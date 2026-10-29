ফেঁচাৰ পিছত উমৰাংছ’ৰ কঠিন শিলাখণ্ডৰ মাজত নতুন প্ৰজাতিৰ কেঁকোসাপ আৱিষ্কাৰ
মিজোৰাম বিশ্ববিদ্যালয়ৰ গৱেষকসকলে চাইৰ’ডেক্টিলাছ ডায়েনমেনচিছ নামেৰে নামাকৰণ কৰা এই নতুন প্ৰজাতিৰ কেঁকোসাপটো চাইৰ’ডেক্টিলাছ প্ৰজাতিৰ অন্তৰ্গত ৷
Published : October 29, 2026 at 7:09 PM IST
গুৱাহাটী : মহানগৰীৰ বুকুত ফেঁচাৰ আঠটাকৈ নতুন প্ৰজাতি আৱিষ্কাৰৰ পিছত অসমৰ ডিমা হাছাও জিলাত কেঁকোসাপৰ এটি নতুন প্ৰজাতি আৱিষ্কাৰ হৈছে ৷ পাহাৰীয়া জিলাখনৰ উমৰাংছ’ৰ কঠিন শিলাখণ্ডৰ মাজত এই নতুন প্ৰজাতিৰ কেঁকোসাপৰ প্ৰজাতিটো আৱিষ্কাৰ কৰা হৈছে ৷ সামাজিক মাধ্যমৰ জৰিয়তে বনমন্ত্ৰী জয়ন্ত মল্লবৰুৱাই এই খবৰ প্ৰকাশ কৰিছে ৷
এই খবৰে উত্তৰ-পূবৰ জৈৱ বৈচিত্ৰ্যলৈ আশাৰ ৰেঙণি কঢ়িয়াই আনিছে ৷ সংখ্যাত যথেষ্ঠ কম এই বন্যপ্ৰাণীৰ প্ৰজাতিসমূহ পোহৰলৈ অনাৰ ক্ষেত্ৰত বৈজ্ঞানিক গৱেষণাৰ গুৰুত্বপূৰ্ণ ভূমিকাক আলোকপাত কৰা হৈছে ।
মিজোৰাম বিশ্ববিদ্যালয়ৰ গৱেষকসকলে চাইৰ’ডেক্টিলাছ ডায়েনমেনচিছ নামেৰে নামাকৰণ কৰা কেঁকোসাপৰ এই নতুন প্ৰজাতিটো চাইৰ’ডেক্টিলাছ প্ৰজাতিৰ অন্তৰ্গত ৷ জাৰ্ণেল অৱ থ্ৰেটেড টেক্সাত প্ৰকাশ পোৱা এই আৱিষ্কাৰে এই সৰীসৃপ বিধে বৈজ্ঞানিকসকলৰ দৃষ্টি আকৰ্ষণ কৰিছে ।
মিজোৰাম বিশ্ববিদ্যালয়ৰ ক্ৰিজ’টিয়া থাওচেন, মাথিপি ভাবেইৰুৰেইলাই, মাৰা দুআ হ্লিচো আৰু হমাৰ ফ্লাউটেকে ধৰি চাৰিগৰাকী গৱেষকে এই অধ্যয়ন কৰিছিল ৷ দলটোৱে ২০২৫ চনৰ আগষ্টৰ পৰা ২০২৬ চনৰ জুলাই মাহৰ ভিতৰত সাতবাৰকৈ নিশাৰ ভাগত কৰা ক্ষেত্ৰভিত্তিক কামৰ সময়ত সংগ্ৰহীত এই নমুনাবোৰ পৰীক্ষা কৰিছিল । গৱেষকসকলে উমৰাংছ’ৰ সমীপৱৰ্তী অঞ্চলৰ পৰা নমুনাবোৰ সংগ্ৰহ কৰিছিল ৷ এই নমুনা পৰীক্ষাৰ সময়ত প্ৰাণীবিধৰ শাৰীৰিক আৰু জিনীয় বৈশিষ্ট্য বিশ্লেষণ কৰি ইয়াৰ পৰিচয় নিশ্চিত কৰিছিল ।
Positive Headline of the Day! New Gecko Species Discovered in Assam’s Umrangso Rocky Habitats.. A new gecko species has been discovered in the rocky habitats of Umrangso in Assam’s Dima Hasao district, adding to the Northeast’s remarkable biodiversity and highlighting the importance of scientific research in uncovering lesser-known wildlife. Researchers from Mizoram University identified the new species, named Cyrtodactylus diamensis, belonging to the gecko genus Cyrtodactylus. The discovery was published in the Journal of Threatened Taxa, bringing scientific attention to the unique reptiles inhabiting the region’s rocky landscapes. The study was conducted by researchers from Mizoram University, including Krijotiya Thaochen, Mathipi Vabeirureilai, Mara Duaa Hlychho and Hmar Flawte. They examined specimens collected during August 2025 and July 2026, covering seven nights of fieldwork. The researchers recorded specimens in microhabitats around Umrangso, including rocky areas, examined their physical features and genetic characteristics, and established