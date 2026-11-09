কয়লা ছিণ্ডিকেটৰ তদন্ত আৰু শীঘ্ৰে আইনী ব্যৱস্থাৰ দাবীত মুখ্যমন্ত্ৰীলৈ সামাজিক মাধ্যমত অখিল গগৈৰ স্মাৰক-পত্ৰ

কয়লা ছিণ্ডিকেটৰ তদন্ত আৰু শীঘ্ৰে আইনী ব্যৱস্থাৰ দাবীত মুখ্যমন্ত্ৰীলৈ সামাজিক মাধ্যমত অখিল গগৈৰ স্মাৰক-পত্ৰ
উজনি অসমৰ মাজেৰে ৪২খন সন্দেহযুক্ত ট্ৰাকেৰে চলি থকা অবৈধ কয়লা পৰিবহণ ছিণ্ডিকেটত জৰুৰী হস্তক্ষেপ, শীঘ্ৰে জব্দ, তদন্ত আৰু আইনী ব্যৱস্থাৰ দাবীত এই মুকলি স্মাৰক-পত্ৰ ।
Published : November 9, 2026 at 4:12 PM IST
গুৱাহাটী : অবৈধ কয়লা সৰবৰাহ তথা ছিণ্ডিকেট প্ৰসংগত ইতিমধ্যে সৰৱ হৈ আছে বিধায়ক অখিল গগৈ । এইবাৰ এই সন্দৰ্ভত মুখ্যমন্ত্ৰী হিমন্ত বিশ্ব শৰ্মালৈ ৰাইজৰ দলৰ সভাপতি তথা শিৱসাগৰ সমষ্টিৰ বিধায়কগৰাকীয়ে এখন মুকলি স্মাৰক-পত্ৰ প্ৰেৰণ কৰিছে। তেওঁ এই স্মাৰক-পত্ৰৰ সবিশেষ সামাজিক মাধ্যমত প্ৰকাশ কৰিছে ।
নিজৰ X হেণ্ডেলত প্ৰকাশ কৰা এই মুকলি স্মাৰক-পত্ৰৰ বিষয় হৈছে মেঘালয়ৰ পৰা উজনি অসমৰ মাজেৰে নাগালেণ্ডলৈ ৪২ খন সন্দেহযুক্ত ট্ৰাকেৰে চলি থকা অবৈধ কয়লা পৰিবহণ ছিণ্ডিকেটত জৰুৰী হস্তক্ষেপ, শীঘ্ৰে জব্দ, তদন্ত আৰু আইনী ব্যৱস্থা গ্ৰহণৰ দাবী ।
An Open Memorandum to Hon’ble Chief Minister of Assam : To, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Assam Dispur, Guwahati-6 Subject: Urgent intervention sought into the illegal coal transportation syndicate operating through Upper Assam, involving 42 suspected coal-laden trucks carrying coal from Meghalaya towards Nagaland -- Demand for immediate seizure, investigation and legal action Hon’ble Chief Minister, Namaskar. I am writing to draw your urgent attention to a serious matter concerning the revival of an illegal coal transportation syndicate in Upper Assam. I have received information and personally observed the movement and suspicious parking of a large number of heavy coal-laden trucks along the National Highway between Jhanji and Hanhchara in Jorhat district. The developments raise serious questions about the possible involvement of an organised coal mafia and the role of the law enforcement agencies in facilitating or permitting such illegal transportation. At a time when thousands of families across Upper Assam are still struggling to recover from the devastating floods that affected Nazira, Sivasagar, Sonari, Mahmora, Demow and Mariani Legislative Assembly Constituencies including some others, the re-emergence of illegal mining and transportation activities is particularly alarming. I have repeatedly raised concerns that illegal coal mining in the hills of Nagaland, along with unauthorised stone and sand mining, are one of the main causes those have contributed significantly to the severity of the recent floods. The extensive environmental destruction caused by such activities, including the creation of mining pits and the alteration of natural drainage systems, demands a thorough and independent investigation. I have consistently demanded a CBI inquiry to establish the causes of the disaster, identify those responsible and ensure accountability. I have also publicly raised allegations concerning the possible involvement of certain political representatives and influential persons in illegal coal mining and unauthorised extraction of stone and sand along the Dikhow river. These allegations deserve an impartial investigation without political interference. Following my repeated protests and public interventions, illegal stone and sand extraction as well as the transportation of illegally mined coal appeared to have temporarily stopped. However, the latest developments suggest that an organised network is once again attempting to resume its operations through Upper Assam. 1. *Movement of 42 suspected illegal coal-laden trucks between Jhanji and Hahchara* During the last three days, I have noticed approximately 30-40, reportedly around 42, large trucks parked along the National Highway between Jhanji and Hanhchara of Jorhat district apparently positioned towards Sivasagar. Upon making inquiries with local eyewitnesses, I was informed that these trucks were carrying coal originating from Meghalaya and were intended to travel through Amguri towards the Tuli railway station in Nagaland. When I contacted the local Hon'ble MLA of Nazira, Sri Mayur Borgohain, to inquire about these trucks, he informed me that those trucks to were not pass through his constituency. This raises an important question: if these trucks are carrying legally mined and legally transported coal, why are they being parked at multiple locations without proceeding to their destinations? If the transportation is illegal, why have the police and concerned authorities not seized them? 1. *Involvement of coal traders and transportation networks* I have also received information regarding attempts by certain coal traders and intermediaries to transport coal through different routes. One such individual, identified to me as Pranjal of Amguri, reportedly attempted to transport one or two trucks of coal from Nagaland after the floods but temporarily stopped following public objections. Similarly, one Gaurav Rana, reportedly operating in connection with coal sourced from the Tuli hills of Nagaland, was also said to have attempted to resume this trade. I have further received information regarding the alleged involvement of Gaurav Rana, Jackie Agarwala and Gaurav Chaurasia in efforts to find alternative routes for transporting coal through Assam after difficulties arose in transporting it through West Bengal. I have also received allegations concerning the activities of an individual named Naveen Singhal of Beltola, Guwahati, who is alleged to be involved in the illegal coal trade originating from the Kharsang hills of Arunachal Pradesh. The information available to me further alleges that payments were made to a political representative in connection with the transportation of such coal through Upper Assam. I must tell you