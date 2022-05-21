Fuel Price Excise Duty Reduced : মোদি সরকারের শুল্ক কমানোর ঘোষণায় ফের সস্তা হচ্ছে পেট্রল-ডিজেল
Updated on: 2 hours ago
নয়াদিল্লি, 21 মে : জ্বালানি তেলে ফের শুল্ক কমাল কেন্দ্রীয় সরকার (Modi Government Reducing Central Excise Duty in Petrol-Diesel Price) ৷ পেট্রলে লিটার পিছু 8 টাকা ও ডিজেলে লিটার পিছু 6 টাকা করে কমানো হল ৷ শনিবার এই ঘোষণা করেছেন কেন্দ্রীয় অর্থমন্ত্রী নির্মলা সীতারমন (Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman) ৷ তিনি জানিয়েছেন, এই শুল্কহ্রাসের জেরে লিটার পিছু পেট্রলের দাম সাড়ে ন’টাকা ও ডিজেলের দাম সাত টাকা করে কমবে ৷
1/12 Our government, since when @PMOIndia @narendramodi took office, is— Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) May 21, 2022
devoted to the welfare of the poor.We’ve taken a number of steps to help the poor and middle class. As a result, the average inflation during our tenure has remained lower than during previous governments.
এছাড়া এদিন কেন্দ্রীয় অর্থমন্ত্রী আরও জানিয়েছেন উজ্জ্বলা যোজনায় যাঁরা রান্নার গ্যাসের সংযোগ পেয়েছেন, তাঁদের দু’শো টাকা করে ভর্তুকি দেওয়া হবে৷ বছরে 12টি সিলিন্ডার পর্যন্ত এই ভর্তুকি পাওয়া যাবে৷ এতে 9 কোটি উপভোক্তা উপকৃত হবেন ৷
এদিন কেন্দ্রীয় অর্থমন্ত্রী টুইটারে লিখেছেন যে প্রধানমন্ত্রী হিসেবে নরেন্দ্র মোদি যখন থেকে দায়িত্ব নিয়েছেন, সেই সময় থেকেই গরিব মানুষের কল্যাণের লক্ষ্য়েই সরকার কাজ করে চলেছে ৷ সেই কারণে পূর্বতন সরকারগুলির থেকে মোদি সরকারের সময়ে মূল্যবৃদ্ধি অনেকটাই কম রয়েছে ৷
7/12 We are reducing the Central excise duty on Petrol by ₹ 8 per litre and on Diesel by ₹ 6 per litre.— Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) May 21, 2022
This will reduce the price of petrol by ₹ 9.5 per litre and of Diesel by ₹ 7 per litre.
It will have revenue implication of around ₹ 1 lakh crore/year for the government.
তিনি করোনা অতিমারী, রাশিয়া-ইউক্রেন যুদ্ধের প্রসঙ্গও টেনে এনেছেন ৷ এই পরিস্থিতিতে মোদি সরকার কীভাবে গরিবদের কল্যাণে কাজ করছে, সেটাও উল্লেখ করেছেন ৷ তার মধ্যেই তিনি পেট্রল ডিজেলের শুল্ক প্রত্যাহার সংক্রান্ত ঘোষণা করেন তিনি ৷ এর ফলে কেন্দ্রীয় সরকারের বছরে 1 লক্ষ কোটি টাকা রাজস্বের ক্ষেত্রে প্রভাব পড়বে বলেও তিনি জানিয়েছেন ৷
9/12 Also, this year, we will give a subsidy of ₹ 200 per gas cylinder (upto 12 cylinders) to over 9 crore beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana. This will help our mothers and sisters. This will have a revenue implication of around ₹ 6100 crore a year. #Ujjwala— Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) May 21, 2022
