চিটাৰা ডেস্ক, 25 জানুৱাৰী: পত্নীৰ জন্মদিনটো মনত নাথাকিছিল ইৰফান খানৰ ৷ জন্মদিন মনত ৰখা নতুবা উদযাপন কৰা এইবোৰত ইৰফান খানে বিশ্বাস কৰা নাছিল ৷ নিজৰ পত্নীৰ জন্মদিনো প্ৰতিবাৰে পাহৰি পেলাইছিল বলীউডৰ অভিনেতাজনে ৷

ইৰফানৰ পত্নী সুতাপা চিকদাৰে তেওঁলোকৰ দুই সন্তান বাবিল আৰু আয়ানৰ সৈতে এইবছৰ জন্মদিন উদযাপন কৰি জন্মদিন মনত নৰখাৰ বাবে অৱশেষত ক্ষমা কৰিলে স্বামী ইৰফান খানক (Sutapa celebrated her birthday remembering Irrfan) ৷ নিজৰ জন্মদিনত স্বামীক মনত পেলাই উচুপি উঠিল সুতাপা চিকদাৰ ৷ স্বামী ইৰফান খানলৈ বুলি একলম লিখি অৱশেষত তেওঁক ক্ষমা কৰিলে সুতাপাই (Sutapa Writes a heartfelt note to Irrfan) ৷

নিজৰ ইন্ষ্টাগ্ৰামত দুই পুত্ৰ সন্তানৰ সৈতে কেইবাখনো ফটো শ্বেয়াৰ কৰি চুতাপাই লিখে, "I finally forgive you irrfan for not remembering 28 birthdays out of 32 we spent together ..

I did not sleep a wink night before my birthday ,walking tirelessly the endless lanes and by lanes of memories from getting angry stage to hurt stage to giving up stage and to finally happily accepting your philosophical reason of not celebrating and forgetting my birthdays at last.

And yesterday night I told you finally about the way I love celebrations and it was not about birthday but celebration I wanted to be with you.

But yesterday Surprisingly babil and ayaan did not forget my birthday!! I suspect deeply that you whispered it in their dreams or else why did they conspire to celebrate.

Cheers Irrfan !! you I missed like never before as we celebrated my birthday by both of them you might not have believed in birthdays but you would be so happy to see them giving me soooo much of love!!"

#birthdaymom#rockstarboys

ইৰফান খানৰ নিউৰোএণ্ডোক্ৰাইন টিউমাৰ ধৰা পৰিছিল ৷ চিকিৎসা কৰি যুঁজি যুঁজি অৱশেষত 2020 বৰ্ষৰ 29 এপ্ৰিলত ইহলীলা সম্বৰণ কৰে অভিনেতাজনে ৷

লগতে পঢ়ক : Katrina is in Maldives: মালদ্বীপত আনন্দত আত্মহাৰা কৌশল পৰিয়ালৰ বোৱাৰী