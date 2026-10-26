Osbeckia Assamensis : মানাহৰ বননিত আৱিষ্কাৰ নতুন প্ৰজাতিৰ ফুল
আকৌ অসমৰ অৰণ্যত এবিধ নতুন প্ৰজাতিৰ ফুল আৱিষ্কাৰ হৈছে, যাৰ নাম Osbeckia Assamensis ৷
Published : October 26, 2026 at 3:34 PM IST
গুৱাহাটী : অপৰূপ প্ৰাকৃতিক পৰিৱেশ, চহকী ঐতিহ্য আৰু বুৰঞ্জীৰ পৰশ থকা পূব ভাৰতৰ এখন অন্য়তম ৰাজ্য হৈছে অসম ৷ প্ৰকৃতিৰ ৰম্যভূমি এই অসম প্ৰদেশত এইবাৰ এবিধ নতুন প্ৰজাতিৰ ফুলৰ আৱিষ্কাৰ হৈছে ৷ মানাহ ৰাষ্ট্ৰীয় উদ্যানত এই নতুন প্ৰজাতিৰ ফুলৰ আৱিষ্কাৰ হৈছে ৷ সোমবাৰে সামাজিক মাধ্যমযোগে এই কথা মুখ্যমন্ত্ৰী হিমন্ত বিশ্ব শৰ্মাই প্ৰকাশ কৰে ।
সামাজিক মাধ্যমৰ পোষ্টটোত মুখ্যমন্ত্ৰী শৰ্মাই কয়, ‘‘অসমৰ অৰণ্যসমূহে নিজৰ বুকুত কিমান যে অপৰিসীম সম্পদ সাঁচি ৰাখিছে আৰু এতিয়াও কিমান যে অনুসন্ধান কৰিবলৈ বাকী আছে, সেয়া প্ৰতিটো নতুন আৱিষ্কাৰে আমাক পুনৰ সোঁৱৰাই দিয়ে ।’’
This is Osbeckia assamensis, a new flower species discovered in Assam's Manas National Park. If you follow my handle, you would have observed how frequently I share news of new plant, flower, animal species being discovered in our State. Our Govt, as an extension of our society has always taken nature conservation as a priority and these findings are a testament to the consistent work we are doing in this field.— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) October 26, 2026
শৰ্মাই আৰু কয়, ‘‘মানস ৰাষ্ট্ৰীয় উদ্যানত Osbeckia Assamensis নামৰ উদ্ভিদ প্ৰজাতিটোৰ আৱিষ্কাৰ অসমৰ বৈজ্ঞানিক সমাজৰ বাবে এক গৌৰৱৰ মুহূৰ্ত । এই আৱিষ্কাৰে ৰাজ্যখনৰ সমৃদ্ধ জৈৱ-বৈচিত্ৰ্যৰ বিষয়ে আমাৰ জ্ঞান অধিক সমৃদ্ধ কৰাৰ লগতে গৱেষণা আৰু সংৰক্ষণৰ ক্ষেত্ৰত অব্যাহত থকা প্ৰচেষ্টাৰ গুৰুত্বকো প্ৰতিফলিত কৰিছে । এই গুৰুত্বপূৰ্ণ আৱিষ্কাৰৰ সৈতে জড়িত সমগ্ৰ দলটোক আন্তৰিক অভিনন্দন জ্ঞাপন কৰিছো ।’’
মুখ্যমন্ত্ৰী হিমন্ত বিশ্ব শৰ্মাই কয়, ‘‘যদি আপোনালোকে মোৰ হেণ্ডেল (সামাজিক মাধ্যম) অনুসৰণ কৰে তেন্তে আপোনালোকে লক্ষ্য কৰিব যে মই কিমান সঘনাই আমাৰ ৰাজ্যত নতুন উদ্ভিদ, ফুল, প্ৰাণী প্ৰজাতিৰ আৱিষ্কাৰ হোৱাৰ খবৰবোৰ শ্বেয়াৰ কৰো । সমাজৰ সম্প্ৰসাৰণ হিচাপে চৰকাৰে সদায় প্ৰকৃতি সংৰক্ষণক অগ্ৰাধিকাৰ দি আহিছে আৰু এই তথ্যসমূহ - এই ক্ষেত্ৰত চলি থকা কামৰ সাক্ষ্য ।”
আনহাতে, এই নতুন প্ৰজাতিৰ ফুলৰ আৱিষ্কাৰ হোৱাৰ প্ৰসংগত ৰাজ্যৰ পৰিৱেশ আৰু বনমন্ত্ৰী জয়ন্ত মল্লবৰুৱাই কয়, ‘‘মানস ৰাষ্ট্ৰীয় উদ্যানত এটা নতুন ফুলৰ উদ্ভিদ প্ৰজাতিৰ বৈজ্ঞানিক চিনাক্তকৰণৰ ফলত অসমৰ প্ৰাকৃতিক ঐতিহ্যই আন এক উল্লেখযোগ্য উত্থান লাভ কৰিবলৈ সক্ষম হৈছে ।’’
সামাজিক মাধ্যমৰ এটা পোষ্টত তেওঁ কয়, “অছবেকিয়া আছামেন্সিছ (Osbeckia Assamensis) নামেৰে নামাকৰণ কৰা এই প্ৰজাতিটোৱে ৰাজ্যখনৰ অন্যতম গুৰুত্বপূৰ্ণ প্ৰাকৃতিক দৃশ্যপটৰ নথিভুক্ত ফুলৰ বৈচিত্ৰ্যত যোগ দিয়ে ৷ ইয়াৰ বনৰ পৰা অহৰহ ওলাই থকা বৈজ্ঞানিক আৱিষ্কাৰসমূহৰ ওপৰতো আলোকপাত কৰা হৈছে ।”
তেওঁ কয় যে গৱেষক বৰ্ণালী দাস আৰু নমিতা নাথে ২২ অক্টোবৰত উদ্ভিদ বিজ্ঞান আলোচনী ‘Phytotaxa’-ত প্ৰকাশিত এক অধ্যয়নত এই প্ৰজাতিটোৰ কথা বৰ্ণনা কৰিছিল । ২০২১ চনৰ পৰা ২০২৫ চনৰ ভিতৰত কৰা বিস্তৃত ক্ষেত্ৰ জৰীপৰ পিছত তেওঁলোকৰ এই তথ্য লাভ কৰা হৈছে, য’ত মানসৰ ঘাঁহনিত সিঁচৰতি হৈ থকা এই উদ্ভিদটো লিপিবদ্ধ কৰা হৈছে বুলিও মন্ত্ৰীগৰাকীয়ে কয় ।
