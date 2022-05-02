Prashant Kishor New Party: এবার নিজের দল গড়বেন পিকে ! নয়া ইনিংস শুরু বিহার থেকেই ?
Published on: 54 minutes ago
বিহার, 2 মে: কংগ্রেসের সঙ্গে আলোচনা ফলপ্রসূ হয়নি ৷ এ বার কি তাহলে তৃণমূলের ভোটকুশলীর দায়িত্ব ছেড়ে নিজেরই রাজনৈতিক দল খুলতে চলেছেন প্রশান্ত কিশোর (Prashant Kishor news)? তাঁর টুইটে সেই ইঙ্গিতই মিলেছে ৷ বিহার থেকেই তিনি তাঁর এই নতুন ইনিংস শুরু করতে পারেন বলেও স্পষ্ট ইঙ্গিত দিয়েছেন পিকে (Prashant Kishor on Bihar Politics)৷
My quest to be a meaningful participant in democracy & help shape pro-people policy led to a 10yr rollercoaster ride!— Prashant Kishor (@PrashantKishor) May 2, 2022
As I turn the page, time to go to the Real Masters, THE PEOPLE,to better understand the issues & the path to “जन सुराज”-Peoples Good Governance
शुरुआत #बिहार से
(বিস্তারিত আসছে)
