Taslima Nasreen on surrogacy : মহিলা-গরিবদের শোষণ, সারোগেসি নিয়ে টুইটে তোপ তসলিমার
কলকাতা, 23 জানুয়ারি: সারোগেসির মাধ্যমে সন্তান এসেছে প্রিয়াঙ্কা চোপড়া (priyanka chopra surrogates) ও নিক জোনাসের ঘরে ৷ শুধু তাঁরাই নন, তাঁদের আগে আরও অনেক তারকা বাবা-মা হয়েছেন এই আধুনিক পদ্ধতিতে ৷ তবে বাংলাদেশি লেখিকা তসলিমা নাসরিন (Taslima Nasreen on surrogacy) একেবারেই এই ব্যবস্থার বিরোধী ৷ ধারাবাহিক টুইটে তিনি দাবি করেছেন, সারোগেসি, বোরখা ও পতিতাবৃত্তি মহিলা ও গরিবদের উপর শোষণ ছাড়া আর কিছুই নয় (surrogacy is exploitation of women)৷
How do those mothers feel when they get their readymade babies through surrogacy? Do they have the same feelings for the babies like the mothers who give birth to the babies?— taslima nasreen (@taslimanasreen) January 22, 2022
সারোগেসির মাধ্যমে প্রিয়াঙ্কা চোপড়া ও নিক জোনাসের ঘরে নতুন অতিথি এসেছে - এই খবর প্রকাশিত হওয়ার পর শনিবারই সারোগেসির বিরুদ্ধে টুইটে (Taslima Nasreen) সরব হন তসলিমা নাসরিন ৷ তাঁর যুক্তি, "যে মায়েরা সারোগেসির মাধ্যমে রেডিমেড শিশু পান, তাঁদের অনুভূতিটা ঠিক কেমন ? যে মায়েরা সন্তানের জন্ম দেন, অনুভূতিটা কি ঠিক তাঁদেরই মত ? গরিব মহিলারা আছে বলেই সারোগেসি সম্ভব হচ্ছে ৷ ধনীরা সর্বদা নিজেদের স্বার্থের জন্য চায় যে, সমাজে দারিদ্র্য থাকুক ৷ সত্যিই যদি আপনি একটি বাচ্চা পেতে চান, তাহলে একটি বেঘর শিশুকে দত্তক নিন ৷ সন্তানকে অবশ্যই আপনার বৈশিষ্ট্যের উত্তরাধিকারী হতে হবে---এটি কেবল একটি স্বার্থপর নার্সিসিস্টিক অহংকার ৷"
Surrogacy is possible because there are poor women. Rich people always want the existence of poverty in the society for their own interests. If you badly need to raise a child, adopt a homeless one. Children must inherit your traits---it is just a selfish narcissistic ego.— taslima nasreen (@taslimanasreen) January 22, 2022
I won't accept surrogacy until rich women become surrogate mom.I won't accept burqa until men wear it out of love.I won't accept prostitution until male prostitutions r built & men wait for female customers.Otherwise surrogacy,burqa,prostitution r just exploitation of women& poor— taslima nasreen (@taslimanasreen) January 22, 2022
এই টুইটের কয়েক ঘণ্টা পর ফের টুইট করে সারোগেসির বিরুদ্ধে আরও গলা চড়ান তসলিমা ৷ তিনি লেখেন, "যতদিন না পর্যন্ত একজন ধনী মহিলা সারোগেট মা হচ্ছেন, ততদিন আমি সারোগেসিকে মেনে নেব না ৷ যতদিন না পর্যন্ত পুরুষরা ভালোবেসে বোরখা পরছেন, ততদিন বোরখাকেও মেনে নেব না ৷ যতদিন না পর্যন্ত পুরুষ পতিতালয় তৈরি হচ্ছে এবং পুরুষরা মহিলা গ্রাহকদের জন্য অপেক্ষা করছেন, ততদিন আমি পতিতাবৃত্তিকে (prostitution are just exploitation of women and poor) মেনে নেব না ৷ সারোগেসি, বোরখা, পতিতাবৃত্তি মহিলা ও গরিবদের শোষণ করা ছাড়া আর কিছুই নয় ৷"
why should women go through an immense amount of pain to feel ‘connected’ to their babies ? men dont go through any pain but nobody says that they dont have the same level of attachment for the baby as the mother— labia major (@twinkyjinmin) January 22, 2022
সারোগেসি নিয়ে তসলিমা নাসরিনের মতামত শুনে জোর চর্চা শুরু হয় সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় ৷
নেটনাগরিকদের একাংশ তাঁর মতের সঙ্গে একমত ৷ তবে অনেকে আবার তসলিমার যুক্তি মানতে নারাজ ৷ আপনাদের কী মত ?
It is better to b not mother than have a baby by surrogacy. Unless mothers blood flows in the child, how can a person have motherly feeling.— Ravi K S (@RaviKS1943) January 22, 2022