যান্ডার 'বিক্রম'। প্রথমবার চাঁদের দক্ষিণ মেরুতে পা ফেলতে সক্ষম হয়েছে। বুধবার সন্ধে 6টা 4 মিনিটে চাঁদের মাটি ছুঁয়েছে চন্দ্রযান 3-এর ল্যান্ডার বিক্রম। সাধারণ মানুষ থেকে সেলিব্রিটি চন্দ্রযান 3 এর অবতরণের সেই মুহূর্তটার জন্য অধীর আগ্রহে অপেক্ষা করেছেন।
T 4748 - For far too long when India was referred to , it was spoken of as 3rd World Country .. and I hated it ..— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 23, 2023
TODAY I AM PROUD TO SAY , INDIA IS 1ST WORLD .. in more ways than one ..
भारत माता की जय ! 🇮🇳
वन्दे मातरम् ! 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/sYb9PIE6oX
- বলিউড সিনেমা জগতের বহু তারকাই সামাজিক মাধ্যমে নিজেদের উচ্ছ্বাস প্রকাশ করছেন।
Congratulations to @isro . A proud moment for India in space exploration! #Chandrayaan3 has touched down on the moon’s South Pole, making India the FIRST country to achieve this remarkable feat! JAIHIND ! #IndiaOnTheMoon 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/arBfnj1c4Z— Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) August 23, 2023
- টুইট করে উচ্ছ্বসিত অমিতাভ বচ্চন, অক্ষয় কুমার, শাহরুখ খান থেকে সানি লিওনি-সহ তারকারা ৷
चंदा मामा अब दूर के नहीं रहे!!! भारत माता की जय!! ❤️🇮🇳🇮🇳 #Chandrayaan3Landing pic.twitter.com/4YFgAP7feI— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) August 23, 2023
- পাশাপাশি অনুপম খের, কার্তিক আরিয়ান, আল্লু অর্জুন, সানি দেওল, অমিতাভ বচ্চন, রজনীকান্ত, থেকে দেব, মিমি ও নুসরত-সহ টলি সেলেবরাও উচ্ছসিত চন্দ্রযানের সাফল্যে ৷
A billion hearts saying THANK YOU @isro. You’ve made us so proud. Lucky to be watching India make history. India is on the moon, we are over the moon. #Chandrayaan3— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 23, 2023
রাশিয়া যেখানে পরাস্ত, সেখানে করে দেখাল ভারত। অবতরণের শেষ 20 মিনিট ইসরোর মহাকাশবিজ্ঞানীদের মতো গোটা দেশ প্রহর গুণছিল। তবে সমস্তটাই পরিকল্পনা মাফিক হওয়ায় চাঁদে সফটল্যান্ডিং করল ল্যান্ডার বিক্রম। ইসরো বিজ্ঞানীদের এহেন গগনচুম্বী সাফল্যেই উচ্ছ্বসিত বিনোদন দুনিয়ার তারকারা।
OUR INDIA IS NOW ON THE MOON 🇮🇳 #Chandrayaan3— Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) August 23, 2023
HISTORIC MOMENT !!
Thank you @isro 🤍 pic.twitter.com/c98QcUjDVd
- অক্ষয় কুমার বলছেন, "আজ কোটি কোটি মানুষ মন থেকে ইসরোকে ধন্যবাদ জানাচ্ছে। আপনারা আমাদের গর্বিত করেছেন। ইতিহাসের সাক্ষী থাকতে পেরে গর্বিত। ভারত চাঁদের দেশে আর আমরা সপ্তম স্বর্গে।"
What a proud moment. #Hindustanzindabad tha hai or rahega— Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol) August 23, 2023
Congratulations to @ISRO on the successful soft landing of #Chandrayaan3 on the moon. A momentous feat in the history of India's space exploration. Proud!!!#Chandrayaan3Landing #chandrayaan_3 #ISRO #MoonMission pic.twitter.com/vzalkeJAOY
- চন্দ্রযান 3-র সাফল্যের সাক্ষী থাকতে ভর সন্ধেয় পরিবার নিয়ে টিভির সামনে বসে পড়েছিলেন অনুপম খের। টুইটেই উচ্ছ্বসিত প্রবীণ অভিনেতা।
Congratulations @isro for the successful soft landing of Chandrayaan 3.— Sunny Leone (@SunnyLeone) August 23, 2023
I heartily wish each and every member who has been a part of Chandrayaan 3 and making it successful.
#Chandrayaan3 #ISRO #isrochandrayaan3mission pic.twitter.com/ipzq5qEobT
- ফিল্মি স্টাইলেই শাহরুখ খান লিখলেন, "চান্দ.. তারে.. তোড় লায়ুঁ….সারি দুনিয়া পার মেন ছায়ুঁ। ইসরো ছা গায়া... ৷ সমস্ত বিজ্ঞানীদের অভিনন্দন... ৷
-
Jai Hind 🇮🇳— Dev (@idevadhikari) August 23, 2023
Vande Matram 🙏🏻 https://t.co/vXw8VcLQZS
রয়েছে বাংলা সিনে ইন্ডাস্ট্রির তারকারাও। প্রসেনজিৎ চট্টোপাধ্যায়, জিৎ, শ্রাবন্তী চট্টোপাধ্যায় থেকে স্বস্তিকা মুখোপাধ্যায়, জিতু কামালরাও শুভেচ্ছা জানিয়েছেন ইসরোর বিজ্ঞানীদের। সন্ধে 6টায় সকলেই যে টিভির পর্দায় চোখ রেখেছিলেন, তা তাঁদের পোস্টেই প্রমাণ।
Chaand Taare todh laoon….Saari Duniya par main chhaoon. Aaj india aur @isro chhaa gaya. Congratulations to all the scientists and engineers…the whole team which has made India so proud. Chandrayaan-3 has successfully— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 23, 2023
soft-landed on the moon. #Chandrayaan3 pic.twitter.com/yBJu9k7Q8a
আরও পড়ুন: গর্বিত দেশ, চন্দ্রযান-3'র সাফল্যে সেলিব্রেশন মুডে মহানগরী
While superpowers like the US, Russia, and China watch in agast amazement, India stuns the world with this humongous achievement.— Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) August 23, 2023
For the first time ever, our nation stamps it’s proud identity by landing #Chandrayaan3 on the south pole of the moon!
My heartfelt congratulations…
