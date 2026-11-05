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অসমলৈ আগমন লক্ষাধিক আমুৰ ফেলকলৰ, ক’ত দেখা পাব এই পৰিভ্ৰমী পক্ষী ?

বনমন্ত্ৰীগৰাকীয়ে কয় যে আমুৰ ফেলকনবোৰক মুকলি মনে উৰিবলৈ দিয়ক । সিহঁতে জীয়াই থাকিবলৈ প্ৰয়োজনীয় শান্তি ৰক্ষা কৰি সিহঁতৰ সৌন্দৰ্যক ধৰি ৰাখক ।

Amur falcons arrive in Assam
অসমলৈ আহিছে লক্ষাধিক পৰিভ্ৰমী পক্ষী আমুৰ ফেলকন (Udayan Borthakur)
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By PTI

Published : November 5, 2026 at 8:52 PM IST

3 Min Read
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গুৱাহাটী : অসমত এতিয়া আলহী পক্ষীৰ পয়োভৰ । বিভিন্ন প্ৰজাতিৰ এই পৰিভ্ৰমী আলহী পক্ষীৰ আগমনে ৰাজ্যৰ আকাশ-জলাশয় সুশোভিত কৰাৰ লগতে কলৰৱত উখল-মাখল পৰিৱেশৰ সৃষ্টি হৈছে । এই পৰিভ্ৰমী পক্ষীবোৰৰ ভিতৰত অন্যতম হৈছে আমুৰ ফেলকন ।

ৰাজ্যত বৰ্তমান এক লাখৰো অধিক পৰিভ্ৰমী পক্ষী আমুৰ ফেলকন আহি পোৱাৰ কথা বৃহস্পতিবাৰে উল্লেখ কৰিছে অসমৰ পৰিৱেশ আৰু বনমন্ত্ৰী জয়ন্ত মল্লবৰুৱাই । আনহাতে, এই চৰাইজাক থকা স্থানৰ আশে-পাশে যাতে ড্ৰ’নৰ দ্বাৰা ইয়াৰ যাত্ৰাত কোনো ধৰণৰ প্ৰভাৱ নেপেলায় তাৰ বাবে অসমৰ জনাসাধাৰণক মন্ত্ৰী জয়ন্ত মল্লবৰুৱাই আহ্বান জনাইছে ।

পূব এছিয়াৰ পৰা দক্ষিণ আফ্ৰিকা অভিমুখে আমুৰ ফেলকনৰ এই বাৰ্ষিক পৰিভ্ৰমণে বিশ্বৰ অন্যতম উল্লেখযোগ্য পৰিভ্ৰমী চৰাইৰ ঋতুভিত্তিক বিশ্ৰামস্থলী হিচাপে অসমৰ ভূ-প্ৰকৃতিৰ গুৰুত্বক প্ৰতিভাত কৰি তুলিছে বুলি মন্ত্ৰীগৰাকীয়ে সামাজিক মাধ্যমত উল্লেখ কৰিছে ।

এটা X পোষ্টত মন্ত্ৰী জয়ন্ত মল্লবৰুৱাই কয়, "ডিমা হাছাওৰ উমৰাংছ’ আৰু মৰিগাঁৱৰ ধৰমতুলকে ধৰি মুখ্য পক্ষী বিচৰণস্থলীবোৰত এক লাখৰো অধিক পৰিভ্ৰমী আমুৰ ফেলকন আহি উপস্থিত হোৱাৰ লগে লগে অসমত পুনৰ এক দৰ্শনীয় প্ৰাকৃতিক পৰিঘটনা দেখা গৈছে ।"

তেওঁ আঙুলিয়াই দিয়ে যে সংৰক্ষণবিদসকলে এই গুৰুত্বপূৰ্ণ যাত্ৰাৰ সময়ত চৰাইবোৰক যাতে অসুবিধা নকৰে তাৰ প্ৰতি লক্ষ্য ৰাখিবলৈ দৰ্শনাৰ্থীসকলক আহ্বান জনাইছে । লগতে স্থানীয় কৰ্তৃপক্ষক আমুৰ ফেলকনৰ প্ৰধান বিচৰণস্থলীসমূহৰ চাৰিওফালে বিনোদনমূলক আৰু বাণিজ্যিক ড্ৰ’ন চলাচলত বাধা আৰোপ কৰিবলৈ আহ্বান জনাইছে ।