that people are alleging that Mr Jayantamalla Baruah, the Hon’ble Minister of Finance, GOA, and Mr Bolin Chetia, the Hon’ble MLA, Sadia Constituency are involved with the illegal Coal Syndicate and they have been sponsoring the illegal activities in Assam. These allegations must be independently verified by the investigating agencies. If substantiated, the persons involved, irrespective of their political connections or economic influence, must face prosecution under the law. 1. *More than 200 trucks reportedly stranded near the West Bengal border* I have also received information that more than 200 suspected illegal coal-laden trucks have been held up near the Assam-West Bengal border. According to the information conveyed to me, the transportation arrangements through West Bengal could not proceed because of disagreements over financial terms or a failure to reach an understanding with the concerned network. Following this development, an alternative transportation route is reportedly being planned through Jorabat, Jagiroad, Nagaon and Kaziranga, Dergaon, before entering Upper Assam through Jorhat and Sivasagar districts. The coal is reportedly intended to be transported towards Bihar through either Tuli railway station in Nagaland or Lakwa railway station in Assam. The possibility that such a large-scale illegal transportation network is operating across multiple districts, using national highways and railway stations, raises grave concerns about the functioning of the police, transport, mining and railway authorities. 1. *Trucks shifted to Teok and Meleng following public attention* After information about the trucks parked between Jhanji and Hahchara became public, I received further information that some of the vehicles had been shifted to other locations. (Now only 12 trucks are parked in the NH between Jhanji and Hanchara.) These reportedly include: - The parking area of Sanju Dutta's petrol pump at Teok, - The vicinity of the Meleng toll gate in Jorhat district, - Other locations along the Jorhat-Sivasagar highway. According to the information available to me, these trucks have remained parked at different locations for several days. Yet, no effective action appears to have been taken by the Jorhat Superintendent of Police, Teok Police or other concerned authorities. I would like to know whether the police are deliberately overlooking these vehicles or whether any official protection is being extended to the operators of this suspected illegal transportation network. The shifting of the trucks from one location to another, rather than their movement towards the declared destination, makes an immediate investigation imperative. The vehicles must not be allowed to disappear or be moved beyond the jurisdiction of the investigating agencies. 1. *Questions concerning political protection and the alleged syndicate* Hon’ble Chief Minister, I have repeatedly raised concerns about the alleged involvement of influential political figures in illegal mining and transportation activities in Upper Assam. I have also received allegations that Hon'ble Finance Minister Sri Jayanta Malla Baruah, who has frequently been accused by public of exercising influence over various syndicate operations in the state, may be connected to the financial and political arrangements surrounding such activities. I am not presenting these allegations as I received from the local people and then as I observed. However, the scale of the alleged operations, the number of trucks involved and the apparent absence of effective police intervention demand an investigation that is completely independent of political influence. If your goverment has no involvement in this alleged syndicate, and if no one is collecting money on behalf of the Government , including Minister Sri Jayanta Malla Baruah, there should be no hesitation in ordering immediate action against the trucks and their operators. The people of Assam deserve to know whether the government is prepared to act against illegal coal transportation even when the persons involved may have powerful political connections. 1. *My specific demands:* In view of the seriousness of the matter, I request you to immediately: 1. Seize all approximately 42 suspected illegal coal-laden trucks parked between Jhanji and Hanchara, as well as those reportedly stationed near Sanju Dutta's petrol pump at Teok and the Meleng toll gate. 2. Direct the Assam Police and the concerned district administrations to identify and locate every truck involved in this transportation network and prevent their removal until the investigation is completed. 3. Verify the source of the coal, the mining licences, transportation permits, royalty payments, transit passes, e-way bills and railway booking documents of every vehicle. 4. Investigate the alleged involvement of the individuals named above, along with the owners of the trucks, coal suppliers, transport contractors, intermediaries and any political or administrative persons who may have facilitated the operation. 5. Investigate the reported presence of more than 200 suspected coal-laden trucks near the Assam-West Bengal border and determine their ownership, origin, intended destination and legal status. 6. Examine the role of the police personnel and other government officials responsible for preventing illegal transportation. Any officer found to have deliberately facilitated or protected illegal activities must face appropriate departmental and criminal proceedings. 7. Register appropriate criminal cases under the applicable laws, produce the accused before the competent courts and ensure that the seized coal is dealt with in accordance with the law, including confiscation or auction wherever legally permissible. 