অসমলৈ আগমন লক্ষাধিক আমুৰ ফেলকলৰ, ক’ত দেখা পাব এই পৰিভ্ৰমী পক্ষী ?
বনমন্ত্ৰীগৰাকীয়ে কয় যে আমুৰ ফেলকনবোৰক মুকলি মনে উৰিবলৈ দিয়ক । সিহঁতে জীয়াই থাকিবলৈ প্ৰয়োজনীয় শান্তি ৰক্ষা কৰি সিহঁতৰ সৌন্দৰ্যক ধৰি ৰাখক ।
By PTI
Published : November 5, 2026 at 8:52 PM IST
গুৱাহাটী : অসমত এতিয়া আলহী পক্ষীৰ পয়োভৰ । বিভিন্ন প্ৰজাতিৰ এই পৰিভ্ৰমী আলহী পক্ষীৰ আগমনে ৰাজ্যৰ আকাশ-জলাশয় সুশোভিত কৰাৰ লগতে কলৰৱত উখল-মাখল পৰিৱেশৰ সৃষ্টি হৈছে । এই পৰিভ্ৰমী পক্ষীবোৰৰ ভিতৰত অন্যতম হৈছে আমুৰ ফেলকন ।
ৰাজ্যত বৰ্তমান এক লাখৰো অধিক পৰিভ্ৰমী পক্ষী আমুৰ ফেলকন আহি পোৱাৰ কথা বৃহস্পতিবাৰে উল্লেখ কৰিছে অসমৰ পৰিৱেশ আৰু বনমন্ত্ৰী জয়ন্ত মল্লবৰুৱাই । আনহাতে, এই চৰাইজাক থকা স্থানৰ আশে-পাশে যাতে ড্ৰ’নৰ দ্বাৰা ইয়াৰ যাত্ৰাত কোনো ধৰণৰ প্ৰভাৱ নেপেলায় তাৰ বাবে অসমৰ জনাসাধাৰণক মন্ত্ৰী জয়ন্ত মল্লবৰুৱাই আহ্বান জনাইছে ।
Positive Headline of the Day! Assam Welcomes Over 1 Lakh Migratory Amur Falcons as Conservationists Call for Drone-Free Roosting Zones.. Assam is once again witnessing a spectacular natural phenomenon as more than 100,000 migratory Amur Falcons arrive at key congregation sites, including Umrangso in Dima Hasao and Dharamtul in Morigaon. Their annual journey from East Asia towards Southern Africa highlights the importance of Assam’s landscapes as seasonal resting grounds for one of the world’s remarkable migratory birds. However, conservationists are urging visitors to ensure that the birds are not disturbed during this crucial journey. The conservation organisation Aaranyak has called on local authorities to restrict recreational and commercial drone flights around major Amur Falcon congregation sites. During their migration of around 20,000 kilometres, these birds need safe places to rest and feed. Unregulated drone activity can cause serious disturbance, creating collision risks from spinning propellers and triggering panic among flocks. Repeated disturbances can interrupt essential resting and feeding behaviour, putting additional stress on the birds. Aaranyak has urged the Dima Hasao Autonomous Council and Morigaon district administration to establish strict No-Drone Buffer Zones around important roosting areas in Umrangso and Dharamtul. It has also called for enforcement against unauthorised drone operators and public awareness campaigns for tourists, photographers and content creators. The organisation has offered to support the preparation of awareness materials. This is an important reminder that responsible tourism must place wildlife protection above the desire for photographs and videos. We can celebrate the arrival of these extraordinary visitors without disturbing their natural behaviour. Our forests, wetlands and roosting sites are vital parts of Assam’s natural heritage. By respecting wildlife spaces, following conservation guidelines and supporting local protection efforts, we can help ensure that migratory birds find safe resting grounds during their long journey. Let the Amur Falcons fly freely. The best way to capture their beauty is to protect the peace they need to survive. #JayantaMallabaruah— Jayanta Mallabaruah (@jayanta_malla) November 5, 2026
পূব এছিয়াৰ পৰা দক্ষিণ আফ্ৰিকা অভিমুখে আমুৰ ফেলকনৰ এই বাৰ্ষিক পৰিভ্ৰমণে বিশ্বৰ অন্যতম উল্লেখযোগ্য পৰিভ্ৰমী চৰাইৰ ঋতুভিত্তিক বিশ্ৰামস্থলী হিচাপে অসমৰ ভূ-প্ৰকৃতিৰ গুৰুত্বক প্ৰতিভাত কৰি তুলিছে বুলি মন্ত্ৰীগৰাকীয়ে সামাজিক মাধ্যমত উল্লেখ কৰিছে ।
