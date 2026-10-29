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ফেঁচাৰ পিছত উমৰাংছ’ৰ কঠিন শিলাখণ্ডৰ মাজত নতুন প্ৰজাতিৰ কেঁকোসাপ আৱিষ্কাৰ

মিজোৰাম বিশ্ববিদ্যালয়ৰ গৱেষকসকলে চাইৰ’ডেক্টিলাছ ডায়েনমেনচিছ নামেৰে নামাকৰণ কৰা এই নতুন প্ৰজাতিৰ কেঁকোসাপটো চাইৰ’ডেক্টিলাছ প্ৰজাতিৰ অন্তৰ্গত ৷

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অসমত নতুন প্ৰজাতিৰ কেঁকোসাপ আৱিষ্কাৰ (x@jayanta_malla)
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By ETV Bharat Assamese Team

Published : October 29, 2026 at 7:09 PM IST

3 Min Read
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গুৱাহাটী : মহানগৰীৰ বুকুত ফেঁচাৰ আঠটাকৈ নতুন প্ৰজাতি আৱিষ্কাৰৰ পিছত অসমৰ ডিমা হাছাও জিলাত কেঁকোসাপৰ এটি নতুন প্ৰজাতি আৱিষ্কাৰ হৈছে ৷ পাহাৰীয়া জিলাখনৰ উমৰাংছ’ৰ কঠিন শিলাখণ্ডৰ মাজত এই নতুন প্ৰজাতিৰ কেঁকোসাপৰ প্ৰজাতিটো আৱিষ্কাৰ কৰা হৈছে ৷ সামাজিক মাধ্যমৰ জৰিয়তে বনমন্ত্ৰী জয়ন্ত মল্লবৰুৱাই এই খবৰ প্ৰকাশ কৰিছে ৷

এই খবৰে উত্তৰ-পূবৰ জৈৱ বৈচিত্ৰ্যলৈ আশাৰ ৰেঙণি কঢ়িয়াই আনিছে ৷ সংখ্যাত যথেষ্ঠ কম এই বন্যপ্ৰাণীৰ প্ৰজাতিসমূহ পোহৰলৈ অনাৰ ক্ষেত্ৰত বৈজ্ঞানিক গৱেষণাৰ গুৰুত্বপূৰ্ণ ভূমিকাক আলোকপাত কৰা হৈছে ।

মিজোৰাম বিশ্ববিদ্যালয়ৰ গৱেষকসকলে চাইৰ’ডেক্টিলাছ ডায়েনমেনচিছ নামেৰে নামাকৰণ কৰা কেঁকোসাপৰ এই নতুন প্ৰজাতিটো চাইৰ’ডেক্টিলাছ প্ৰজাতিৰ অন্তৰ্গত ৷ জাৰ্ণেল অৱ থ্ৰেটেড টেক্সাত প্ৰকাশ পোৱা এই আৱিষ্কাৰে এই সৰীসৃপ বিধে বৈজ্ঞানিকসকলৰ দৃষ্টি আকৰ্ষণ কৰিছে ।

মিজোৰাম বিশ্ববিদ্যালয়ৰ ক্ৰিজ’টিয়া থাওচেন, মাথিপি ভাবেইৰুৰেইলাই, মাৰা দুআ হ্লিচো আৰু হমাৰ ফ্লাউটেকে ধৰি চাৰিগৰাকী গৱেষকে এই অধ্যয়ন কৰিছিল ৷ দলটোৱে ২০২৫ চনৰ আগষ্টৰ পৰা ২০২৬ চনৰ জুলাই মাহৰ ভিতৰত সাতবাৰকৈ নিশাৰ ভাগত কৰা ক্ষেত্ৰভিত্তিক কামৰ সময়ত সংগ্ৰহীত এই নমুনাবোৰ পৰীক্ষা কৰিছিল । গৱেষকসকলে উমৰাংছ’ৰ সমীপৱৰ্তী অঞ্চলৰ পৰা নমুনাবোৰ সংগ্ৰহ কৰিছিল ৷ এই নমুনা পৰীক্ষাৰ সময়ত প্ৰাণীবিধৰ শাৰীৰিক আৰু জিনীয় বৈশিষ্ট্য বিশ্লেষণ কৰি ইয়াৰ পৰিচয় নিশ্চিত কৰিছিল ।