8. Order an independent investigation into the alleged illegal coal mining in Nagaland and its environmental consequences for Upper Assam, including its possible contribution to the recent devastating floods. 9. Make public the action taken by the government, including the number of vehicles seized, the quantity of coal recovered, the identities of the registered owners and the progress of the investigation, subject to the requirements of law. *A warning against allowing another environmental and administrative disaster* The people of Upper Assam have already paid a tremendous price for environmental destruction, illegal extraction of natural resources and administrative negligence. Thousands of families have suffered enormous losses because of the recent floods. It is unacceptable that, while people are still trying to rebuild their lives, powerful networks may once again be attempting to exploit the natural resources of the region for private profit. I wish to make it clear that our party workers and local representatives are closely monitoring the movement and parking locations of these suspected coal-laden trucks. We will continue to collect information and bring any illegal activities to the attention of the appropriate authorities. I therefore urge you to treat this matter as an emergency and issue immediate instructions to the Director General of Police, Assam, the concerned Superintendents of Police and the district administrations. If these trucks are not seized and the allegations are not investigated impartially, serious questions will inevitably arise regarding the government's willingness to act against the alleged coal syndicate and the possibility of political protection being extended to those involved. I expect your government to demonstrate through immediate and transparent action that no individual, minister, political representative or businessperson is above the law. The natural resources of Assam cannot be allowed to become the private property of a handful of coal mafias and their political patrons. Yours sincerely, *Akhil Gogoi* President, Raijor Dal Member of the Assam Legislative Assembly 96 Sibsagar Legislative Assembly Constituency November 8, 2026 Copy to: 1. Director General of Police, Assam. 2. Chief Secretary, Government of Assam. 3. Superintendent of Police, Sivasagar. 4. Superintendent of Police, Jorhat. 5. Superintendent of Police, Charaideo. 6. Deputy Commissioner, Sivasagar. 7. Deputy Commissioner, Jorhat. 8. Deputy Commissioner, Charaideo. @himantabiswa @DGPAssamPolice @assampolice @jayanta_malla— Akhil Gogoi (@AkhilGogoiAG) November 9, 2026
মুখ্যমন্ত্ৰীক নমস্কাৰ জনাই আৰম্ভ কৰা মুকলি স্মাৰক-পত্ৰখনত অখিল গগৈয়ে লিখিছে, "উজনি অসমত সদ্যহতে চলি থকা অবৈধ কয়লা পৰিবহণ ছিণ্ডিকেট সম্পৰ্কীয় এটা গুৰুতৰ বিষয়ৰ প্ৰতি আপোনাৰ দৃষ্টি আকৰ্ষণ কৰিবলৈ এই স্মাৰক-পত্ৰ জৰুৰীভাৱে লিখিছোঁ । যোৰহাট জিলাৰ জাঁজী আৰু হাঁহচৰাৰ মাজৰ ৰাষ্ট্ৰীয় ঘাইপথৰ কাষত বহুসংখ্যক কয়লাভৰ্তি ট্ৰাকৰ গতিবিধি আৰু সন্দেহজনকভাৱে পাৰ্কিং কৰি থোৱাৰ তথ্য লাভ কৰিছোঁ আৰু ব্যক্তিগতভাৱেও পৰ্যবেক্ষণ কৰিছোঁ । এই পৰিঘটনাই সংগঠিত কয়লা মাফিয়া জড়িত থকাৰ সম্ভাৱনা আৰু এনে অবৈধ পৰিবহণৰ সুবিধা বা অনুমতি প্ৰদানৰ ক্ষেত্ৰত আইন প্ৰয়োগকাৰী সংস্থাসমূহৰ ভূমিকা সম্পৰ্কে গুৰুতৰ প্ৰশ্ন উত্থাপন কৰিছে । "
আনহাতে, উজনি অসমৰ শেহতীয়া বানে বৃহত্তৰ অঞ্চলটোৰ ৰাইজৰ কঁকাল ভাঙি পেলোৱা কথা উল্লেখ কৰি তেওঁ লিখিছে, "যিসময়ত নাজিৰা, শিৱসাগৰ, সোণাৰি, মাহমৰা, ডেমৌ আৰু মৰিয়নী বিধানসভা সমষ্টিকে ধৰি সমগ্ৰ উজনি অসমৰ হাজাৰ হাজাৰ পৰিয়াল আৰু আন একাংশ সমষ্টিৰ ৰাইজে বিধ্বংসী বানৰ পৰা উদ্ধাৰৰ বাবে সংগ্ৰাম কৰি আছে, সেই সময়ত অবৈধ খনন আৰু পৰিবহণ কাৰ্যকলাপৰ পুনৰুত্থান বিশেষভাৱে আতংকজনক ।"
নগালেণ্ডৰ পাহাৰত অবৈধভাৱে কয়লাকে ধৰি শিল আৰু বালি খননে কেনেদৰে চিন্তাৰ উদ্ৰেক কৰিছে সেই প্ৰসংগ উল্লেখ কৰি অখিল গগৈয়ে লিখিছে, "মই বাৰে বাৰে উদ্বেগ প্ৰকাশ কৰি আহিছোঁ যে নাগালেণ্ডৰ পাহাৰত অবৈধ কয়লা খননৰ লগতে অকৰ্তৃত্বশীল শিল আৰু বালি খনন কৰাটোৱেই হৈছে শেহতীয়া বানৰ ভয়াৱহতাত যথেষ্ট অৰিহণা যোগোৱা অন্যতম মূল কাৰণ । খননৰ ফলত গাঁত সৃষ্টি আৰু প্ৰাকৃতিক নিষ্কাশন ব্যৱস্থাৰ পৰিৱৰ্তনকে ধৰি এনে কাৰ্যকলাপে সৃষ্টি কৰা ব্যাপক পৰিৱেশ ধ্বংসৰ বাবে এক সম্যক আৰু স্বতন্ত্ৰ অনুসন্ধানৰ প্ৰয়োজন । দুৰ্যোগৰ কাৰণসমূহ জানিবলৈ, দোষীসকলক চিনাক্ত কৰিবলৈ আৰু জবাবদিহিতা নিশ্চিত কৰিবলৈ চিবিআইৰ তদন্তৰ বাবে মই ধাৰাবাহিকভাৱে দাবী জনাই আহিছোঁ ।"
তেওঁ লগতে দিখৌ নদীৰ কাষত অবৈধ কয়লা খনন আৰু অকৰ্তৃত্বশীলভাৱে শিল-বালি নিষ্কাশনৰ ক্ষেত্ৰত কিছুমান ৰাজনৈতিক প্ৰতিনিধি আৰু প্ৰভাৱশালী ব্যক্তি জড়িত থকাৰ সম্ভাৱনীয়তা সম্পৰ্কেও ৰাজহুৱাভাৱে অভিযোগ উত্থাপন কৰি অহা বুলি উল্লেখ কৰি এই অভিযোগসমূহ ৰাজনৈতিক হস্তক্ষেপ অবিহনে নিৰপেক্ষ তদন্ত কৰিব লাগে বুলি স্মাৰক-পত্ৰখনত উল্লেখ কৰা হৈছে ।
ইয়াৰ উপৰি তেওঁ লিখিছে, "মই কৰি অহা বাৰম্বাৰ প্ৰতিবাদ আৰু ৰাজহুৱা হস্তক্ষেপৰ পিছত অবৈধভাৱে শিল আৰু বালি নিষ্কাশনৰ লগতে অবৈধভাৱে খনন কৰা কয়লাৰ পৰিবহণ সাময়িকভাৱে বন্ধ হোৱা যেন লাগিছিল । কিন্তু শেহতীয়া পৰিস্থিতিৰ পৰা অনুমান কৰিব পাৰি যে এটা সংগঠিত নেটৱৰ্কে পুনৰবাৰ উজনি অসমৰ জৰিয়তে নিজৰ কাম-কাজ আৰম্ভ কৰাৰ প্ৰয়াস কৰিছে ।"
এই ক্ষেত্ৰত তেওঁ মুখ্যমন্ত্ৰীক কেইবাটাও বিষয় দৃষ্টিগোচৰ কৰাইছে । তাৰ ভিতৰত আছে :
জাঁজী আৰু হাঁহচৰাৰ মাজেৰে ৪২ খন সন্দেহযুক্ত অবৈধ কয়লাভৰ্তি ট্ৰাকৰ চলাচল
বিগত তিনিদিনত যোৰহাট জিলাৰ জাঁজী আৰু হাঁহচৰাৰ মাজৰ ৰাষ্ট্ৰীয় ঘাইপথৰ কাষত প্ৰায় ৩০-৪০ খন, খবৰ অনুসৰি প্ৰায় ৪২ খন ডাঙৰ ডাঙৰ ট্ৰাক আপাত দৃষ্টিত শিৱসাগৰৰ দিশে থিয় হৈ থকা লক্ষ্য কৰা হৈছে ।
স্থানীয় প্ৰত্যক্ষদৰ্শীক এই সম্পৰ্কে সোধা-পোছা কৰাৰ সময়ত তেওঁক জনোৱা হৈছে যে এই ট্ৰাকসমূহে মেঘালয়ৰ পৰা কয়লা কঢ়িয়াই লৈ আহিছিল আৰু এইবোৰৰ গন্তব্যস্থান আছিল আমগুৰিৰ মাজেৰে নাগালেণ্ডৰ তুলি ৰে'ল ষ্টেচনৰ দিশে ।
আনহাতে, এই ট্ৰাকসমূহৰ বিষয়ে জানিবলৈ নাজিৰাৰ বিধায়ক ময়ূৰ বৰগোঁহাইৰ সৈতে যোগাযোগ কৰাৰ সময়ত তেওঁ উক্ত ট্ৰাকসমূহ তেওঁৰ সমষ্টিৰ মাজেৰে পাৰ হোৱা নাছিল বুলি কোৱা বুলি অখিল গগৈয়ে উল্লেখ কৰিছে ।
এই ক্ষেত্ৰত অখিল গগৈয়ে কয়, "ইয়াৰ পৰা এটা গুৰুত্বপূৰ্ণ প্ৰশ্ন উত্থাপন হৈছে যে যদি এই ট্ৰাকসমূহে আইনীভাৱে খনন কৰা আৰু আইনীভাৱে পৰিবহণ কৰা কয়লা পৰিবহণ কৰিছিল, তেন্তে গন্তব্যস্থানলৈ নোযোৱাকৈ একাধিক স্থানত ৰখাই থোৱা হৈছে কিয় ? যদি পৰিবহণ অবৈধ হয় তেন্তে আৰক্ষী আৰু সংশ্লিষ্ট কৰ্তৃপক্ষই কিয় জব্দ কৰা নাই ?"
