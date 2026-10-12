বিকশিত অসম@২০৪৭ নাগৰিক দৃষ্টিভংগী পৰ্টেল মুকলি
এই পৰ্টেলত বিকশিত অসমৰ লক্ষ্যত উপনীত হোৱাৰ ক্ষেত্ৰত জনসাধাৰণে মতামত, পৰামৰ্শ আদি আগবঢ়াব পাৰিব ।
Published : October 12, 2026 at 6:59 PM IST
গুৱাহাটী : ২০৪৭ চনৰ ভিতৰত এখন উন্নত, সমৃদ্ধিশালী আৰু আত্মনিৰ্ভৰশীল অসম গঢ়ি তোলাৰ লক্ষ্যৰে অসম চৰকাৰে এক গুৰুত্বপূৰ্ণ পদক্ষেপ গ্ৰহণ কৰিছে । এই লক্ষ্য বাস্তৱত ৰূপায়িত কৰাৰ বাবে জনসাধাৰণৰ আশা-আকাংক্ষা, অগ্ৰাধিকাৰ আৰু অভিজ্ঞতাক গুৰুত্ব দি ৰাজ্যখনৰ দীৰ্ঘম্যাদী উন্নয়নৰ ৰূপৰেখা প্ৰস্তুত কৰাৰ উদ্দেশ্যে 'বিকশিত অসম@২০৪৭ নাগৰিক দৃষ্টিভংগী পৰ্টেল' (http://jonomotaxom2047.assam.gov.in) মুকলি কৰা হৈছে ।
এই পৰ্টেলৰ জৰিয়তে অসমৰ ৰাইজে আগন্তুক ২০৪৭ চনৰ ভিতৰত ৰাজ্যখনক কেনে ৰূপত চাব বিচাৰে সেই সন্দৰ্ভত নিজৰ মতামত আৰু পৰামৰ্শ আগবঢ়াব পাৰিব । জনসাধাৰণৰ সক্ৰিয় অংশগ্ৰহণৰ জৰিয়তে এখন সামগ্ৰিক, সৰ্বাংগীণ আৰু বাস্তৱসন্মত উন্নয়ৰ পৰিকল্পনা প্ৰস্তুত কৰাই এই পদক্ষেপৰ মূল্য লক্ষ্য ।
Everyone is encouraged to share their aspirations for Viksit Assam@2047 by participating in the survey through https://t.co/ZY69jv8ccn or by scanning the QR code below. https://t.co/U0Mq2Bvxjs— Chief Secretary, Assam (@CSAssam_) October 12, 2026
প্ৰধানমন্ত্ৰী নৰেন্দ্ৰ মোদীৰ বিকশিত ভাৰত@২০৪৭ দৃষ্টিভংগীৰ সৈতে সংগতি ৰাখি গ্ৰহণ কৰা এই পদক্ষেপে অসমৰ উন্নয়নৰ ক্ষেত্ৰত চৰকাৰী পৰিকল্পনাৰ সৈতে জনসাধাৰণৰ আশা-আকাংক্ষাৰ সমন্বয় সাধন কৰিব ।
ইফালে আন্তঃগাঁথনি নিৰ্মাণ আৰু অৰ্থনৈতিক বৃদ্ধিৰ সমান্তৰালভাৱে নিয়োগ, শিক্ষা, স্বাস্থ্যসেৱা, খোৱাপানী, অনাময় আৰু অত্যাৱশ্যকীয় ৰাজহুৱা সেৱাৰ সুবিধাকো গুৰুত্ব আৰোপ কৰা হৈছে।
এই পৰ্টেলৰ জৰিয়তে ফলপ্ৰসূ পৰিকল্পনাৰ বাবে চৰকাৰে নাগৰিকসকলৰ কথা শুনিব, তেওঁলোকৰ উদ্বেগ বুজিব আৰু তেওঁলোকৰ প্ৰয়োজনীয়তাক উপযুক্ত নীতিগত অগ্ৰাধিকাৰ আৰু উন্নয়নমূলক হস্তক্ষেপলৈ পৰিণত কৰিব ।
The launch of the Viksit Assam@2047 Citizen Vision Portal (https://t.co/yPMuo9uZ40) marks an important step towards developing a long-term vision for Assam that is informed by the aspirations, priorities and lived experiences of its people. As we plan for 2047, it is essential that our development priorities are shaped through meaningful public consultation and a clear understanding of citizens’ expectations. Aligned with Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision of Viksit Bharat@2047, this initiative seeks to formulate a comprehensive, inclusive and actionable development roadmap for Assam, bringing together institutional planning and public aspirations. Development must be comprehensive and people-centric. Alongside