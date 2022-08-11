CBI arrests Anubrata Mondal: অনুব্রতর গ্রেফতারিতে মমতাকে একযোগে আক্রমণ বিজেপি নেতৃত্বের
কলকাতা, 11 অগস্ট: গরু পাচার মামলায় বৃহস্পতিবার সকালেই সিবিআই গ্রেফতার করেছে বীরভূমের জেলা তৃণমূল সভাপতি অনুব্রত মণ্ডলকে (CBI Arrests Anubrata Mandal in Cattle Smuggling Case) ৷ তাঁর এই গ্রেফতারির পরেই ময়য়দানে নেমেছে বিজেপি নেতৃত্ব ৷ অনুব্রতকে প্রশ্রয় দেওয়ার জন্য তৃণমূল সুপ্রিমো তথা রাজ্যের মুখ্যমন্ত্রী মমতা বন্দ্যোপাধ্যায়কেই সরাসরি দায়ী করেছেন অমিত মালব্য, সুকান্ত মজুমদারের মতো বিজেপি নেতারা ৷
Mamata Banerjee patronises criminals like Anubroto Mondal. As Chief Minister and Home Minister of West Bengal, she gives state protection to those who operate crime and extortion syndicates under her watch. Partha Chaterjee or Anubroto Mondal, the buck stops at Mamata Banerjee. https://t.co/fNRKSwV4fh— Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) August 11, 2022
CM @MamataOfficial has turned blind eye to cattle smuggling.— Dr. Sukanta Majumdar (@DrSukantaBJP) August 11, 2022
Slowly slowly, culprits in such heinous crimes are being arrested.
Anubrato Mondal is the same person who threatened that past incidents of murders like in 2011,14,16 and 19 will be repeated again. pic.twitter.com/rvsHBktd6f