An Open Memorandum to Hon’ble Chief Minister of Assam : To, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Assam Dispur, Guwahati-6 Subject: Urgent intervention sought into the illegal coal transportation syndicate operating through Upper Assam, involving 42 suspected coal-laden trucks carrying coal from Meghalaya towards Nagaland -- Demand for immediate seizure, investigation and legal action Hon’ble Chief Minister, Namaskar. I am writing to draw your urgent attention to a serious matter concerning the revival of an illegal coal transportation syndicate in Upper Assam. I have received information and personally observed the movement and suspicious parking of a large number of heavy coal-laden trucks along the National Highway between Jhanji and Hanhchara in Jorhat district. The developments raise serious questions about the possible involvement of an organised coal mafia and the role of the law enforcement agencies in facilitating or permitting such illegal transportation. At a time when thousands of families across Upper Assam are still struggling to recover from the devastating floods that affected Nazira, Sivasagar, Sonari, Mahmora, Demow and Mariani Legislative Assembly Constituencies including some others, the re-emergence of illegal mining and transportation activities is particularly alarming. I have repeatedly raised concerns that illegal coal mining in the hills of Nagaland, along with unauthorised stone and sand mining, are one of the main causes those have contributed significantly to the severity of the recent floods. The extensive environmental destruction caused by such activities, including the creation of mining pits and the alteration of natural drainage systems, demands a thorough and independent investigation. I have consistently demanded a CBI inquiry to establish the causes of the disaster, identify those responsible and ensure accountability. I have also publicly raised allegations concerning the possible involvement of certain political representatives and influential persons in illegal coal mining and unauthorised extraction of stone and sand along the Dikhow river. These allegations deserve an impartial investigation without political interference. Following my repeated protests and public interventions, illegal stone and sand extraction as well as the transportation of illegally mined coal appeared to have temporarily stopped. However, the latest developments suggest that an organised network is once again attempting to resume its operations through Upper Assam. 1. *Movement of 42 suspected illegal coal-laden trucks between Jhanji and Hahchara* During the last three days, I have noticed approximately 30-40, reportedly around 42, large trucks parked along the National Highway between Jhanji and Hanhchara of Jorhat district apparently positioned towards Sivasagar. Upon making inquiries with local eyewitnesses, I was informed that these trucks were carrying coal originating from Meghalaya and were intended to travel through Amguri towards the Tuli railway station in Nagaland. When I contacted the local Hon'ble MLA of Nazira, Sri Mayur Borgohain, to inquire about these trucks, he informed me that those trucks to were not pass through his constituency. This raises an important question: if these trucks are carrying legally mined and legally transported coal, why are they being parked at multiple locations without proceeding to their destinations? If the transportation is illegal, why have the police and concerned authorities not seized them? 1. *Involvement of coal traders and transportation networks* I have also received information regarding attempts by certain coal traders and intermediaries to transport coal through different routes. One such individual, identified to me as Pranjal of Amguri, reportedly attempted to transport one or two trucks of coal from Nagaland after the floods but temporarily stopped following public objections. Similarly, one Gaurav Rana, reportedly operating in connection with coal sourced from the Tuli hills of Nagaland, was also said to have attempted to resume this trade. I have further received information regarding the alleged involvement of Gaurav Rana, Jackie Agarwala and Gaurav Chaurasia in efforts to find alternative routes for transporting coal through Assam after difficulties arose in transporting it through West