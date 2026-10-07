অসমত বিৰল প্ৰজাতিৰ ঘঁৰিয়াল : লোহিত-ব্ৰহ্মপুত্ৰৰ সংগমস্থলীত আশাৰ ছবি

অসমত বিৰল প্ৰজাতিৰ ঘঁৰিয়াল : লোহিত-ব্ৰহ্মপুত্ৰৰ সংগমস্থলীত আশাৰ ছবি
মন্ত্ৰী জয়ন্ত মল্লবৰুৱাই পোষ্টটোত লিখিছে যে অসমৰ লোহিত-ব্ৰহ্মপুত্ৰৰ ভূ-প্ৰকৃতিত বিৰল ঘঁৰিয়াল দৰ্শনে নদীৰ বন্যপ্ৰাণী সংৰক্ষণৰ আশা পুনৰ জগাই তুলিছে ।
Published : October 7, 2026 at 4:45 PM IST|
Updated : October 7, 2026 at 4:50 PM IST
গুৱাহাটী : বন্যপ্ৰাণীৰে সমৃদ্ধ অসম । অসমৰ হাবি-বননি তথা জলাশয়সমূহত বিভিন্ন প্ৰজাতিৰ বন্যপ্ৰাণী পোৱা যায় । অৰণ্য তথা ভূমিভাগত বসবাস কৰা বন্যপ্ৰাণীৰ উপৰি নদ-নদী তথা বিভিন্ন জলাশয়তো বহু জলজ প্ৰাণী দেখিবলৈ পোৱা যায় ।
এইবাৰ তেনে এক বিৰল জলজ প্ৰাণীৰেই অসমত সন্ধান লাভ কৰা গৈছে । এই কথা বনমন্ত্ৰী জয়ন্ত মল্লবৰুৱাই সামাজিক মাধ্যমযোগে জনাইছে ।
Positive Headline of the Day! Rare Gharial Sighting in Assam’s Lohit-Brahmaputra Landscape Rekindles Hope for Riverine Wildlife Conservation.. Assam has recorded a rare and significant sighting of a critically endangered gharial at the confluence of the Lohit and Brahmaputra rivers in Tinsukia district, offering fresh hope for the conservation of one of India’s most threatened riverine species. The gharial, scientifically known as Gavialis gangeticus, was photographed basking on a sandbank of the Lohit River on September 25 during a biodiversity survey involving conservation organisations and local communities. The sighting is particularly important because it comes from outside a protected area and provides a rare recent record of the species from the Lohit River. For Assam, this discovery adds another important chapter to the conservation story of the Brahmaputra river system. The state’s rivers, wetlands and sandbanks support a remarkable range of aquatic and riverine biodiversity, and sightings such as this can help scientists understand how threatened species continue to use these landscapes. Recent gharial records from the Brahmaputra basin, including sightings near Dibru-Saikhowa and Kaziranga, suggest that parts of Assam may still provide suitable habitat for the species. The latest Lohit-Brahmaputra record strengthens the case for systematic monitoring to understand the gharial’s distribution, movement and habitat requirements across the state. The role of local communities is equally encouraging. Community-based biodiversity monitoring can help document rare wildlife outside formally protected areas and provide valuable information to conservation authorities and researchers. The gharial is protected under Schedule I of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, reflecting the highest level of legal protection accorded to wildlife in India. Our conservation efforts must extend beyond the boundaries of protected areas. Rivers connect forests, wetlands, communities and wildlife, and protecting these natural corridors is essential for maintaining Assam’s ecological balance. A rare gharial emerging from the Lohit is more than a remarkable wildlife sighting; it is a reminder that Assam’s rivers still hold extraordinary stories waiting to be discovered and protected. Every sighting brings knowledge. Every river protected brings hope. And every community that joins conservation brings us closer to a future where Assam’s river wildlife can thrive. #JayantaMallabaruah— Jayanta Mallabaruah (@jayanta_malla) October 7, 2026