তেওঁ কয়, ''প্ৰায় ২০ হাজাৰ কিলোমিটাৰ প্ৰব্ৰজন কৰি অহাৰ সময়ত এই চৰাইবোৰক জিৰণি ল'বলৈ আৰু খাদ্য গ্ৰহণ কৰিবলৈ নিৰাপদ ঠাইৰ প্ৰয়োজন হয় । অনিয়ন্ত্ৰিত ড্ৰ’নৰ কাৰ্যকলাপে গুৰুতৰ অশান্তিৰ সৃষ্টি কৰিব পাৰে, উৰি থকা প্ৰপেলাৰৰ সৈতে সংঘৰ্ষৰ আশংকা সৃষ্টি কৰিব পাৰে আৰু চৰাইৰ জাকৰ মাজত আতংকৰ সৃষ্টি কৰিব পাৰে ।"

তেওঁ লগতে কয় যে বাৰে বাৰে বিঘিনি ঘটিলে অত্যাৱশ্যকীয় জিৰণি আৰু খোৱাৰ আচৰণত বাধা আহিব পাৰে, যাৰ ফলত চৰাইবোৰৰ ওপৰত অতিৰিক্ত মানসিক চাপ পৰে ।

ইফালে উমৰাংছ’ আৰু ধৰমতুলৰ গুৰুত্বপূৰ্ণ এলেকাৰ আশে-পাশে ডিমা হাচাও স্বায়ত্তশাসিত পৰিষদ আৰু মৰিগাঁও জিলা প্ৰশাসনক কঠোৰ 'ন’-ড্ৰ’ন বাফাৰ জ’ন' স্থাপন কৰিবলৈ জৈৱ-বৈচিত্ৰ্য সংৰক্ষণ সংস্থা আৰণ্যকে আহ্বান জনাইছে ।

সংগঠনটোৱে অকৰ্তৃত্বশীল ড্ৰ’ন অপাৰেটৰৰ বিৰুদ্ধে ব্যৱস্থা গ্ৰহণৰ লগতে পৰ্যটক, ফটোগ্ৰাফাৰ আৰু কনটেণ্ট ক্ৰিয়েটৰৰ বাবে সজাগতা অভিযান চলোৱাৰ আহ্বান জনাইছে ।

মন্ত্ৰী জয়ন্ত মল্লবৰুৱাই কয়, "এই কথাটো গুৰুত্বপূৰ্ণসহকাৰে স্মৰণ কৰাই দিব বিচাৰোঁ যে দায়িত্বশীল পৰ্যটনে বন্যপ্ৰাণী সুৰক্ষাক ফটো আৰু ভিডিঅ' তোলাৰ আকাংক্ষাতকৈ ওপৰত স্থান দিব লাগিব । আমি এই অসাধাৰণ আলহীসকলৰ আগমন তেওঁলোকৰ স্বাভাৱিক আচৰণত ব্যাঘাত নজন্মোৱাকৈ উদযাপন কৰিব পাৰোঁ ।"

মন্ত্ৰীগৰাকীয়ে আঙুলিয়াই দিয়ে যে বনাঞ্চল, জলাশয় আৰু সংৰক্ষিত এলেকাসমূহ অসমৰ প্ৰাকৃতিক ঐতিহ্যৰ অতি গুৰুত্বপূৰ্ণ অংশ আৰু বন্যপ্ৰাণীৰ স্থানসমূহক সন্মান জনাই, সংৰক্ষণৰ নিৰ্দেশনাসমূহ পালন কৰি আৰু স্থানীয় সুৰক্ষা প্ৰচেষ্টাক সমৰ্থন কৰি পৰিভ্ৰমী চৰাইবোৰে দীঘলীয়া যাত্ৰাৰ সময়ত যাতে নিৰাপদ বিশ্ৰামস্থলী বিচাৰি পায়, সেইটো নিশ্চিত কৰিব লাগিব ।

তেওঁ লগতে কয়, ''আমুৰ ফেলকনবোৰক মুকলি মনে উৰিবলৈ দিয়ক । সিহঁতৰ সৌন্দৰ্যক ধৰি ৰখাৰ আটাইতকৈ উত্তম উপায় হ’ল সিহঁতে জীয়াই থাকিবলৈ প্ৰয়োজনীয় শান্তি ৰক্ষা কৰা ।''

লগতে পঢ়ক :অসমত আমুৰ ফেলকন পক্ষীৰ জাকৰ আশে-পাশে ড্ৰোণ উৰণত নিষেধাজ্ঞাৰ আহ্বান আৰণ্যকৰ

TAGGED:

পৰিভ্ৰমী পক্ষী আমুৰ ফেলকন
অসমত আমুৰ ফেলকনৰ আগমন
আমুৰ ফেলকন মন্ত্ৰী জয়ন্ত মল্লবৰুৱা
AMUR FALCONS ARRIVE IN ASSAM
JAYANTA MALLABARUAH ON AMUR FALCON

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