Bengal. I have also received allegations concerning the activities of an individual named Naveen Singhal of Beltola, Guwahati, who is alleged to be involved in the illegal coal trade originating from the Kharsang hills of Arunachal Pradesh. The information available to me further alleges that payments were made to a political representative in connection with the transportation of such coal through Upper Assam. I must tell you that people are alleging that Mr Jayantamalla Baruah, the Hon’ble Minister of Finance, GOA, and Mr Bolin Chetia, the Hon’ble MLA, Sadia Constituency are involved with the illegal Coal Syndicate and they have been sponsoring the illegal activities in Assam. These allegations must be independently verified by the investigating agencies. If substantiated, the persons involved, irrespective of their political connections or economic influence, must face prosecution under the law. 1. *More than 200 trucks reportedly stranded near the West Bengal border* I have also received information that more than 200 suspected illegal coal-laden trucks have been held up near the Assam-West Bengal border. According to the information conveyed to me, the transportation arrangements through West Bengal could not proceed because of disagreements over financial terms or a failure to reach an understanding with the concerned network. Following this development, an alternative transportation route is reportedly being planned through Jorabat, Jagiroad, Nagaon and Kaziranga, Dergaon, before entering Upper Assam through Jorhat and Sivasagar districts. The coal is reportedly intended to be transported towards Bihar through either Tuli railway station in Nagaland or Lakwa railway station in Assam. The possibility that such a large-scale illegal transportation network is operating across multiple districts, using national highways and railway stations, raises grave concerns about the functioning of the police, transport, mining and railway authorities. 1. *Trucks shifted to Teok and Meleng following public attention* After information about the trucks parked between Jhanji and Hahchara became public, I received further information that some of the vehicles had been shifted to other locations. (Now only 12 trucks are parked in the NH between Jhanji and Hanchara.) These reportedly include: - The parking area of Sanju Dutta's petrol pump at Teok, - The vicinity of the Meleng toll gate in Jorhat district, - Other locations along the Jorhat-Sivasagar highway. According to the information available to me, these trucks have remained parked at different locations for several days. Yet, no effective action appears to have been taken by the Jorhat Superintendent of Police, Teok Police or other concerned authorities. I would like to know whether the police are deliberately overlooking these vehicles or whether any official protection is being extended to the operators of this suspected illegal transportation network. The shifting of the trucks from one location to another, rather than their movement towards the declared destination, makes an immediate investigation imperative. The vehicles must not be allowed to disappear or be moved beyond the jurisdiction of the investigating agencies. 1. *Questions concerning political protection and the alleged syndicate* Hon’ble Chief Minister, I have repeatedly raised concerns about the alleged involvement of influential political figures in illegal mining and transportation activities in Upper Assam. I have also received allegations that Hon'ble Finance Minister Sri Jayanta Malla Baruah, who has frequently been accused by public of exercising influence over various syndicate operations in the state, may be connected to the financial and political arrangements surrounding such activities. I am not presenting these allegations as I received from the local people and then as I observed. However, the scale of the alleged operations, the number of trucks involved and the apparent absence of effective police intervention demand an investigation that is completely independent of political influence. If your goverment has no involvement in this alleged syndicate, and if no one is collecting money on behalf of the Government , including Minister Sri Jayanta Malla Baruah, there should be no hesitation in ordering immediate action against the trucks and their operators. The people of Assam deserve to know whether the government is prepared to act against illegal coal transportation even when the persons involved may have powerful political connections. 