এটা বিৰল ঘঁৰিয়ালৰ ফটো শ্বেয়াৰ কৰি জয়ন্ত মল্লবৰুৱাই এটা X পোষ্টত লিখিছে যে অসমৰ তিনিচুকীয়া জিলাৰ লোহিত আৰু ব্ৰহ্মপুত্ৰ নদীৰ সংগমস্থলীত সংকটজনক ভাবুকি কঢ়িয়াই অনা ঘঁৰিয়ালৰ বিৰল আৰু এক তাৎপৰ্যপূৰ্ণ দৰ্শনে ভাৰতৰ অন্যতম ভাবুকিৰ সন্মুখীন হোৱা নদীত বাস কৰা প্ৰজাতিটোৰ সংৰক্ষণৰ বাবে নতুন আশাৰ সঞ্চাৰ কৰিছে ।
বৈজ্ঞানিকভাৱে গেভিয়ালিছ গংগেটিকাছ (Gavialis gangeticus) নামেৰে পৰিচিত এই ঘঁৰিয়ালটোৰ ফটো ২৫ ছেপ্টেম্বৰত সংৰক্ষণ সংস্থা আৰু স্থানীয় জনগোষ্ঠীক লৈ কৰা জৈৱ-বৈচিত্ৰ্যৰ জৰীপৰ সময়ত লোহিত নদীৰ বালিৰ পাৰত তোলা হৈছিল ।
তেওঁ পোষ্টটোত লিখিছে, "এই দৃশ্যটো বিশেষভাৱে গুৰুত্বপূৰ্ণ, কাৰণ ই কোনো সংৰক্ষিত অঞ্চলৰ বাহিৰৰ পৰা আহিছে আৰু ইয়াৰ দ্বাৰা লোহিত নদীত এই প্ৰজাতিটোৰ শেহতীয়া এক বিৰল তথ্য পোৱা গৈছে ।"
অসমৰ বাবে এই ঘঁৰিয়াল প্ৰজাতিৰ আৱিষ্কাৰে ব্ৰহ্মপুত্ৰ নদী ব্যৱস্থাৰ সংৰক্ষণৰ ক্ষেত্ৰত আন এক গুৰুত্বপূৰ্ণ অধ্যায়ৰ সংযোজন কৰা বুলি উল্লেখ কৰি তেওঁ লিখিছে, "ৰাজ্যখনৰ নদী, জলাশয় আৰু বালিৰ পাৰত জলজ আৰু নদীৰ জৈৱ-বৈচিত্ৰ্যৰ এক উল্লেখযোগ্য পৰিসৰ প্ৰদান কৰে । এই ধৰণৰ দৃশ্যই বিজ্ঞানীসকলক এই কথা বুজিবলৈ সহায় কৰিব পাৰে যে বিপন্ন প্ৰজাতিয়ে এই ভূ-প্ৰকৃতিসমূহ কেনেদৰে ব্যৱহাৰ কৰি আছে ।"
ব্ৰহ্মপুত্ৰ অৱবাহিকাৰ পৰা লাভ কৰা শেহতীয়া ঘঁৰিয়ালৰ তথ্য, ডিব্ৰু-ছৈখোৱা আৰু কাজিৰঙাৰ ওচৰত দেখা পোৱা তথ্যৰ পৰা অনুমান কৰা হৈছে যে অসমৰ কিছু অংশত এতিয়াও এই প্ৰজাতিটোৰ বাবে উপযুক্ত বাসস্থানৰ ব্যৱস্থা কৰিব পৰা যায় ।
শেহতীয়া লোহিত-ব্ৰহ্মপুত্ৰৰ এই তথ্যই ৰাজ্যজুৰি ঘঁৰিয়ালৰ বিতৰণ, গতিবিধি আৰু বাসস্থানৰ প্ৰয়োজনীয়তা বুজিবলৈ পদ্ধতিগত নিৰীক্ষণৰ যে প্ৰয়োজনীয়তা আছে সেই বিষয়টো প্ৰকট কৰি তুলিছে । আনহাতে, এই ক্ষেত্ৰত স্থানীয় জনগোষ্ঠীসমূহৰ ভূমিকাও অতি উৎসাহজনক বুলি উল্লেখ কৰিছে ।
এই বিশেষ প্ৰজাতিৰ ঘঁৰিয়ালক সংৰক্ষণ আৰু ইয়াৰ সংখ্যা বিস্তাৰৰ ওপৰত গুৰুত্ব আৰোপ কৰি বনমন্ত্ৰীগৰাকীয়ে X পোষ্টটোত লিখিছে, "সম্প্ৰদায়ভিত্তিক জৈৱ-বৈচিত্ৰ্য নিৰীক্ষণে আনুষ্ঠানিকভাৱে সংৰক্ষিত অঞ্চলৰ বাহিৰত বিৰল বন্যপ্ৰাণীৰ নথিভুক্ত কৰাত সহায় কৰিব পাৰে আৰু সংৰক্ষণ কৰ্তৃপক্ষ আৰু গৱেষকসকলক মূল্যৱান তথ্য প্ৰদান কৰিব পাৰে । ভাৰতৰ বন্যপ্ৰাণীক প্ৰদান কৰা আইনী সুৰক্ষাৰ সৰ্বোচ্চ স্তৰ প্ৰতিফলিত কৰি বন্যপ্ৰাণী (সুৰক্ষা) আইন, ১৯৭২ৰ অনুসূচী ১ৰ অধীনত ঘঁৰিয়াল সুৰক্ষিত কৰা হৈছে ।"
তেওঁ লগতে লিখিছে, "আমাৰ এই সংৰক্ষণৰ প্ৰচেষ্টা সংৰক্ষিত অঞ্চলৰ সীমাৰ বাহিৰলৈও বিস্তৃত হ’ব লাগিব । নদীয়ে বনাঞ্চল, জলাশয়, সম্প্ৰদায় আৰু বন্যপ্ৰাণীক সংযোগ কৰে আৰু এই প্ৰাকৃতিক কৰিড’ৰসমূহ সুৰক্ষিত কৰাটো অসমৰ পাৰিৱেশিক ভাৰসাম্য বজাই ৰখাৰ বাবে অতি প্ৰয়োজনীয় । লোহিতৰ পৰা ওলাই অহা এটা বিৰল ঘঁৰিয়াল কেৱল এক উল্লেখযোগ্য বন্যপ্ৰাণী দৰ্শনেই নহয়; ই এনে এক সোঁৱৰণী যে অসমৰ নদীসমূহত এতিয়াও আৱিষ্কাৰ আৰু সুৰক্ষাৰ বাবে অপেক্ষা কৰি থকা বহু অসাধাৰণ কাহিনী আছে ৷"
এই ঘঁৰিয়ালবিধৰ আৱিষ্কাৰে এক নতুন আশাৰ সঞ্চাৰ ঘটাইছে । এই কথা উল্লেখ কৰি তেওঁ লিখিছে, "প্ৰতিটো দৰ্শনেই জ্ঞান আনে । সংৰক্ষিত প্ৰতিখন নদীয়ে আশা কঢ়িয়াই আনে । আৰু সংৰক্ষণৰ সৈতে জড়িত প্ৰতিটো সম্প্ৰদায়ে আমাক এনে এক ভৱিষ্যতৰ ওচৰলৈ লৈ যায়, য’ত অসমৰ নদীবোৰৰ পৰা বন্যপ্ৰাণীবোৰ লাভৱান হ’ব পাৰে ।"