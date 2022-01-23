কলকাতা, 23 জানুয়ারি: সারোগেসির মাধ্যমে সন্তান এসেছে প্রিয়াঙ্কা চোপড়া (priyanka chopra surrogates) ও নিক জোনাসের ঘরে ৷ শুধু তাঁরাই নন, তাঁদের আগে আরও অনেক তারকা বাবা-মা হয়েছেন এই আধুনিক পদ্ধতিতে ৷ তবে বাংলাদেশি লেখিকা তসলিমা নাসরিন (Taslima Nasreen on surrogacy) একেবারেই এই ব্যবস্থার বিরোধী ৷ ধারাবাহিক টুইটে তিনি দাবি করেছেন, সারোগেসি, বোরখা ও পতিতাবৃত্তি মহিলা ও গরিবদের উপর শোষণ ছাড়া আর কিছুই নয় (surrogacy is exploitation of women)৷

সারোগেসির মাধ্যমে প্রিয়াঙ্কা চোপড়া ও নিক জোনাসের ঘরে নতুন অতিথি এসেছে - এই খবর প্রকাশিত হওয়ার পর শনিবারই সারোগেসির বিরুদ্ধে টুইটে (Taslima Nasreen) সরব হন তসলিমা নাসরিন ৷ তাঁর যুক্তি, "যে মায়েরা সারোগেসির মাধ্যমে রেডিমেড শিশু পান, তাঁদের অনুভূতিটা ঠিক কেমন ? যে মায়েরা সন্তানের জন্ম দেন, অনুভূতিটা কি ঠিক তাঁদেরই মত ? গরিব মহিলারা আছে বলেই সারোগেসি সম্ভব হচ্ছে ৷ ধনীরা সর্বদা নিজেদের স্বার্থের জন্য চায় যে, সমাজে দারিদ্র্য থাকুক ৷ সত্যিই যদি আপনি একটি বাচ্চা পেতে চান, তাহলে একটি বেঘর শিশুকে দত্তক নিন ৷ সন্তানকে অবশ্যই আপনার বৈশিষ্ট্যের উত্তরাধিকারী হতে হবে---এটি কেবল একটি স্বার্থপর নার্সিসিস্টিক অহংকার ৷"

আরও পড়ুন: Priyanka Nick Welcome a Baby : সংসারে নতুন অতিথি, সুখবর দিলেন নিকইয়াঙ্কা

এই টুইটের কয়েক ঘণ্টা পর ফের টুইট করে সারোগেসির বিরুদ্ধে আরও গলা চড়ান তসলিমা ৷ তিনি লেখেন, "যতদিন না পর্যন্ত একজন ধনী মহিলা সারোগেট মা হচ্ছেন, ততদিন আমি সারোগেসিকে মেনে নেব না ৷ যতদিন না পর্যন্ত পুরুষরা ভালোবেসে বোরখা পরছেন, ততদিন বোরখাকেও মেনে নেব না ৷ যতদিন না পর্যন্ত পুরুষ পতিতালয় তৈরি হচ্ছে এবং পুরুষরা মহিলা গ্রাহকদের জন্য অপেক্ষা করছেন, ততদিন আমি পতিতাবৃত্তিকে (prostitution are just exploitation of women and poor) মেনে নেব না ৷ সারোগেসি, বোরখা, পতিতাবৃত্তি মহিলা ও গরিবদের শোষণ করা ছাড়া আর কিছুই নয় ৷"

আরও পড়ুন: Celebrity surrogacy kids: নিক-প্রিয়াঙ্কা ছাড়াও সারোগেসির মাধ্যমে সন্তান গ্রহণ করেছেন যে তারকারা

সারোগেসি নিয়ে তসলিমা নাসরিনের মতামত শুনে জোর চর্চা শুরু হয় সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় ৷

নেটনাগরিকদের একাংশ তাঁর মতের সঙ্গে একমত ৷ তবে অনেকে আবার তসলিমার যুক্তি মানতে নারাজ ৷ আপনাদের কী মত ?