1. *My specific demands:* In view of the seriousness of the matter, I request you to immediately: 1. Seize all approximately 42 suspected illegal coal-laden trucks parked between Jhanji and Hanchara, as well as those reportedly stationed near Sanju Dutta's petrol pump at Teok and the Meleng toll gate. 2. Direct the Assam Police and the concerned district administrations to identify and locate every truck involved in this transportation network and prevent their removal until the investigation is completed. 3. Verify the source of the coal, the mining licences, transportation permits, royalty payments, transit passes, e-way bills and railway booking documents of every vehicle. 4. Investigate the alleged involvement of the individuals named above, along with the owners of the trucks, coal suppliers, transport contractors, intermediaries and any political or administrative persons who may have facilitated the operation. 5. Investigate the reported presence of more than 200 suspected coal-laden trucks near the Assam-West Bengal border and determine their ownership, origin, intended destination and legal status. 6. Examine the role of the police personnel and other government officials responsible for preventing illegal transportation. Any officer found to have deliberately facilitated or protected illegal activities must face appropriate departmental and criminal proceedings. 7. Register appropriate criminal cases under the applicable laws, produce the accused before the competent courts and ensure that the seized coal is dealt with in accordance with the law, including confiscation or auction wherever legally permissible. 8. Order an independent investigation into the alleged illegal coal mining in Nagaland and its environmental consequences for Upper Assam, including its possible contribution to the recent devastating floods. 9. Make public the action taken by the government, including the number of vehicles seized, the quantity of coal recovered, the identities of the registered owners and the progress of the investigation, subject to the requirements of law. *A warning against allowing another environmental and administrative disaster* The people of Upper Assam have already paid a tremendous price for environmental destruction, illegal extraction of natural resources and administrative negligence. Thousands of families have suffered enormous losses because of the recent floods. It is unacceptable that, while people are still trying to rebuild their lives, powerful networks may once again be attempting to exploit the natural resources of the region for private profit. I wish to make it clear that our party workers and local representatives are closely monitoring the movement and parking locations of these suspected coal-laden trucks. We will continue to collect information and bring any illegal activities to the attention of the appropriate authorities. I therefore urge you to treat this matter as an emergency and issue immediate instructions to the Director General of Police, Assam, the concerned Superintendents of Police and the district administrations. If these trucks are not seized and the allegations are not investigated impartially, serious questions will inevitably arise regarding the government's willingness to act against the alleged coal syndicate and the possibility of political protection being extended to those involved. I expect your government to demonstrate through immediate and transparent action that no individual, minister, political representative or businessperson is above the law. The natural resources of Assam cannot be allowed to become the private property of a handful of coal mafias and their political patrons. Yours sincerely, *Akhil Gogoi* President, Raijor Dal Member of the Assam Legislative Assembly 96 Sibsagar Legislative Assembly Constituency November 8, 2026 Copy to: 1. Director General of Police, Assam. 2. Chief Secretary, Government of Assam. 3. Superintendent of Police, Sivasagar. 4. Superintendent of Police, Jorhat. 5. Superintendent of Police, Charaideo. 6. Deputy Commissioner, Sivasagar. 7. Deputy Commissioner, Jorhat. 8. Deputy Commissioner, Charaideo. @himantabiswa @DGPAssamPolice @assampolice @jayanta_malla— Akhil Gogoi (@AkhilGogoiAG) November 9, 2026
