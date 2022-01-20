বিবাহে প্ৰেমক নিঃশেষ কৰি পেলাই - ৰাম গোপাল বাৰ্মা
চিটাৰা ডেস্ক, 20 জানুৱাৰী : সম্পৰ্ক এটা গঢ়িবলৈ যিমান টান, ভাঙিবলৈ সিমান সহজ ৷ সম্পৰ্ক গঢ়িবলৈ যিমান সময়ৰ প্ৰয়োজন হয় সেই সম্পৰ্ক শেষ কৰিবলৈ লাগে মাথো এটা মূহুৰ্ত ৷ সম্পৰ্কৰ ভৰ সদায় ঠুনুকা ৷
সোমবাৰে ধনুষ আৰু ঐশ্বৰ্যই নিজৰ নিজৰ সামাজিক মাধ্যমৰ জৰিয়তে আতঁৰি থকাৰ কথা ঘোষণা কৰা পিছতেই RGV এ বিবাহক লৈ তেওঁৰ ব্যক্তিগত মত সমূহ এফালৰ পৰা প্ৰকাশ কৰে এনেদৰে...
Star divorces are good trend setters to warn young people about the dangers of marriages— Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) January 18, 2022
Marriage is the most evil custom thrust upon society by our nasty ancestors in promulgating a continuous cycle of unhappiness and sadness— Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) January 18, 2022
Only divorces should be celebrated with sangeet because of getting liberated and marriages should happen quietly in process of testing each other’s danger qualities— Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) January 18, 2022
Smart people love and dumbos marry— Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) January 18, 2022
Love in a marriage lasts for lesser days than the days they celebrate it , which is 3 to 5 days— Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) January 18, 2022
Nothing murders love faster than marriage ..The secret of happiness is to keep loving as long as it remains and then move on instead of getting into the jail called marriage— Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) January 18, 2022