infrastructure creation and economic growth, our priorities must encompass employment, education, healthcare, drinking water, sanitation and access to essential public services. Effective planning requires us to listen to citizens, understand their concerns and translate their needs into appropriate policy priorities and development interventions. Good governance is not merely about delivering projects; it is about achieving outcomes that respond to people’s needs. Meaningful public participation fosters a sense of ownership, strengthens collective responsibility and helps ensure that development initiatives are relevant, sustainable and responsive to local realities. I encourage citizens across all districts and communities of Assam to engage with the portal and share their aspirations for the state in 2047. Their contributions will enrich the Viksit Assam@2047 Vision Document and help establish clear priorities for coordinated action by the Government and other stakeholders over the coming decades. The vision for Viksit Assam@2047 must reflect our collective aspirations and provide a coherent framework for sustained, inclusive and balanced development. Hon’ble Minister for Transformation and Development Shri Rameswar Teli, Hon’ble Minister for General Administration Shri Keshab Mahanta, and Vice Chairman, SITA, Shri Narayan Chandra Barkataki, joined the occasion. @narendramodi @PMOIndia @himantabiswa @CMOfficeAssam @Rameswar_Teli @keshab_mahanta— Chief Secretary, Assam (@CSAssam_) October 12, 2026
পৰ্টেলটোৰ মুকলিৰ পিছত অসমৰ মুখ্য সচিব ৰবি কোটাই সামাজিক মাধ্যমত এক বিবৃতিত কয়, "সুশাসন মানে কেৱল উন্নয়নমূলক প্ৰকল্পসমূহ ৰূপায়ণ কৰাই নহয় । তাৰ দ্বাৰা জনসাধাৰণৰ প্ৰকৃত প্ৰয়োজন পূৰণ কৰাও গুৰুত্বপূৰ্ণ । চৰকাৰী পৰিকল্পনা প্ৰস্তুত আৰু ৰূপায়ণৰ ক্ষেত্ৰত জনসাধাৰণৰ অৰ্থপূৰ্ণ অংশগ্ৰহণে উন্নয়নমূলক পদক্ষেপসমূহক অধিক ফলপ্ৰসূ, বহনক্ষম আৰু স্থানীয় প্ৰয়োজনৰ সৈতে সংগতিপূৰ্ণ কৰি তুলিব বুলি আশা কৰা হৈছে ।"
লগতে কোৱা হৈছে, "জনসাধাৰণৰ অংশগ্ৰহণে বিকশিত অসম@২০৪৭ ভিজন ডকুমেণ্টক অধিক সমৃদ্ধ কৰিব আৰু আগন্তুক দিনত চৰকাৰ আৰু অন্যান্য অংশীদাৰসকলৰ সমন্বিত পদক্ষেপৰ বাবে স্পষ্ট অগ্ৰাধিকাৰত সহায় কৰিব ।"
সোমবাৰে দিছপুৰৰ জনতা ভৱনত অনুষ্ঠিত এক কাৰ্যসূচীত এই পৰ্টেলটো মুকলি কৰা হয় । পৰ্টেল মুকলি অনুষ্ঠানত অসমৰ মুখ্য সচিব ড৹ ৰবি কোটা, অসমৰ শ্ৰম মন্ত্ৰী ৰামেশ্বৰ তেলী, মন্ত্ৰী কেশৱ মহন্ত, এছআইটিএৰ উপাধ্যক্ষ নাৰায়ণ চন্দ্ৰ বৰকটাকীসহ কেইবাগৰাকী শীৰ্ষ বিষয়া উপস্থিত থাকে ।
লগতে পঢ়ক :
নিৰ্বাচন আয়োগক লৈ যুযুধান দুয়োপক্ষ : কংগ্ৰেছৰ 'প্ৰতিবাদ'ৰ বিৰুদ্ধে এইবাৰ বিজেপিৰ 'প্ৰতিবাদ'