their identity. The new species was found to be closely related to Cyrtodactylus arunachalensis but differs in its genetic makeup and morphological characteristics. The discovery demonstrates how careful field surveys and modern scientific methods can reveal previously undocumented life forms in our region. For Assam, this finding is another reminder of the ecological value of its diverse landscapes. The rocky habitats of Dima Hasao are not merely geological formations; they also support specialised wildlife that may remain unknown without dedicated research and conservation efforts. As we continue to explore our natural heritage, protecting these habitats becomes increasingly important. Supporting biodiversity research, conserving unique ecosystems and encouraging collaboration among scientists can help us understand and safeguard the extraordinary variety of life across Assam and the Northeast. Every new species discovered deepens our understanding of nature and strengthens our responsibility to protect it. From our forests and wetlands to our rocky hillsides, every habitat has a story waiting to be discovered. #JayantaMallabaruah— Jayanta Mallabaruah (@jayanta_malla) October 29, 2026
এই নতুন প্ৰজাতিটোৰ চাইৰ’ডেক্টাইলাছ অৰুণাচেলেন্সিছৰ সৈতে যথেষ্ট সাদৃশ্য আছে ৷ অৱশ্যে ইয়াৰ জিনীয় গঠন আৰু শাৰীৰিক বৈশিষ্ট্যৰ মাজত যথেষ্ট পাৰ্থক্য আছে । কেনেকৈ সযতনে কৰা ক্ষেত্ৰ জৰীপ আৰু আধুনিক বৈজ্ঞানিক পদ্ধতিৰ জৰিয়তে আমাৰ অঞ্চলৰ পূৰ্বতে নজনা জীৱবোৰৰ পৰিচয় প্ৰকাশ কৰাটো সম্ভৱ, সেয়া এই আৱিষ্কাৰে প্ৰমাণ কৰে ।
অসমৰ বাবে এইবিধ কেঁকোসাপৰ আৱিষ্কাৰে ৰাজ্যখনৰ বৈচিত্ৰময় ভূ-প্ৰকৃতিৰ পৰিৱেশগত তাৎপৰ্যৰ আন এক গুৰুত্বপূৰ্ণ উৎস হিচাপে কাম কৰে । ডিমা হাছাওৰ কঠিন শিলৰ ভূখণ্ড কেৱল ভূতাত্ত্বিক গঠনৰ সংকলনে নহয়, বৰং ই অনন্য বন্যপ্ৰাণীৰ আশ্ৰয়স্থল ৷ প্ৰকৃত গৱেষণা আৰু সংৰক্ষণ অবিহনে ইয়াৰ পৰিচয় কেতিয়াও পোহৰলৈ নাহিলহেঁতেন ৷
মন্ত্ৰী মল্লবৰুৱাই নিজৰ এক্স হেণ্ডেলত প্ৰকাশিত পোষ্টটোত এই কথা কয়, ‘‘আমি আমাৰ প্ৰাকৃতিক ঐতিহ্যৰ সন্ধান অব্যাহত ৰখাৰ লগে লগে এই প্ৰাণীবোৰৰ বাসস্থানসমূহৰ সংৰক্ষণৰ গুৰুত্ব ক্ৰমান্বয়ে বৃদ্ধি পায় । জৈৱ বৈচিত্ৰৰ গৱেষণাত সহায়-সহযোগিতা, অনন্য পৰিৱেশ তন্ত্ৰ সংৰক্ষণ আৰু বিজ্ঞানীসকলৰ মাজত সহযোগিতাৰ পোষকতাই অসম তথা উত্তৰ-পূৰ্বাঞ্চলৰ জীৱনৰ অসাধাৰণ বৈচিত্ৰ্যক বুজিবলৈ আৰু সুৰক্ষিত কৰিবলৈ সহায় কৰিব পাৰে ।’’
‘‘প্ৰতিটো নতুন প্ৰজাতিৰ আৱিষ্কাৰে প্ৰকৃতিৰ বিষয়ে আমাৰ বুজাবুজিক অধিক দৃঢ় কৰি তোলে ৷ সমানে সমানে ইয়াৰ সুৰক্ষাৰ প্ৰতি থকা দায়িত্বও বৃদ্ধি কৰে । আমাৰ অৰণ্য আৰু জলাশয়ৰ পৰা আৰম্ভ কৰি শিলেৰে আবৃত পাহাৰলৈকে প্ৰতিটো প্ৰাকৃতিক বাসস্থানৰ আঁৰতে একোটাকৈ কাহিনী থাকে ৷ সেয়া মাথোঁ প্ৰকাশৰ অপেক্ষাত ৷’’ এই বুলি বনমন্ত্ৰীগৰাকীয়ে সামাজিক মাধ্যমত পোষ্ট কৰে ৷
লগতে পঢ়ক: কংক্ৰিটৰ মহানগৰীত ফেঁচাৰ নতুন আঠটা প্ৰজাতি আৱিষ্কাৰ