এই নতুন প্ৰজাতিটোৰ চাইৰ’ডেক্টাইলাছ অৰুণাচেলেন্সিছৰ সৈতে যথেষ্ট সাদৃশ্য আছে ৷ অৱশ্যে ইয়াৰ জিনীয় গঠন আৰু শাৰীৰিক বৈশিষ্ট্যৰ মাজত যথেষ্ট পাৰ্থক্য আছে । কেনেকৈ সযতনে কৰা ক্ষেত্ৰ জৰীপ আৰু আধুনিক বৈজ্ঞানিক পদ্ধতিৰ জৰিয়তে আমাৰ অঞ্চলৰ পূৰ্বতে নজনা জীৱবোৰৰ পৰিচয় প্ৰকাশ কৰাটো সম্ভৱ, সেয়া এই আৱিষ্কাৰে প্ৰমাণ কৰে ।

অসমৰ বাবে এইবিধ কেঁকোসাপৰ আৱিষ্কাৰে ৰাজ্যখনৰ বৈচিত্ৰময় ভূ-প্ৰকৃতিৰ পৰিৱেশগত তাৎপৰ্যৰ আন এক গুৰুত্বপূৰ্ণ উৎস হিচাপে কাম কৰে । ডিমা হাছাওৰ কঠিন শিলৰ ভূখণ্ড কেৱল ভূতাত্ত্বিক গঠনৰ সংকলনে নহয়, বৰং ই অনন্য বন্যপ্ৰাণীৰ আশ্ৰয়স্থল ৷ প্ৰকৃত গৱেষণা আৰু সংৰক্ষণ অবিহনে ইয়াৰ পৰিচয় কেতিয়াও পোহৰলৈ নাহিলহেঁতেন ৷

মন্ত্ৰী মল্লবৰুৱাই নিজৰ এক্স হেণ্ডেলত প্ৰকাশিত পোষ্টটোত এই কথা কয়, ‘‘আমি আমাৰ প্ৰাকৃতিক ঐতিহ্যৰ সন্ধান অব্যাহত ৰখাৰ লগে লগে এই প্ৰাণীবোৰৰ বাসস্থানসমূহৰ সংৰক্ষণৰ গুৰুত্ব ক্ৰমান্বয়ে বৃদ্ধি পায় । জৈৱ বৈচিত্ৰৰ গৱেষণাত সহায়-সহযোগিতা, অনন্য পৰিৱেশ তন্ত্ৰ সংৰক্ষণ আৰু বিজ্ঞানীসকলৰ মাজত সহযোগিতাৰ পোষকতাই অসম তথা উত্তৰ-পূৰ্বাঞ্চলৰ জীৱনৰ অসাধাৰণ বৈচিত্ৰ্যক বুজিবলৈ আৰু সুৰক্ষিত কৰিবলৈ সহায় কৰিব পাৰে ।’’

‘‘প্ৰতিটো নতুন প্ৰজাতিৰ আৱিষ্কাৰে প্ৰকৃতিৰ বিষয়ে আমাৰ বুজাবুজিক অধিক দৃঢ় কৰি তোলে ৷ সমানে সমানে ইয়াৰ সুৰক্ষাৰ প্ৰতি থকা দায়িত্বও বৃদ্ধি কৰে । আমাৰ অৰণ্য আৰু জলাশয়ৰ পৰা আৰম্ভ কৰি শিলেৰে আবৃত পাহাৰলৈকে প্ৰতিটো প্ৰাকৃতিক বাসস্থানৰ আঁৰতে একোটাকৈ কাহিনী থাকে ৷ সেয়া মাথোঁ প্ৰকাশৰ অপেক্ষাত ৷’’ এই বুলি বনমন্ত্ৰীগৰাকীয়ে সামাজিক মাধ্যমত পোষ্ট কৰে ৷

লগতে পঢ়ক: কংক্ৰিটৰ মহানগৰীত ফেঁচাৰ নতুন আঠটা প্ৰজাতি আৱিষ্কাৰ

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নতুন প্ৰজাতিৰ কেঁকোসাপ আৱিষ্কাৰ
উত্তৰ পূবৰ জৈৱ বৈচিত্ৰ্য
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