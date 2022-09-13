Trinamool Congress: লালবাজারে বসে পুলিশকে হুমকি দিয়েছেন শুভেন্দু, অভিযোগ তৃণমূলের
Published on: 18 minutes ago
কলকাতা, 13 সেপ্টেম্বর : লালবাজারে বসে পুলিশকে হুমকি দিয়েছেন শুভেন্দু, অভিযোগ তৃণমূলের (Trinamool Congress Alleges that Suvendu Adhikari Threatened Police from Lalbazar) ৷
SHOCKING!@BJP4Bengal leader @SuvenduWB THREATENS @WBPolice & IPS Officers who were simply doing their job.— All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) September 13, 2022
What does this indicate? Beyond the two #PuppetsOfBJP ED & CBI, WHAT ELSE DOES @BJP4India CONTROL? Can we expect any justice in this nation under BJP's misrule? pic.twitter.com/a0n24ypoqi
বিস্তারিত আসছে...
