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বিকশিত অসম@২০৪৭ নাগৰিক দৃষ্টিভংগী পৰ্টেল মুকলি

এই পৰ্টেলত বিকশিত অসমৰ লক্ষ্যত উপনীত হোৱাৰ ক্ষেত্ৰত জনসাধাৰণে মতামত, পৰামৰ্শ আদি আগবঢ়াব পাৰিব ।

Viksit Assam@2047 Citizen Vision Portal launched
বিকশিত অসম@২০৪৭ নাগৰিক দৃষ্টিভংগী পৰ্টেল মুকলি (@CSAssam)
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By ETV Bharat Assamese Team

Published : October 12, 2026 at 6:59 PM IST

2 Min Read
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গুৱাহাটী : ২০৪৭ চনৰ ভিতৰত এখন উন্নত, সমৃদ্ধিশালী আৰু আত্মনিৰ্ভৰশীল অসম গঢ়ি তোলাৰ লক্ষ্যৰে অসম চৰকাৰে এক গুৰুত্বপূৰ্ণ পদক্ষেপ গ্ৰহণ কৰিছে । এই লক্ষ্য বাস্তৱত ৰূপায়িত কৰাৰ বাবে জনসাধাৰণৰ আশা-আকাংক্ষা, অগ্ৰাধিকাৰ আৰু অভিজ্ঞতাক গুৰুত্ব দি ৰাজ্যখনৰ দীৰ্ঘম্যাদী উন্নয়নৰ ৰূপৰেখা প্ৰস্তুত কৰাৰ উদ্দেশ্যে 'বিকশিত অসম@২০৪৭ নাগৰিক দৃষ্টিভংগী পৰ্টেল' (http://jonomotaxom2047.assam.gov.in) মুকলি কৰা হৈছে ।

এই পৰ্টেলৰ জৰিয়তে অসমৰ ৰাইজে আগন্তুক ২০৪৭ চনৰ ভিতৰত ৰাজ্যখনক কেনে ৰূপত চাব বিচাৰে সেই সন্দৰ্ভত নিজৰ মতামত আৰু পৰামৰ্শ আগবঢ়াব পাৰিব । জনসাধাৰণৰ সক্ৰিয় অংশগ্ৰহণৰ জৰিয়তে এখন সামগ্ৰিক, সৰ্বাংগীণ আৰু বাস্তৱসন্মত উন্নয়ৰ পৰিকল্পনা প্ৰস্তুত কৰাই এই পদক্ষেপৰ মূল্য লক্ষ্য ।

প্ৰধানমন্ত্ৰী নৰেন্দ্ৰ মোদীৰ বিকশিত ভাৰত@২০৪৭ দৃষ্টিভংগীৰ সৈতে সংগতি ৰাখি গ্ৰহণ কৰা এই পদক্ষেপে অসমৰ উন্নয়নৰ ক্ষেত্ৰত চৰকাৰী পৰিকল্পনাৰ সৈতে জনসাধাৰণৰ আশা-আকাংক্ষাৰ সমন্বয় সাধন কৰিব ।

ইফালে আন্তঃগাঁথনি নিৰ্মাণ আৰু অৰ্থনৈতিক বৃদ্ধিৰ সমান্তৰালভাৱে নিয়োগ, শিক্ষা, স্বাস্থ্যসেৱা, খোৱাপানী, অনাময় আৰু অত্যাৱশ্যকীয় ৰাজহুৱা সেৱাৰ সুবিধাকো গুৰুত্ব আৰোপ কৰা হৈছে।

এই পৰ্টেলৰ জৰিয়তে ফলপ্ৰসূ পৰিকল্পনাৰ বাবে চৰকাৰে নাগৰিকসকলৰ কথা শুনিব, তেওঁলোকৰ উদ্বেগ বুজিব আৰু তেওঁলোকৰ প্ৰয়োজনীয়তাক উপযুক্ত নীতিগত অগ্ৰাধিকাৰ আৰু উন্নয়নমূলক হস্তক্ষেপলৈ পৰিণত কৰিব ।

পৰ্টেলটোৰ মুকলিৰ পিছত অসমৰ মুখ্য সচিব ৰবি কোটাই সামাজিক মাধ্যমত এক বিবৃতিত কয়, "সুশাসন মানে কেৱল উন্নয়নমূলক প্ৰকল্পসমূহ ৰূপায়ণ কৰাই নহয় । তাৰ দ্বাৰা জনসাধাৰণৰ প্ৰকৃত প্ৰয়োজন পূৰণ কৰাও গুৰুত্বপূৰ্ণ । চৰকাৰী পৰিকল্পনা প্ৰস্তুত আৰু ৰূপায়ণৰ ক্ষেত্ৰত জনসাধাৰণৰ অৰ্থপূৰ্ণ অংশগ্ৰহণে উন্নয়নমূলক পদক্ষেপসমূহক অধিক ফলপ্ৰসূ, বহনক্ষম আৰু স্থানীয় প্ৰয়োজনৰ সৈতে সংগতিপূৰ্ণ কৰি তুলিব বুলি আশা কৰা হৈছে ।"

লগতে কোৱা হৈছে, "জনসাধাৰণৰ অংশগ্ৰহণে বিকশিত অসম@২০৪৭ ভিজন ডকুমেণ্টক অধিক সমৃদ্ধ কৰিব আৰু আগন্তুক দিনত চৰকাৰ আৰু অন্যান্য অংশীদাৰসকলৰ সমন্বিত পদক্ষেপৰ বাবে স্পষ্ট অগ্ৰাধিকাৰত সহায় কৰিব ।"

সোমবাৰে দিছপুৰৰ জনতা ভৱনত অনুষ্ঠিত এক কাৰ্যসূচীত এই পৰ্টেলটো মুকলি কৰা হয় । পৰ্টেল মুকলি অনুষ্ঠানত অসমৰ মুখ্য সচিব ড৹ ৰবি কোটা, অসমৰ শ্ৰম মন্ত্ৰী ৰামেশ্বৰ তেলী, মন্ত্ৰী কেশৱ মহন্ত, এছআইটিএৰ উপাধ্যক্ষ নাৰায়ণ চন্দ্ৰ বৰকটাকীসহ কেইবাগৰাকী শীৰ্ষ বিষয়া উপস্থিত থাকে ।

লগতে পঢ়ক :

নিৰ্বাচন আয়োগক লৈ যুযুধান দুয়োপক্ষ : কংগ্ৰেছৰ 'প্ৰতিবাদ'ৰ বিৰুদ্ধে এইবাৰ বিজেপিৰ 'প্ৰতিবাদ'

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বিকশিত অসম
পৰ্টেল
অসমৰ মুখ্য সচিব
বিকশিত ভাৰত
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