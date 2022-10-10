Mulayam Singh Yadav: 'গণতন্ত্রের সৈনিক' মুলায়ম সিং যাদবকে শ্রদ্ধা জ্ঞাপন প্রধানমন্ত্রীর
নয়াদিল্লি, 10 অক্টোবর: আজ সকালে প্রয়াত হয়েছেন উত্তরপ্রদেশের প্রাক্তন মুখ্যমন্ত্রী তথা সমাজবাদী পার্টির (Samajwadi party) প্রতিষ্ঠাতা মুলায়ম সিং যাদব (Mulayam Singh Yadav Passed Away ) ৷ প্রবীণ এই রাজনীতিবিদের মৃত্যুতে শোকজ্ঞাপন করেছেন প্রধানমন্ত্রী নরেন্দ্র মোদি (PM Narendra Modi pays homage to Mulayam Singh Yadav) ৷ সোমবার উত্তরপ্রদেশের প্রাক্তন মুখ্যমন্ত্রীকে নম্র এবং জননেতা বলার পাশাপাশি জরুরি অবস্থার সময় গণতন্ত্রের মূল সৈনিক বলেও অভিহিত করেন মোদি । মুলায়ম সিং যাদবকে নিয়ে এ দিন একাধিক টুইট করেন প্রধানমন্ত্রী (Modi Tweets) ৷
Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav Ji was a remarkable personality. He was widely admired as a humble and grounded leader who was sensitive to people’s problems. He served people diligently and devoted his life towards popularising the ideals of Loknayak JP and Dr. Lohia. pic.twitter.com/kFtDHP40q9— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 10, 2022
Mulayam Singh Yadav Ji distinguished himself in UP and national politics. He was a key soldier for democracy during the Emergency. As Defence Minister, he worked for a stronger India. His Parliamentary interventions were insightful and emphasised on furthering national interest. pic.twitter.com/QKGfFfimr8— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 10, 2022
I had many interactions with Mulayam Singh Yadav Ji when we served as Chief Ministers of our respective states. The close association continued and I always looked forward to hearing his views. His demise pains me. Condolences to his family and lakhs of supporters. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/eWbJYoNfzU— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 10, 2022
বিস্তারিত আসছে...