এটা X পোষ্টত মন্ত্ৰী জয়ন্ত মল্লবৰুৱাই কয়, "ডিমা হাছাওৰ উমৰাংছ’ আৰু মৰিগাঁৱৰ ধৰমতুলকে ধৰি মুখ্য পক্ষী বিচৰণস্থলীবোৰত এক লাখৰো অধিক পৰিভ্ৰমী আমুৰ ফেলকন আহি উপস্থিত হোৱাৰ লগে লগে অসমত পুনৰ এক দৰ্শনীয় প্ৰাকৃতিক পৰিঘটনা দেখা গৈছে ।"
তেওঁ আঙুলিয়াই দিয়ে যে সংৰক্ষণবিদসকলে এই গুৰুত্বপূৰ্ণ যাত্ৰাৰ সময়ত চৰাইবোৰক যাতে অসুবিধা নকৰে তাৰ প্ৰতি লক্ষ্য ৰাখিবলৈ দৰ্শনাৰ্থীসকলক আহ্বান জনাইছে । লগতে স্থানীয় কৰ্তৃপক্ষক আমুৰ ফেলকনৰ প্ৰধান বিচৰণস্থলীসমূহৰ চাৰিওফালে বিনোদনমূলক আৰু বাণিজ্যিক ড্ৰ’ন চলাচলত বাধা আৰোপ কৰিবলৈ আহ্বান জনাইছে ।
তেওঁ কয়, ''প্ৰায় ২০ হাজাৰ কিলোমিটাৰ প্ৰব্ৰজন কৰি অহাৰ সময়ত এই চৰাইবোৰক জিৰণি ল'বলৈ আৰু খাদ্য গ্ৰহণ কৰিবলৈ নিৰাপদ ঠাইৰ প্ৰয়োজন হয় । অনিয়ন্ত্ৰিত ড্ৰ’নৰ কাৰ্যকলাপে গুৰুতৰ অশান্তিৰ সৃষ্টি কৰিব পাৰে, উৰি থকা প্ৰপেলাৰৰ সৈতে সংঘৰ্ষৰ আশংকা সৃষ্টি কৰিব পাৰে আৰু চৰাইৰ জাকৰ মাজত আতংকৰ সৃষ্টি কৰিব পাৰে ।"
The 𝐀𝐦𝐮𝐫 𝐅𝐚𝐥𝐜𝐨𝐧, an amazing bird that migrates between northeastern Asia and southern Africa, is now resting and feeding in Northeast India. While large flocks gather in Nagaland, Manipur and Umrangso in Assam, a smaller flock has found a stopover at Dharamtul. During my visit to Morigaon yesterday, I spent some time watching these remarkable travellers. Their extraordinary journey reminds us of nature’s wonders and our shared responsibility to protect the habitats that sustain them. @jayanta_malla @aaranyak— Ranoj Pegu (@ranojpeguassam) November 3, 2026
তেওঁ লগতে কয় যে বাৰে বাৰে বিঘিনি ঘটিলে অত্যাৱশ্যকীয় জিৰণি আৰু খোৱাৰ আচৰণত বাধা আহিব পাৰে, যাৰ ফলত চৰাইবোৰৰ ওপৰত অতিৰিক্ত মানসিক চাপ পৰে ।
ইফালে উমৰাংছ’ আৰু ধৰমতুলৰ গুৰুত্বপূৰ্ণ এলেকাৰ আশে-পাশে ডিমা হাচাও স্বায়ত্তশাসিত পৰিষদ আৰু মৰিগাঁও জিলা প্ৰশাসনক কঠোৰ 'ন’-ড্ৰ’ন বাফাৰ জ’ন' স্থাপন কৰিবলৈ জৈৱ-বৈচিত্ৰ্য সংৰক্ষণ সংস্থা আৰণ্যকে আহ্বান জনাইছে ।
সংগঠনটোৱে অকৰ্তৃত্বশীল ড্ৰ’ন অপাৰেটৰৰ বিৰুদ্ধে ব্যৱস্থা গ্ৰহণৰ লগতে পৰ্যটক, ফটোগ্ৰাফাৰ আৰু কনটেণ্ট ক্ৰিয়েটৰৰ বাবে সজাগতা অভিযান চলোৱাৰ আহ্বান জনাইছে ।
মন্ত্ৰী জয়ন্ত মল্লবৰুৱাই কয়, "এই কথাটো গুৰুত্বপূৰ্ণসহকাৰে স্মৰণ কৰাই দিব বিচাৰোঁ যে দায়িত্বশীল পৰ্যটনে বন্যপ্ৰাণী সুৰক্ষাক ফটো আৰু ভিডিঅ' তোলাৰ আকাংক্ষাতকৈ ওপৰত স্থান দিব লাগিব । আমি এই অসাধাৰণ আলহীসকলৰ আগমন তেওঁলোকৰ স্বাভাৱিক আচৰণত ব্যাঘাত নজন্মোৱাকৈ উদযাপন কৰিব পাৰোঁ ।"
As Amur Falcons gather in Assam during their remarkable migration, Aaranyak urges the concerned authorities to enforce a complete ban on drone operations around their congregation sites to prevent potential injuries and unnecessary disturbance. While capturing these magnificent birds is a privilege, protecting them is our responsibility. Let us admire them from a distance and ensure that no photograph or video comes at the cost of their safety. Wildlife first. Always. #AmurFalcon #WildlifeConservation #ResponsibleWildlifePhotography #WildlifeFirst #Aaranyak— Aaranyak (@aaranyak) November 4, 2026
মন্ত্ৰীগৰাকীয়ে আঙুলিয়াই দিয়ে যে বনাঞ্চল, জলাশয় আৰু সংৰক্ষিত এলেকাসমূহ অসমৰ প্ৰাকৃতিক ঐতিহ্যৰ অতি গুৰুত্বপূৰ্ণ অংশ আৰু বন্যপ্ৰাণীৰ স্থানসমূহক সন্মান জনাই, সংৰক্ষণৰ নিৰ্দেশনাসমূহ পালন কৰি আৰু স্থানীয় সুৰক্ষা প্ৰচেষ্টাক সমৰ্থন কৰি পৰিভ্ৰমী চৰাইবোৰে দীঘলীয়া যাত্ৰাৰ সময়ত যাতে নিৰাপদ বিশ্ৰামস্থলী বিচাৰি পায়, সেইটো নিশ্চিত কৰিব লাগিব ।
তেওঁ লগতে কয়, ''আমুৰ ফেলকনবোৰক মুকলি মনে উৰিবলৈ দিয়ক । সিহঁতৰ সৌন্দৰ্যক ধৰি ৰখাৰ আটাইতকৈ উত্তম উপায় হ’ল সিহঁতে জীয়াই থাকিবলৈ প্ৰয়োজনীয় শান্তি ৰক্ষা কৰা ।''