কয়লা ব্যৱসায়ী আৰু পৰিবহণ নেটৱৰ্কৰ জড়িত থকাৰ দাবী
এই সন্দৰ্ভত তেওঁ উল্লেখ কৰিছে, "কিছুমান কয়লা ব্যৱসায়ী আৰু মধ্যস্থতাকাৰীয়ে বিভিন্ন পথেৰে কয়লা পৰিবহণ কৰাৰ প্ৰচেষ্টা সন্দৰ্ভতো তথ্য পাইছোঁ । তেনে এজন ব্যক্তিক মই আমগুৰিৰ প্ৰাঞ্জল বুলি চিনাক্ত কৰিছোঁ । অভিযোগ অনুসৰি, বানৰ পিছত নাগালেণ্ডৰ পৰা এক-দুই ট্ৰাক কয়লা কঢ়িয়াই নিয়াৰ চেষ্টা কৰিছিল যদিও জনসাধাৰণৰ আপত্তিৰ পিছত সাময়িকভাৱে বন্ধ কৰি দিয়া বুলি জানিব পৰা গৈছে । একেদৰে নাগালেণ্ডৰ তুলি পাহাৰৰ পৰা আহৰণ কৰা কয়লা সৰবৰাহৰ সৈতে জড়িত থকা গৌৰৱ ৰাণায়ো এই ব্যৱসায় পুনৰ আৰম্ভ কৰাৰ চেষ্টা কৰা বুলি অভিযোগ উঠিছে ।"
অখিল গগৈয়ে লগতে পশ্চিমবংগৰ মাজেৰে কয়লা পৰিবহণৰ ক্ষেত্ৰত অসুবিধাৰ সৃষ্টি হোৱাৰ পিছত অসমৰ মাজেৰে কয়লা পৰিবহণৰ বিকল্প পথ বিচাৰি উলিওৱাৰ বাবে গৌৰৱ ৰাণা, জেকী আগৰৱালা আৰু গৌৰৱ চৌৰাছিয়া জড়িত থকা বুলি অভিযোগ উত্থাপন হোৱা সন্দৰ্ভত তথ্য লাভ কৰা বুলি উল্লেখ কৰে ।
স্মাৰক-পত্ৰখনত তেওঁ লিখিছে, "অৰুণাচল প্ৰদেশৰ খাৰছাং পাহাৰৰ অবৈধ কয়লা ব্যৱসায়ৰ লগত জড়িত বুলি অভিযোগ উত্থাপন হোৱা গুৱাহাটীৰ বেলতলাৰ নবীন সিংঘল নামৰ এজন ব্যক্তিৰ কাম-কাজ সম্পৰ্কেও অভিযোগ পাইছোঁ । মোৰ হাতত থকা তথ্যত লগতে অভিযোগ উত্থাপন হয় যে উজনি অসমৰ মাজেৰে এনে কয়লা পৰিবহণ সন্দৰ্ভত ৰাজনৈতিক নেতাক ধন পৰিশোধ কৰা হৈছিল ।"
তেওঁ লগতে লিখিছে, "মই আপোনাক নিশ্চিতভাৱে এই কথা ক’ব লাগিব যে ৰাইজে অভিযোগ কৰিছে যে অসম চৰকাৰৰ মাননীয় বিত্তমন্ত্ৰী জয়ন্ত মল্লবৰুৱা ডাঙৰীয়া আৰু শদিয়া সমষ্টিৰ মাননীয় বিধায়ক বলিন চেতিয়া ডাঙৰীয়া অবৈধ কয়লা ছিণ্ডিকেটৰ সৈতে জড়িত হৈ আছে আৰু তেওঁলোকে অসমৰ অবৈধ কাৰ্যকলাপৰ পৃষ্ঠপোষকতা কৰি আহিছে ।"
এই অভিযোগসমূহ তদন্তকাৰী সংস্থাসমূহে স্বতন্ত্ৰভাৱে পৰীক্ষা কৰিব লাগিব বুলি অখিল গগৈয়ে উল্লেখ কৰিছে । আনহাতে, যদি এই অভিযোগ সত্য প্ৰমাণিত হয়, তেন্তে ৰাজনৈতিক সংযোগ বা অৰ্থনৈতিক প্ৰভাৱ নিৰ্বিশেষে ইয়াৰ সৈতে জড়িত ব্যক্তিসকলে আইনৰ অধীনত বিচাৰৰ সন্মুখীন হ’ব লাগিব তেওঁ দাবী জনাইছে ।
পশ্চিমবংগ সীমান্তৰ সমীপত ২ শতাধিক ট্ৰাক আবদ্ধ হৈ থকাৰ দাবী
তেওঁ লগতে উল্লেখ কৰিছে যে অসম-পশ্চিমবংগ সীমান্তৰ সমীপত ২০০ৰো অধিক সন্দেহযুক্ত অবৈধ কয়লাভৰ্তি ট্ৰাক উঠাই ৰখা থোৱা বুলিও তথ্য লাভ কৰিছে ।
এই সন্দৰ্ভত তেওঁ কয়, "মোলৈ প্ৰেৰণ কৰা তথ্য অনুসৰি, আৰ্থিক লেনদেনৰ চৰ্তক লৈ মতানৈক্য বা সংশ্লিষ্ট নেটৱৰ্কৰ সৈতে বুজাবুজিত উপনীত নোহোৱাৰ বাবে পশ্চিমবংগৰ মাজেৰে এই ট্ৰাকবোৰে যাতায়াতৰ ব্যৱস্থা কৰিব পৰা নাছিল ।"
এই ঘটনাৰ পিছত যোৰাবাট, জাগীৰোড, নগাঁও আৰু কাজিৰঙা, দেৰগাঁৱৰ মাজেৰে যোৰহাট আৰু শিৱসাগৰ জিলাৰ মাজেৰে উজনি অসমত প্ৰৱেশ কৰাৰ পূৰ্বে বিকল্প পৰিবহণ পথৰ পৰিকল্পনা কৰা বুলি জানিব পৰা গৈছে বুলি অখিল গগৈয়ে উল্লেখ কৰে । তেওঁ লগতে কয়, জানিব পৰা মতে, নাগালেণ্ডৰ তুলি ৰে'ল ষ্টেচন বা অসমৰ লাকুৱা ৰে'ল ষ্টেচনৰ জৰিয়তে বিহাৰ অভিমুখে এই কয়লা কঢ়িয়াই নিয়াৰ উদ্দেশ্য লোৱা হৈছে ।
লগতে তেওঁ কয়, "ৰাষ্ট্ৰীয় ঘাইপথ আৰু ৰে’লৱে ষ্টেচন ব্যৱহাৰ কৰি একাধিক জিলাত ইমান বৃহৎ পৰিসৰৰ অবৈধ পৰিবহণ নেটৱৰ্ক চলি থকাৰ সম্ভাৱনাই আৰক্ষী, পৰিবহণ, খনন আৰু ৰে’ল কৰ্তৃপক্ষৰ কাম-কাজক লৈ গুৰুতৰ উদ্বেগ প্ৰকাশ কৰিছে ।"
জনসাধাৰণৰ মনোযোগ আকৰ্ষণ হোৱাৰ পিছতে ট্ৰাকসমূহ টীয়ক আৰু মেলেঙলৈ স্থানান্তৰ
আনহাতে, জাঁজী আৰু হাঁহচৰাৰ মাজত ৰখাই থোৱা ট্ৰাকবোৰৰ তথ্য ৰাজহুৱা হোৱাৰ পিছত কিছু বাহন আন স্থানলৈ স্থানান্তৰ কৰাৰ তথ্য লাভ কৰা বুলি তেওঁ উল্লেখ কৰে । লগতে বৰ্তমান জাঁজী-হাঁহচৰাৰ মাজৰ ৰাষ্ট্ৰীয় ঘাইপথত মাত্ৰ ১২ খন ট্ৰাকহে ৰখাই থোৱা আছে বুলি উল্লেখ কৰে ।
এই ট্ৰাকসমূহ টীয়কত সঞ্জু দত্তৰ পেট্ৰ'ল পাম্পৰ পাৰ্কিং স্থান, যোৰহাট জিলাৰ মেলেং টোল প্লাজাৰ আশে-পাশে আৰু লগতে যোৰহাট-শিৱসাগৰ ৰাষ্ট্ৰীয় ঘাইপথৰ অন্য স্থানতো ৰখাই থোৱা বুলি দাবী কৰিছে ।
মুখ্যমন্ত্ৰীলৈ লিখা মুকলি স্মাৰক-পত্ৰখনত অখিল গগৈয়ে লিখিছে, "মোৰ হাতত থকা তথ্য অনুসৰি, এই ট্ৰাকবোৰ কেইবাদিনো বিভিন্ন স্থানত ৰখাই থোৱা আছে । কিন্তু তথাপিও যোৰহাটৰ আৰক্ষী অধীক্ষক, টীয়ক আৰক্ষী বা আন সংশ্লিষ্ট কৰ্তৃপক্ষই কোনো কাৰ্যকৰী ব্যৱস্থা গ্ৰহণ কৰা যেন নালাগে । মই জানিব বিচাৰিছোঁ যে আৰক্ষীয়ে ইচ্ছাকৃতভাৱে এই বাহনসমূহক উপেক্ষা কৰিছে নেকি বা এই সন্দেহযুক্ত অবৈধ পৰিবহণ নেটৱৰ্কৰ পৰিচালকসকলক কোনো চৰকাৰী সুৰক্ষা প্ৰদান কৰা হৈছে নেকি ।"
অখিল গগৈৰ দাবী, নিৰ্ধাৰিত গন্তব্যস্থানৰ ফালে যোৱাতকৈ এই ট্ৰাকবোৰ এটা স্থানৰ পৰা আন এটা স্থানলৈ স্থানান্তৰিত কৰাটোৱে বিষয়টো যে তাৎক্ষণিকভাৱে তদন্ত কৰাটো অতি প্ৰয়োজন সেই প্ৰসংগটো প্ৰকট কৰি তুলিছে । আনহাতে, তদন্তকাৰী সংস্থাসমূহৰ অধিকাৰক্ষেত্ৰৰ বাহিৰলৈ যাতে এই যান-বাহনসমূহ নাযায় বা স্থানান্তৰিত হোৱাটো বন্ধ কৰিব লাগে তাৰো দাবী অখিল গগৈৰ ।
ৰাজনৈতিক সুৰক্ষা আৰু তথাকথিত ছিণ্ডিকেট সম্পৰ্কে প্ৰশ্ন
