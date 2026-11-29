দীপৰ বিলৰ পিছতে চানডুবি বিলক ৰামছাৰ ক্ষেত্ৰত অন্তৰ্ভুক্ত কৰাবলৈ অসম চৰকাৰৰ বিশেষ পদক্ষেপ
কামৰূপ পশ্চিম বন সংমণ্ডলক চানডুবি বিলৰ সন্দৰ্ভত এক প্ৰস্তাৱ প্ৰস্তুত কৰিবলৈ নিৰ্দেশ মন্ত্ৰী জয়ন্ত মল্লবৰুৱাৰ ৷
By PTI
Published : November 29, 2026 at 10:02 PM IST
গুৱাহাটী: চানডুবি বিলে যাতে ৰামছাৰ ক্ষেত্ৰ হিচাপে স্বীকৃতি পায় তাৰ বাবে কামৰূপ পশ্চিম বন সংমণ্ডলে লৈছে বিশেষ পদক্ষেপ ৷ মন্ত্ৰী জয়ন্ত মল্লবৰুৱাই দিয়া নিৰ্দেশনা অনুসৰি, কামৰূপ পশ্চিম বন সংমণ্ডলে এক প্ৰস্তাৱ প্ৰস্তুত কৰাৰ প্ৰক্ৰিয়া আৰম্ভ কৰিছে ৷
উল্লেখ্য যে,১৮৯৭ চনৰ প্ৰলয়ংকৰী ভূমিকম্পৰ পাছত সৃষ্টি হোৱা চানডুবি বিলখন বৰদুৱাৰ সংৰক্ষিত বনাঞ্চলৰ ভিতৰত অৱস্থিত ৷ ই ইতিমধ্যে 'A1 শ্ৰেণীৰ পক্ষী ক্ষেত্ৰ' হিচাপে স্বীকৃত পাইছে । জলজ প্ৰাণী, পক্ষীৰ আৱাসস্থলীৰ লগতে বিলখনতে চিতল আৰু নন্দিনীকে ধৰি ৭০টাতকৈও অধিক প্ৰজাতিৰ মাছক আশ্ৰয়স্থলী হিচাপে বিবেচিত ৷
এই সন্দৰ্ভত মন্ত্ৰী জয়ন্ত মল্লবৰুৱাই এক্সত লিখে, ‘‘চানডুবি বিলক ৰামছাৰ ক্ষেত্ৰ হিচাপে যাতে স্বীকৃতি পায় তাৰ বাবে জিলা আয়ুক্ত দেৱ কুমাৰ মিশ্ৰই কামৰূপ পশ্চিম বন সংমণ্ডলক নিৰ্দেশ দিছে । ইয়াত জলজ প্ৰাণী, চৰাইৰ আৱাসস্থলী ৷’’
তেওঁ লগতে কয়, ‘‘এই প্ৰাকৃতিক বৈশিষ্ট্যসমূহে চানডুবিক এক গুৰুত্বপূৰ্ণ পৰিস্থিতিতন্ত্ৰ হিচাপে গঢ়ি তুলিছে ৷ ইয়াৰ আৰ্দ্ৰভূমিয়ে বন্যপ্ৰাণীক আৱাসস্থলী প্ৰদান কৰে, জৈৱ-বৈচিত্ৰ্যক সহায় কৰে আৰু চাৰিওফালৰ প্ৰাকৃতিক পৰিৱেশৰ স্বাস্থ্য অটুট ৰখাত অৰিহণা যোগায় ।’’
Positive Headline of the Day! Assam Takes Steps to Secure International Recognition for Chandubi Lake as a Ramsar Site.. Assam has taken another important step towards strengthening wetland conservation, with the Kamrup West Forest Division initiating the process of preparing a proposal to secure Ramsar recognition for Chandubi Lake in Kamrup district. The initiative follows directions from Kamrup District Commissioner Deba Kumar Mishra and aims to seek designation of the lake as a Ramsar Site, a wetland of international importance. Formed following the devastating earthquake of 1897, Chandubi Lake is located within the Borduar Reserved Forest and is already recognised as a Category A1 Important Bird Area. Its ecological significance extends across aquatic life, bird habitats and the wider natural landscape. The lake supports more than 70 fish species, including Chital and Nandini. It once also provided habitat for gharials and continues to support threatened bird species such as the Lesser Adjutant and Pallas’s Fish Eagle. These natural features make Chandubi an important ecosystem that deserves sustained protection. Its wetlands provide habitat for wildlife, support biodiversity and contribute to the ecological health of the surrounding landscape. At present, Assam has one Ramsar Site, Deepor Beel, which received the international designation in 2002. If Chandubi Lake secures the status, it would become another important addition to Assam’s internationally recognised wetlands. The proposal process is an opportunity to strengthen scientific documentation, conservation planning and cooperation among government departments and local communities. We must recognise that wetlands are not simply water bodies; they are living ecosystems that sustain countless species and support the balance of nature. Protecting Chandubi Lake means protecting its birds, fish, aquatic habitats and the natural heritage that belongs to future generations. The effort to seek Ramsar recognition is an encouraging step towards ensuring that this remarkable wetland receives the attention and conservation it deserves. #JayantaMallabaruah— Jayanta Mallabaruah (@jayanta_malla) November 29, 2026
অসমত বৰ্তমান মাত্ৰ এটা ৰামছাৰ স্থান আছে, সেইটো হৈছে দীপৰ বিল ৷ ২০০২ চনত এই আন্তঃৰাষ্ট্ৰীয় স্বীকৃতি লাভ কৰিছিল দীপৰ বিলে ।
মন্ত্ৰী বৰুৱাই কয়, ‘‘চানডুবি বিল ৰক্ষা কৰাৰ অৰ্থ হৈছে ইয়াৰ চৰাই, মাছ, জলজ আৱাসস্থলী আৰু ভৱিষ্যত প্ৰজন্মৰ বাবে থকা প্ৰাকৃতিক ঐতিহ্যক ৰক্ষা কৰা । এই স্বীকৃতি লাভ কৰা আৱাসস্থলীসমূহ আৰ্দ্ৰভূমিৰ সন্মিলন বা ৰামছাৰ সন্মিলনৰ অধীনত সুৰক্ষিত কৰা হয় ৷’’
উল্লেখ্য যে, ১৯৭১ চনত ইৰাণৰ ৰামছাৰত এই চুক্তি গ্ৰহণ কৰা হৈছিল আৰু ১৯৭৫ চনত ইয়াক কাৰ্যকৰী হৈছিল । ২০২৬ চনৰ অক্টোবৰ মাহলৈকে সমগ্ৰ বিশ্বত ২,৫৩৬টাতকৈও অধিক স্বীকৃতিপ্ৰাপ্ত ‘ৰামছাৰ স্থান’ আছে ৷ ইয়াৰে ভাৰতত ১০৩টা স্থান আছে ।
লগতে পঢ়ক:সুধাকণ্ঠৰ জন্মশতবৰ্ষৰ সামৰণিতো উচুপিছে কুঠৰীৰ সপোনৰ ঘৰখনে