চিটাৰা ডেস্ক, 28 মাৰ্চ: লছ এঞ্জেলছত অনুষ্ঠিত হৈ গ’ল অস্কাৰৰ বঁটা প্ৰদান অনুষ্ঠান ৷ দেওবাৰে লছ্ এঞ্জেলছৰ ডলবী থিয়েটাৰত সন্ধিয়া 7 বজাৰ পৰা অনুষ্ঠিত হয় এই একাডেমী এৱাৰ্ড্ছ ৷ তলত উল্লেখ কৰা হ’ল অস্কাৰ 2022 ৰ বিজয়ী তালিকা (List of Oscar 2022 winners)-

শ্ৰেষ্ঠ চলচ্চিত্ৰ (Best picture) : “CODA”

শ্ৰেষ্ঠ অভিনেতা (Best actor) : উইল স্মিথ (Will Smith) , “King Richard”

শ্ৰেষ্ঠ অভিনেত্ৰী (Best Actress) : জেচিকা চাষ্টেইন (Jessica Chastain), “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”

ডকুমেণ্টেৰি ফিচাৰ (Documentary feature) : “Summer of Soul (Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)”

মুখ্য গান (Original song) : “No Time to Die” from “No Time to Die,” music and lyric by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell

শ্ৰেষ্ঠ পৰিচালক (Best director) : জেন কেম্পিয়ন (Jane Campion), “The Power of the Dog”

শ্ৰেষ্ঠ সহঅভিনেতা (Best supporting actor): ট্ৰয় কট্চুৰ (Troy Kotsur), “CODA”

শ্ৰেষ্ঠ আন্তৰ্জাতিক চলচ্চিত্ৰ (Best international film) : “Drive My Car,” Japan

পোছাকৰ ষ্টাইল (Costume design) : “Cruella”

মূল চিত্ৰনাট্য (Original screenplay) : “Belfast”

অভিযোজিত চিত্ৰনাট্য (Adapted screenplay) : “CODA”

শ্ৰেষ্ঠ সহঅভিনেত্ৰী (Best supporting actress) : আৰিয়ানা ডি বোছ (Ariana DeBose)

চিনেমোটোগ্ৰাফী (Cinematography) : “Dune”

ভিজুৱেল ইফেক্ট (Visual Effects) : “Dune”

শ্ৰেষ্ঠ এনিমেটেড ফিচাৰ (Best animated feature) : “Encanto”

শব্দ (Sound) : “Dune”

ডকুমেণ্টেৰি (Documentary) (short subject): “The Queen of Basketball”

শ্ৰেষ্ঠ এনিমেটেড চুটি চলচ্চিত্ৰ (Best animated short film) : “The Windshield Wiper"

লাইভ একচন চৰ্ট (Live action short) : “The Long Goodbye”

সংগীত (Music) (original score): “Dune”

চলচ্চিত্ৰ সম্পাদনা (Film editing) : “Dune”

প্ৰডাকচন ডিজাইন (Production design): “Dune”

মেকআপ আৰু হেয়াৰ ষ্টাইলিং (Makeup and hairstyling): “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”