অখিল গগৈয়ে মুখ্যমন্ত্ৰীলৈ লিখিছে, "মাননীয় মুখ্যমন্ত্ৰী মহোদয়, উজনি অসমৰ অবৈধ খনন আৰু পৰিবহণ কাৰ্যকলাপত প্ৰভাৱশালী ৰাজনৈতিক ব্যক্তি জড়িত বুলি অভিযোগ উত্থাপন কৰি মই বাৰে বাৰে উদ্বেগ প্ৰকাশ কৰি আহিছোঁ । ৰাজ্যৰ বিভিন্ন ছিণ্ডিকেটৰ কাম-কাজত প্ৰভাৱ বিস্তাৰ কৰা বুলি সঘনাই জনসাধাৰণৰ দ্বাৰা অভিযোগ উত্থাপন কৰা মাননীয় বিত্তমন্ত্ৰী জয়ন্ত মল্লবৰুৱা ডাঙৰীয়াৰ লগত এনে কাৰ্যকলাপৰ আৰ্থিক আৰু ৰাজনৈতিক ব্যৱস্থাৰ সম্পৰ্ক থাকিব পাৰে বুলিও অভিযোগ পাইছোঁ ।"
তেওঁ লগতে লিখিছে, "স্থানীয় ৰাইজৰ পৰা পোৱা তথ্য আৰু তাৰ পিছত মই পৰ্যবেক্ষণ কৰা ধৰণে এই অভিযোগ উত্থাপন কৰা নাই । কিন্তু তথাকথিত অভিযানৰ পৰিসৰ, জড়িত ট্ৰাকৰ সংখ্যা আৰু আৰক্ষীৰ কেনেধৰণৰ ফলপ্ৰসূ হস্তক্ষেপ নথকাটোৱে এই বিষয়টো সন্দৰ্ভত কোনো ৰাজনৈতিক প্ৰভাৱ নথকাকৈ সম্পূৰ্ণ স্বাধীন তদন্তৰ দাবী কৰে ।"
আনহাতে, যদি চৰকাৰ এই তথাকথিত ছিণ্ডিকেটৰ সৈতে কোনো ধৰণে জড়িত নাই আৰু যদি মন্ত্ৰী জয়ন্ত মল্লবৰুৱাকে ধৰি চৰকাৰৰ হৈ কোনেও ইয়াৰ পৰা ধন সংগ্ৰহ নকৰে, তেন্তে ট্ৰাক আৰু ইয়াৰ পৰিচালকৰ বিৰুদ্ধে শীঘ্ৰে ব্যৱস্থা গ্ৰহণৰ নিৰ্দেশ দিবলৈ কোনো সংকোচ কৰা উচিত নহয় বুলি অখিল গগৈয়ে উল্লেখ কৰে ।
ইয়াৰ লগতে সংশ্লিষ্ট ব্যক্তিসকলৰ শক্তিশালী ৰাজনৈতিক সংযোগ থাকিলেও চৰকাৰে অবৈধ কয়লা পৰিবহণৰ বিৰুদ্ধে কাম কৰিবলৈ সাজু হয় নে নহয় সেয়া অসমৰ ৰাইজে জানিবৰ যোগ্য বুলি তেওঁ দাবী কৰে ৷
অখিল গগৈৰ দাবী
- এই বিষয়টো গম্ভীৰতাৰ প্ৰতি লক্ষ্য ৰাখি অখিল গগৈয়ে তলৰ বিষয়কেইটাত মুখ্যমন্ত্ৰীৰ তৎকালীন হস্তক্ষেপ দাবী কৰিছে :
- জাঁজী আৰু হাঁহচৰাৰ মাজত ৰখাই থোৱা প্ৰায় ৪২ খন সন্দেহযুক্ত অবৈধ কয়লাভৰ্তি ট্ৰাকৰ লগতে টীয়কত সঞ্জু দত্তৰ পেট্ৰ'ল পাম্প আৰু মেলেং টোল গে'টৰ ওচৰত ৰখাই থোৱা বুলি খবৰ পোৱা ট্ৰাকসমূহ জব্দ কৰা ।
- অসম আৰক্ষী আৰু সংশ্লিষ্ট জিলা প্ৰশাসনক এই পৰিবহণ নেটৱৰ্কৰ সৈতে জড়িত প্ৰতিখন ট্ৰাক চিনাক্ত কৰি স্থান নিৰ্ণয় কৰি তদন্ত সম্পূৰ্ণ নোহোৱালৈকে সেইবোৰ আঁতৰোৱাত বাধা দিবলৈ নিৰ্দেশ দিয়া ।
- কয়লাৰ উৎস, খননৰ অনুজ্ঞাপত্ৰ, পৰিবহণৰ অনুমতি, ৰয়েল্টি পেমেণ্ট, সৰবৰাহৰ অনুমোদন, ই-ৱে বিল আৰু প্ৰতিখন বাহনৰ ৰে'লৱে বুকিং নথি-পত্ৰ পৰীক্ষা কৰা ।
- উল্লিখিত ব্যক্তিসকলৰ লগতে ট্ৰাকসমূহৰ মালিক, কয়লা যোগানকাৰী, পৰিবহণ ঠিকাদাৰ, মধ্যস্থতাকাৰী আৰু যিকোনো ৰাজনৈতিক বা প্ৰশাসনিক ব্যক্তিৰ সৈতে জড়িত হোৱাৰ অভিযোগ উত্থাপন কৰা, যিয়ে এই অভিযানত সহায় কৰিছিল সকলোৰে বিৰুদ্ধে তদন্ত কৰা ।
- অসম-পশ্চিমবংগ সীমান্তৰ সমীপত ২০০ৰো অধিক সন্দেহযুক্ত কয়লাভৰ্তি ট্ৰাকৰ উপস্থিতিৰ যি খবৰ লাভ কৰা হৈছে তাৰ তদন্ত কৰি ইয়াৰ মালিকীস্বত্ব, উৎপত্তি, নিৰ্দিষ্ট গন্তব্যস্থান আৰু আইনী অনুমোদন নিৰ্ণয় কৰা ।
- অবৈধ পৰিবহণ ৰোধৰ বাবে দায়বদ্ধ আৰক্ষী আৰু অন্যান্য চৰকাৰী বিষয়াসকলৰ ভূমিকা পৰীক্ষা কৰা । ইচ্ছাকৃতভাৱে অবৈধ কাৰ্যকলাপৰ সুবিধা বা সুৰক্ষা দিয়া যিকোনো বিষয়াই উপযুক্ত বিভাগীয় আৰু অপৰাধমূলক কাৰ্যবিধিৰ সন্মুখীন হ’ব লাগিব ।
- প্ৰযোজ্য আইনৰ অধীনত উপযুক্ত অপৰাধমূলক গোচৰ পঞ্জীয়ন কৰা, অভিযুক্তক যোগ্য আদালতৰ সন্মুখত হাজিৰ কৰা আৰু জব্দ কৰা কয়লা আইন অনুসৰি ব্যৱহাৰ কৰাটো নিশ্চিত কৰা ।
- নাগালেণ্ডত চলি থকা তথাকথিত অবৈধ কয়লা খনন আৰু শেহতীয়া বিধ্বংসী বানত ইয়াৰ সম্ভাৱ্য অৱদানকে ধৰি উজনি অসমৰ বাবে ইয়াৰ পৰিৱেশগত পৰিণতিৰ স্বতন্ত্ৰ তদন্তৰ নিৰ্দেশ দিয়া ।
- জব্দ কৰা বাহনৰ সংখ্যা, উদ্ধাৰ কৰা কয়লাৰ পৰিমাণ, পঞ্জীয়নভুক্ত মালিকৰ পৰিচয় আৰু তদন্তৰ অগ্ৰগতিকে ধৰি চৰকাৰে গ্ৰহণ কৰা ব্যৱস্থাসমূহ আইনৰ প্ৰয়োজনীয়তা অনুসৰি ৰাজহুৱা কৰা ।
আন এক পৰিৱেশগত আৰু প্ৰশাসনিক দুৰ্যোগৰ অনুমতি দিয়াৰ বিৰুদ্ধে সতৰ্কবাণী
অখিল গগৈয়ে স্মাৰক-পত্ৰখনত আন এক প্ৰসংগ উল্লেখ কৰি লিখিছে যে উজনি অসমৰ ৰাইজে ইতিমধ্যে পৰিৱেশ ধ্বংস, প্ৰাকৃতিক সম্পদৰ অবৈধ নিষ্কাশন আৰু প্ৰশাসনিক গাফিলতিৰ বাবে প্ৰচুৰ মূল্য ভৰিবলগা হৈছে । শেহতীয়া বানৰ বাবে হাজাৰ হাজাৰ পৰিয়ালে ব্যাপক ক্ষতিৰ সন্মুখীন হৈছে ।
সেয়ে এইটো কোনো কাৰণতে গ্ৰহণযোগ্য নহয় যে মানুহে এতিয়াও নিজৰ জীৱনটো পুনৰ গঢ়ি তুলিবলৈ চেষ্টা কৰি থকাৰ সময়তে শক্তিশালী নেটৱৰ্কসমূহে হয়তো পুনৰ অঞ্চলটোৰ প্ৰাকৃতিক সম্পদসমূহ ব্যক্তিগত লাভৰ বাবে শোষণ কৰাৰ চেষ্টা কৰিছে ।
তেওঁ লিখিছে, "মই স্পষ্টকৈ ক’ব বিচাৰিছোঁ যে আমাৰ দলৰ কৰ্মী আৰু স্থানীয় প্ৰতিনিধিসকলে এই সন্দেহযুক্ত কয়লাভৰ্তি ট্ৰাকসমূহৰ গতিবিধি আৰু পাৰ্কিং স্থানৰ ওপৰত তীক্ষ্ণ দৃষ্টি ৰাখিছে । আমি তথ্য সংগ্ৰহ কৰি যাম আৰু যিকোনো অবৈধ কাম-কাজ সংশ্লিষ্ট কৰ্তৃপক্ষৰ দৃষ্টিগোচৰ কৰিম । সেয়ে এই বিষয়টোক জৰুৰীকালীন হিচাপে গণ্য কৰি অসমৰ আৰক্ষী সঞ্চালকপ্ৰধান, সংশ্লিষ্ট আৰক্ষী অধীক্ষক আৰু জিলা প্ৰশাসনক তাৎক্ষণিক নিৰ্দেশনা জাৰি কৰিবলৈ আহ্বান জনাইছোঁ ।"
আনহাতে, কয়লা মাফিয়ালৈ স্পষ্ট সতৰ্কবাণী দি অখিল গগৈয়ে লিখিছে, "এই ট্ৰাকসমূহ জব্দ নকৰি অভিযোগসমূহৰ নিৰপেক্ষ তদন্ত নকৰিলে তথাকথিত কয়লা ছিণ্ডিকেটৰ বিৰুদ্ধে চৰকাৰে কাম কৰিবলৈ ইচ্ছা প্ৰকাশ নকৰা আৰু ইয়াৰ লগত জড়িত লোকসকলক ৰাজনৈতিক সুৰক্ষা প্ৰদানৰ সম্ভাৱনাক লৈ গুৰুতৰ প্ৰশ্ন উত্থাপন হোৱাটো অনিবাৰ্য । মই আশাকৰোঁ, আপোনাৰ চৰকাৰে তাৎক্ষণিক আৰু স্বচ্ছ ব্যৱস্থাৰ জৰিয়তে এইটো প্ৰদৰ্শন কৰিব যে আইনৰ ঊৰ্ধ্বত কোনো ব্যক্তি, মন্ত্ৰী, ৰাজনৈতিক প্ৰতিনিধি বা ব্যৱসায়ী নহয় । অসমৰ প্ৰাকৃতিক সম্পদক এমুঠিমান কয়লা মাফিয়া আৰু তেওঁলোকৰ ৰাজনৈতিক পৃষ্ঠপোষকৰ ব্যক্তিগত সম্পত্তি হ’বলৈ দিব নোৱাৰি ।"