Melastomataceae পৰিয়ালৰ অন্তৰ্গত Osbeckia assamensis ২ৰ পৰা ২.৫ মিটাৰ উচ্চতাৰ ভিতৰত বৃদ্ধি পোৱা এবিধ বহুবৰ্ষজীৱী জোপোহা উদ্ভিদ । ই প্ৰায় ৩ৰ পৰা ৩.৫ ছেণ্টিমিটাৰ জোখৰ গোলাপী ফুল উৎপন্ন কৰে, প্ৰতিটো ফুলৰ থোপাত প্ৰায় ৩০ৰ পৰা ৩৫টা ফুল থাকে ।
Positive Headline of the Day! Manas National Park Adds a New Flowering Species to Assam’s Rich Biodiversity.. Assam’s natural heritage has received another remarkable boost with the scientific identification of a new flowering plant species in Manas National Park. Named Osbeckia assamensis, the newly described species adds to the documented floral diversity of one of the state’s most important natural landscapes and highlights the scientific discoveries that continue to emerge from its grasslands. Researchers Barnali Das and Namita Nath described the species in a study published in the botanical journal Phytotaxa on October 22. Their findings followed extensive field surveys conducted between 2021 and 2025, during which the plant was recorded in scattered populations across the grasslands of Manas. Belonging to the Melastomataceae family, Osbeckia assamensis is a perennial shrub that grows between two and 2.5 metres tall. It produces pink flowers measuring around 3 to 3.5 centimetres, with each flower cluster carrying approximately 30 to 35 flowers. The plant flowers and fruits between September and February, adding colour to the park’s natural landscape during these months. The researchers established its distinct identity through detailed examination of its physical characteristics and comparisons with related species and herbarium specimens. Although it resembles Osbeckia nayarii, differences in its stem structure, flower arrangement, hairy calyx margins and seed size confirmed that it is a separate species. The first reference specimen was collected in Manas on October 8, 2022, with another specimen documented in October 2025. This discovery reminds us that our forests and grasslands are living repositories of biodiversity, holding botanical treasures that science is still uncovering. Every new identification deepens our understanding of nature and strengthens the case for protecting the habitats where these species thrive. By conserving Manas and supporting scientific research, we can continue to discover, understand and safeguard Assam’s extraordinary natural heritage. #JayantaMallabaruah— Jayanta Mallabaruah (@jayanta_malla) October 26, 2026
বনমন্ত্ৰী জয়ন্ত মল্লবৰুৱাই উল্লেখ কৰা মতে, “ছেপ্টেম্বৰৰ পৰা ফেব্ৰুৱাৰী মাহৰ ভিতৰত এই উদ্ভিদ জোপাৰ ফুল আৰু ফল হয় ৷’’ গৱেষকসকলে ইয়াৰ ভৌতিক বৈশিষ্ট্যৰ বিশদ পৰীক্ষা আৰু আনুষংগিক প্ৰজাতিৰ সৈতে তুলনা কৰি ইয়াৰ সুকীয়া পৰিচয় প্ৰতিষ্ঠা কৰিছিল বুলিও তেওঁ কয় ।
উল্লেখ্য যে, ২০২২ চনৰ ৮ অক্টোবৰত মানাহত প্ৰথমটো ৰেফাৰেন্স নমুনা সংগ্ৰহ কৰা হৈছিল আৰু ২০২৫ চনৰ অক্টোবৰ মাহত আন এটা নমুনাৰ নথিভুক্ত কৰা হৈছিল ।
মল্লবৰুৱাই কয়, “এই আৱিষ্কাৰে আমাক সোঁৱৰাই দিয়ে যে আমাৰ অৰণ্য আৰু ঘাঁহনিবোৰ জৈৱ বৈচিত্ৰ্যৰ এক জীৱন্ত ভঁৰাল, য’ত উদ্ভিদ বিজ্ঞানৰ বহু সম্পদ আছে, যিবোৰ বিজ্ঞানে এতিয়াও উন্মোচন কৰাৰ বাবে পৰীক্ষা কৰি আছে ।”